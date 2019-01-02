[July 03, 2018] New Hosted Voice Service Offers Cable ONE Business Customers Freedom, Flexibility

Businesses in select markets now can enjoy the freedom and flexibility of the latest cloud-based virtual PBX (News - Alert) technology with the recent launch of Cable ONE Business' new telephone service, Hosted Voice. The company's newest service expands the lineup of affordable business phone offerings, and is currently available in eight markets across seven states, including: Anniston, Ala.; Prescott, Ariz.; Boise, Idaho; Nampa, Idaho; Grenada, Miss.; Fargo, N.D.; Duncan, Okla.; and Sherman, Texas. Cable ONE Business plans to make the service available across the majority of its markets by the end of the year. "Hosted Voice is a feature-rich virtual telephone system that allows business customers to reduce the cost of buying and maintaining a complex PBX system," said Chris Boone, Vice President of Business Services for Cable ONE. "With Hosted Voice, all equipment is leased and all updates and repairs are handled by Cable ONE. In addition to helping our customers save money, this solution also eases the stress placed on their internal IT teams." With Cable ONE Business' Hosted Voice solution, customers can mix and match a variety of voice "seats" along with optional features and devicesto meet their specific needs. The service offers flexible configurations to accommodate businesses of all sizes. Pricing starts as low as $19.99 per month for a seat with basic calling features and unlimited long-distance when bundled with a business internet plan for 36 months. Additional seat options with full unified communications capabilities are also available.



Hosted Voice offers Unified Communications (News - Alert) to Increase Mobility and Productivity As the workforce and businesses change, there is ever-increasing pressure to offer employees more flexible working conditions and to always be available to prospects and customers. The optional ONE Voice unified communications soft clients allow customers to integrate their iPhone or Android (News - Alert) mobile devices and Windows® or Mac desktops with their Cable ONE Business Hosted Voice service. With ONE Voice unified communications, employees can make and receive calls, manage web presentations, chat with colleagues and increase overall productivity - all while on the go.

"Mobility isn't just for road warriors and execs anymore," said Boone. "Employees across all areas of a business are using mobile devices to stay connected - whether they're working from home, temporarily out of the office, at a customer site, and even while they're in the office." Cable ONE Business' Hosted Voice solution also offers a rich set of collaboration tools, including group chat, desktop sharing and audio/video conferencing. Additionally, an easy-to-use online portal and mobile app enable telephony administrators to manage users and services in a matter of seconds at anytime from anywhere. Visit business.cableone.net for more details. About Cable ONE Business Cable ONE Business helps businesses of all sizes increase productivity by providing superior communications solutions at an affordable price, and backing those solutions with the highest level of customer service and support. Our wide range of products include high-speed Internet, phone and cable TV services for small- and medium-sized businesses, and fiber-based Internet, phone and Ethernet solutions for large enterprises. All services are available through both wholesale and retail sales channels. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180703005398/en/

