[June 29, 2018] New York & Company, Inc. Added to the Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes

New York & Company, Inc. (NYSE:NWY) was added as a member of the US small-cap Russell 2000® Index, effective after the US market opened on June 25, as part of the 2018 Russell indexes reconstitution. Membership in the Russell 2000® Index, which remains in place for one year, is based on membership in the broad-market Russell 3000® Index. The stock also was automatically added to the appropriate growth and value indexes. "We are pleased to be recognized for inclusion in the Russell 2000 index which is a reflection of our efforts to increase shareholder value and will increase our exposure with a broader group of institutional investors," said Greg Scott, CEO, New York & Company. "This important milestone reflects our ongoing transformation to an omni-channel lifestyle brand platform with a dominant digital channel." Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $9 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell's US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider. For more information on the Russell 2000® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the "Russell Reconstitution" section on the FTSE Russell website. About New York & Company: New York & Company, Inc. is an omni-channel women's fashion retailer providing curated lifestyle solutions that are versatile, on-trend, and stylish at a great value. The specialty retailer, first incorporated in 1918, has grown to now operate 432 retail and outlet locations in 36 states while also growing a substantial eCommerce business. Its branded merchandise, including collaborations with Eva Mendes and Gabrielle Union, is sold exclusively at these locations and online at www.nyandcompany.com. Additionally, certain product, press releases and SEC (News - Alert) filing information concerning the Company are available at the Company's website: www.nyandcompany.com.



About FTSE Russell: FTSE Russell is a leading global index provider creating and managing a wide range of indexes, data and analytic solutions to meet client needs across asset classes, style and strategies. Covering 98% of the investable market, FTSE Russell indexes offer a true picture of global markets, combined with the specialist knowledge gained from developing local benchmarks around the world.

FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. Approximately $16.2 trillion is currently benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. For over 30 years, leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks have chosen FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create investment funds, ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives. FTSE Russell indexes also provide clients with tools for asset allocation, investment strategy analysis and risk management. A core set of universal principles guides FTSE Russell index design and management: a transparent rules-based methodology is informed by independent committees of leading market participants. FTSE Russell is focused on index innovation and customer partnership applying the highest industry standards and embracing the IOSCO Principles. FTSE Russell is wholly owned by London Stock Exchange Group. For more information, visit www.ftserussell.com Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements made within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Some of these statements can be identified by terms and phrases such as "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "estimate," "continue," "could," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," and similar expressions and references to assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable and relate to its future prospects, developments and business strategies. Such statements, including information under "Outlook" and "Additional Outlook" above, are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These include, but are not limited to: (i) the Company's dependence on mall traffic for its sales and the continued reduction in the volume of mall traffic; (ii) the Company's ability to anticipate and respond to fashion trends; (iii) the impact of general economic conditions and their effect on consumer confidence and spending patterns; (iv) changes in the cost of raw materials, distribution services or labor; (v) the potential for economic conditions to negatively impact the Company's merchandise vendors and their ability to deliver products; (vi) the Company's ability to open and operate stores successfully; (vii) seasonal fluctuations in the Company's business; (viii) competition in the Company's market, including promotional and pricing competition; (ix) the Company's ability to retain, recruit and train key personnel; (x) the Company's reliance on third parties to manage some aspects of its business; (xi) the Company's reliance on foreign sources of production; (xii) the Company's ability to protect its trademarks and other intellectual property rights; (xiii) the Company's ability to maintain, and its reliance on, its information technology infrastructure; (xiv) the effects of government regulation; (xv) the control of the Company by its largest shareholder and any potential change of ownership of the Company including the shares held by its largest shareholder; and (xvi) other risks and uncertainties as described in the Company's documents filed with the SEC, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise the forward-looking statements included in this press release to reflect any future events or circumstances. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180629005552/en/

