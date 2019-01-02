|
New Law Regulates Collaborative Law Process in Pennsylvania
More amicable and affordable divorces may be in the future for more
Pennsylvanians now that collaborative law, a process long accepted by
the legal community, has been recognized and regulated by the state.
The Pennsylvania Collaborative Law Act, part of H.B.
1644 sponsored by Rep. Kate Klunk, was signed into law by Gov. Tom
Wolf on Thursday, June 28. The new law creates a uniform standard of
practice in Pennsylvania for collaborative divorces for the first time.
Collaborative
law is a way to work through the details of a divorce in a fair,
cordial, quick and cost-effective manner. In a collaborative divorce,
each spouse is represented by an attorney and enters into a
participation agreement with the goal of preparing a legally binding
agreement signed by the parties which resolves all issues pertaining to
the divorce. The parties agree at the outset of the process that, should
they fail to negotiate a resolution, they will each be required to
retain new counsel at new law firms for any subsequent litigation.
"Collaborative law is an ideal process if both parties want to avoid the
courtroom and are interested in an amicable relationship with their
former spouse," said Candice
L. Komar, a collaboratively trained attorney and founding partner of
Pittsburgh-based family law firm Pollock
Begg Komar Glasser & Vertz LLC. "This process is especially
beneficial if there are children born of the marriage. That way the
children do not have to stress at graduations, weddings and births of
their own children."
The collaborative process requires rigorous training by the attorneys
and other professional participants. It typically involves numerous
meetings with both the parties, a collaborative coach, and the attorneys
present. The meetings address all elements of the divorce
including custody, support and the division of property. Frequently the
parties also engage the assistance of specialized experts such as tax
accountants, financial planners, parenting coaches and counselors who
are jointly retained by the parties to provide them with information
that aids in decision making.
"Collaborative law attorneys are trained to diffuse conflict and create
a mutually respectful and communicative environment for all parties in
the divorce," Komar said. "What I love most about the process is one is
not bound by what could happen in court. Most times the
collaborative process results in creative solutions benefitting both of
the divorcing spouses and any children involved."
While many couples choose collaborative divorce over traditional divorce
litigation because it promotes healthy communication and minimizes
hostility, the process can also save time and money. There are no formal
filings and no waiting for court dates. Because all information is
openly exchanged and experts hired jointly, the legal fees are
lower. The process in some cases can happen in as quickly as four months.
Complex estates and high net worth families frequently opt for a
collaborative divorce for another benefit, privacy. Aside from filing
the divorce complaint and decree, the process is completely private,
Komar said.
In addition to Komar, Pollock Begg boasts four additional attorneys
trained in collaborative law; Partner Joseph
R. Williams, Senior Associate Stephanie
L. Jablon, and associates Robert
D. Raver and John
C. Scialabba.
"We have encouraged our attorneys to be collaboratively trained because
the skills learned very much enhance our work in the regular litigation
process," Komar said. "Besides I truly believe alternative ways of
divorcing, like collaborative law, are the wave of the future."
