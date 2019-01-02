|
|[June 29, 2018]
New York & Company, Inc. Added to the Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
New York & Company, Inc. (NYSE:NWY) was added as a member of the US
small-cap Russell 2000® Index, effective after the US
market opened on June 25, as part of the 2018 Russell indexes
reconstitution. Membership in the Russell 2000® Index, which
remains in place for one year, is based on membership in the
broad-market Russell 3000® Index. The stock also was
automatically added to the appropriate growth and value indexes.
"We are pleased to be recognized for inclusion in the Russell 2000 index
which is a reflection of our efforts to increase shareholder value and
will increase our exposure with a broader group of institutional
investors," said Greg Scott, CEO, New York & Company. "This important
milestone reflects our ongoing transformation to an omni-channel
lifestyle brand platform with a dominant digital channel."
Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional
investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment
strategies. Approximately $9 trillion in assets are benchmarked against
Russell's US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a
leading global index provider.
For more information on the Russell 2000® Index and the
Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the "Russell Reconstitution"
section on the FTSE
Russell website.
About New York & Company:
New York & Company, Inc. is an omni-channel women's fashion retailer
providing curated lifestyle solutions that are versatile, on-trend, and
stylish at a great value. The specialty retailer, first incorporated in
1918, has grown to now operate 432 retail and outlet locations in 36
states while also growing a substantial eCommerce business. Its branded
merchandise, including collaborations with Eva Mendes and Gabrielle
Union, is sold exclusively at these locations and online at www.nyandcompany.com.
Additionally, certain product, press releases and SEC (News - Alert) filing information
concerning the Company are available at the Company's website: www.nyandcompany.com.
About FTSE Russell:
FTSE Russell is a leading global index provider creating and managing a
wide range of indexes, data and analytic solutions to meet client needs
across asset classes, style and strategies. Covering 98% of the
investable market, FTSE Russell indexes offer a true picture of global
markets, combined with the specialist knowledge gained from developing
local benchmarks around the world.
FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by
institutional and retail investors globally. Approximately $16.2
trillion is currently benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. For over 30
years, leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and
investment banks have chosen FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their
investment performance and create investment funds, ETFs, structured
products and index-based derivatives. FTSE Russell indexes also provide
clients with tools for asset allocation, investment strategy analysis
and risk management.
A core set of universal principles guides FTSE Russell index design and
management: a transparent rules-based methodology is informed by
independent committees of leading market participants. FTSE Russell is
focused on index innovation and customer partnership applying the
highest industry standards and embracing the IOSCO Principles. FTSE
Russell is wholly owned by London Stock Exchange Group.
For more information, visit www.ftserussell.com
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements,
including statements made within the meaning of the safe harbor
provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act
of 1995. Some of these statements can be identified by terms and phrases
such as "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "estimate,"
"continue," "could," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," and similar
expressions and references to assumptions that the Company believes are
reasonable and relate to its future prospects, developments and business
strategies. Such statements, including information under "Outlook" and
"Additional Outlook" above, are subject to various risks and
uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.
These include, but are not limited to: (i) the Company's dependence on
mall traffic for its sales and the continued reduction in the volume of
mall traffic; (ii) the Company's ability to anticipate and respond to
fashion trends; (iii) the impact of general economic conditions and
their effect on consumer confidence and spending patterns; (iv) changes
in the cost of raw materials, distribution services or labor; (v) the
potential for economic conditions to negatively impact the Company's
merchandise vendors and their ability to deliver products; (vi) the
Company's ability to open and operate stores successfully; (vii)
seasonal fluctuations in the Company's business; (viii) competition in
the Company's market, including promotional and pricing competition;
(ix) the Company's ability to retain, recruit and train key personnel;
(x) the Company's reliance on third parties to manage some aspects of
its business; (xi) the Company's reliance on foreign sources of
production; (xii) the Company's ability to protect its trademarks and
other intellectual property rights; (xiii) the Company's ability to
maintain, and its reliance on, its information technology
infrastructure; (xiv) the effects of government regulation; (xv) the
control of the Company by its largest shareholder and any potential
change of ownership of the Company including the shares held by its
largest shareholder; and (xvi) other risks and uncertainties as
described in the Company's documents filed with the SEC, including its
most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports
on Form 10-Q. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise the
forward-looking statements included in this press release to reflect any
future events or circumstances.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180629005552/en/
