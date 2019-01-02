|
|[July 03, 2018]
New Hosted Voice Service Offers Cable ONE Business Customers Freedom, Flexibility
Businesses in select markets now can enjoy the freedom and flexibility
of the latest cloud-based virtual PBX (News - Alert) technology with the recent launch
of Cable
ONE Business' new telephone service, Hosted Voice.
The company's newest service expands the lineup of affordable business
phone offerings, and is currently available in eight markets across
seven states, including: Anniston, Ala.; Prescott, Ariz.; Boise, Idaho;
Nampa, Idaho; Grenada, Miss.; Fargo, N.D.; Duncan, Okla.; and Sherman,
Texas. Cable ONE Business plans to make the service available across the
majority of its markets by the end of the year.
"Hosted Voice is a feature-rich virtual telephone system that allows
business customers to reduce the cost of buying and maintaining a
complex PBX system," said Chris Boone, Vice President of Business
Services for Cable ONE. "With Hosted Voice, all equipment is leased and
all updates and repairs are handled by Cable ONE. In addition to helping
our customers save money, this solution also eases the stress placed on
their internal IT teams."
With Cable ONE Business' Hosted Voice solution, customers can mix and
match a variety of voice "seats" along with optional features and
devicesto meet their specific needs. The service offers flexible
configurations to accommodate businesses of all sizes. Pricing starts as
low as $19.99 per month for a seat with basic calling features and
unlimited long-distance when bundled with a business internet plan for
36 months. Additional seat options with full unified communications
capabilities are also available.
Hosted Voice offers Unified Communications (News - Alert) to Increase Mobility and
Productivity
As the workforce and businesses change, there is ever-increasing
pressure to offer employees more flexible working conditions and to
always be available to prospects and customers. The optional ONE Voice
unified communications soft clients allow customers to integrate their
iPhone or Android (News - Alert) mobile devices and Windows® or Mac desktops with their
Cable ONE Business Hosted Voice service. With ONE Voice unified
communications, employees can make and receive calls, manage web
presentations, chat with colleagues and increase overall productivity -
all while on the go.
"Mobility isn't just for road warriors and execs anymore," said Boone.
"Employees across all areas of a business are using mobile devices to
stay connected - whether they're working from home, temporarily out of
the office, at a customer site, and even while they're in the office."
Cable ONE Business' Hosted Voice solution also offers a rich set of
collaboration tools, including group chat, desktop sharing and
audio/video conferencing. Additionally, an easy-to-use online portal and
mobile app enable telephony administrators to manage users and services
in a matter of seconds at anytime from anywhere.
About Cable ONE Business
Cable ONE Business helps businesses of all sizes increase productivity
by providing superior communications solutions at an affordable price,
and backing those solutions with the highest level of customer service
and support. Our wide range of products include high-speed Internet,
phone and cable TV services for small- and medium-sized businesses, and
fiber-based Internet, phone and Ethernet solutions for large
enterprises. All services are available through both wholesale and
retail sales channels.
