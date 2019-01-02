|
|[July 03, 2018]
|
New Residential Completes Previously Announced Acquisition of Shellpoint Partners
New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ; together with its
subsidiaries, "New Residential" or the "Company") announced today that
it has closed the previously announced acquisition of Shellpoint
Partners LLC ("Shellpoint"), a vertically integrated mortgage platform
with established origination and servicing capabilities. The acquisition
comprises all outstanding equity interests of Shellpoint and all
companies within the Shellpoint family, including New Penn Financial,
Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, Avenue 365, and eStreet Appraisal
Management Company.
"We are pleased to announce the closing of the Shellpoint acquisition"
said Michael Nierenberg, Chief Executive Officer of New Residential. "We
believe this transaction creates tremendous optionality for New
Residential. Shellpoint has an excellent origination and third-party
servicing platform, as well as a suite of ancillary businesses including
title insurance, appraisal management, real estate owned ("REO")
management and other real estate services.
In addition, Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing ("SMS") has done a great job
expanding its third-party servicing business, which we expect will
remain a focus for the company as SMS continues to grow its roster of
third-party clients. We look forward to working closely with the
Shellpoint management team and we remain confident that Shellpoint's
businesses will be a strong contributor to New Residential."
Bruce Williams, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Shellpoint commented, "We
are delighted to announce the closing of this transaction and we look
forward to our continued growth as part of the New Residential family.
Our organizations share an entrepreneurial spirit, desire for growth,
and focus on cutting-edge technology. It's a terrific match and an
exciting time to be part of this group of companies."
"We are thrilled to officially become part of the New Residential family
and excited for the opportunities that this presents for our customers,"
said Kevin Harrigan, President and Chief Executive Officer of New Penn
Financial. "Our continued focus will be on providing an excellent loan
origination experience and competitive rates to our clients. With the
support of a scaled platform like New Residential, we look forward to
offering an even wider array of product options."
"New Residential has already become an important client, adding
significant loan servicing business to the SMS servicing portfolio,"
said Jack Navarro, President and Chief Executive Officer of SMS. "We are
excited about the additional prospects for growth created by this
transaction."
ABOUT NEW RESIDENTIAL
New Residential focuses on opportunistically investing in, and
actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. The
Company primarily targets investments in mortgage servicing related
assets and other related opportunistic investments. New Residential is
organized and conducts its operations to qualify as a real estate
investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The Company is managed
by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a global investment
management firm.
ABOUT NEW PENN FINANCIAL
New Penn Financial® has become a leading nationwide lender by
bringing expertise, extremely competitive rates on a broad portfolio of
mortgage products, and exceptional customer service under one roof.
Founded in 2008 and licensed in 49 states, the company and its
reputation have grown rapidly under the guidance of a management team
with years of experience in the mortgage industry. New Penn is
headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania and operates offices
nationwide.
ABOUT SHELLPOINT MORTGAGE SERVICING
Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing is one of America's "Top 20" non-bank
servicers of residential mortgage loans. From its offices in Greenville,
SC and Houston, TX, SMS serves a wide range of clients nationwide,
including leading banks, loan originators, and private equity firms.
SMS' ongoing success is grounded in its ability to deliver superior
asset performance and to develop creative and practical solutions for
homeowners in need.
CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain information in this press release constitutes
"forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to
statements (i) that the acquisition of Shellpoint will provide
optionality for the Company, (ii) that Shellpoint's business will be a
strong contributor to our existing investments, (iii) regarding
Shellpoint's continued growth, (iv) regarding the ability to offer
origination product options, and (v) regarding growing the roster of
third-party servicing clients or the prospects for growth of the
servicing business. These statements are not historical facts. They
represent management's current expectations regarding future events and
are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are
beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ
materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.
Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking
statements contained herein. For a discussion of some of the risks and
important factors that could affect such forward-looking statements, see
the sections entitled "Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking
Statements," "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of
Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's annual
and quarterly reports filed with the SEC (News - Alert), which are available on the
Company's website (www.newresi.com). These risks and factors include,
but are not limited to, the risks relating to the Shellpoint
transactions, including unexpected challenges related to the integration
of the Shellpoint businesses and operations; changes in general economic
and/or industry specific conditions; unanticipated expenditures relating
to or liabilities arising from the transactions or the acquired
businesses; Shellpoint's ability to service MSRs pursuant to agreements
entered into in connection with the transactions; litigation or
regulatory issues relating to the transactions, Shellpoint, the Company
or the acquired businesses; the impact of the transactions on
relationships with, and potential difficulties retaining, employees,
customers and other third parties; and the inability to obtain, or
delays in obtaining, expected benefits from the transactions. New risks
and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for
New Residential to predict or assess the impact of every factor that may
cause its actual results to differ from those contained in any
forward-looking statements. In addition, risks and uncertainties to
which Shellpoint's business is subject could affect the transactions
and, following the closing of the transactions, the Company will be
subject to such risks and uncertainties (including certain risks and
uncertainties that currently apply to the Company and certain new risks
and uncertainties applicable to Shellpoint). Forward-looking statements
contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release, and
New Residential expressly disclaims any obligation to release publicly
any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained
herein to reflect any change in New Residential's expectations with
regard thereto or change in events, conditions or circumstances on which
any statement is based.
