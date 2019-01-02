[June 29, 2018] New Study Shows Complicated Purchasing Process is Biggest Hurdle for Cryptocurrencies

LOS ANGELES, June 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CreditCoin.com, the fastest and easiest way to buy cryptocurrencies, today announced the results of a new study that shows the greatest obstacle for obtaining cryptocurrency is the complicated purchasing process. With Bitcoin, blockchain and cryptocurrencies dominating headlines across the world, CreditCoin surveyed 1,000 consumers in the United States who were somewhat familiar with Bitcoin to better understand who owns cryptocurrencies, how they are being used and cultural perceptions around ownership. Almost 40 percent of Millennials surveyed reported owning cryptocurrency, with males twice as likely (48 percent) as females (26 percent) to own cryptocurrency. Even though Millennials dominate crypto ownership, 24 percent of Gen X and 15 percent of Baby Boomers also reported owning Bitcoin or altcoins. Roughly 60 percent of those who do not own cryptocurrency wish they did. For those that don't own cryptocurrency, 44 percent of respondents stated their biggest concern is how difficult they are to purchase. When it comes to owning cryptocurrencies, 64 percent of Millennials worry about security, compared to 55 percent of Gen X and 54 percent of Baby Boomers. "Purchasing cryptocurrency at other exchanges can be technologically challenging," said Jennifer Hansen, spokesperson for CreditCoin. "Cryptocurrency is undeniably here to stay so wecreated CreditCoin to make it possible for everyone to participate without being required to know anything about eWallets or connecting their bank account to an exchange."



The survey also showed that respondents have an opinion on their romantic partner's involvement in cryptocurrency. In fact, three-quarters of people surveyed stated that they would be more likely to date someone who is knowledgeable about cryptocurrency. However, respondents do have some reservations about dating someone who is obsessed with cryptocurrency. Surprisingly, the majority of people surveyed would choose to date a person who is divorced with a child over someone who has all their savings in cryptocurrency and 12 percent of respondents said they would rather date a non-violent felon.

Other interesting facts include: 80 percent of those who own cryptocurrency do so for investment purposes

Over half of respondents can imagine having 10 percent of their savings in cryptocurrency in 10 years

Three-quarters of consumers would like to be able to use cryptocurrency in brick-and- mortar stores

When asked what they would do if given $10,000 , more people (39 percent) would buy cryptocurrency than a down payment on a house (33 percent) or a car (28 percent)

CreditCoin aims to simplify purchasing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies so that everyone can participate in the world of cryptocurrency. CreditCoin is the fastest and easiest way for consumers to purchase up to €5,000 (approximately $5,800 USD) in cryptocurrency within a matter of minutes using their credit or debit card. Consumers can purchase in US dollars, euros or British pounds. *CreditCoin surveyed 1,000 people in the United States who had heard of Bitcoin

