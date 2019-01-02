[June 28, 2018] New Keynotes Announced, Including Van Jones and Linus Torvalds, for The Linux Foundation's Open Source Summit North America

SAN FRANCISCO, June 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, today announced additional keynote speakers for Open Source Summit North America, taking place August 29-31, in Vancouver, BC. Newly added keynotes include: Van Jones , President & Founder of the nonprofit, Dream Corps; CNN Contributor; Best-Selling Author; Human Rights, Education and Clean Energy Advocate

, President & Founder of the nonprofit, Dream Corps; CNN Contributor; Best-Selling Author; Human Rights, Education and Clean Energy Advocate Austen Collins , Founder & CEO, Serverless Inc.

, Founder & CEO, Serverless Inc. Linus Torvalds, creator of Linux and Git, in conversation with Dirk Hohndel, VP & Chief Open Source Officer, VMware

They join previously announced keynotes:

Ajay Agrawal , Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning Expert, Author of Prediction Machines, and Founder of The Creative Destruction Lab

, Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning Expert, Author of and Founder of The Creative Destruction Lab Jennifer Cloer , Founder of reTHINKit and Creator and Executive Producer of The Chasing Grace Project

, Founder of reTHINKit and Creator and Executive Producer of The Chasing Grace Project Wim Coekaerts, Senior Vice President of Operating Systems and Virtualization Engineering, Oracle

Ben Golub , Executive Chairman and Interim CEO, and Shawn Wilkinson , Co-founder, Storj Labs

, Executive Chairman and Interim CEO, and , Co-founder, Storj Labs Preethi Kasireddy , Founder & CEO, TruStory

, Founder & CEO, TruStory Window Snyder, Chief Security Officer, Fastly

Imad Sousou , Corporate Vice President and General Manager, Open Source Technology Center, Intel

, Corporate Vice President and General Manager, Open Source Technology Center, Intel Sana Tariq , Senior Architect, E2E Service Orchestration, TELUS The full lineup of sessions can be viewed here. Open Source Summit North America 2018 kicks off on Wednesday, August 29 with a pre-event happening on Tuesday, August 28. The pre-event includes tutorials, labs, workshops as well as lightning talks. Open Source Summit North America is the leading conference for developers, sysadmins, devops professionals, architects and other technologists – along with open source community and industry leaders – to collabrate, share information, learn about the latest technologies and gain a competitive advantage by using innovative open solutions. It covers cornerstone open source technologies including Linux, cloud infrastructure and cloud native applications, along with the latest open source technologies including AI, blockchain, networking and more. The event also features the Open Collaboration Conference for ecosystem leaders to learn to navigate open source transformation with content covering compliance, community leadership and open source program office management in the new TODO track, as well as the Diversity Empowerment Summit, which highlights the ways in which the community can benefit from expanding diversity and inclusion practices.



The event has a variety of onsite activities in addition to educational sessions, for example, the inaugural Diversity in Open Source Reception, First Time Attendee Breakfast, 5k Fun Run, Morning Meditation, Women in Open Source Lunch, onsite and offsite attendee receptions and more. Registration is discounted to $950 through July 21. Additional academic, non-profit, alumni and group discounts are available as well; details are available on the event registration page. Applications for diversity and needs-based scholarships are currently being accepted. For information on eligibility and how to apply, please click here.

The Linux Foundation events are where the world's leading technologists meet, collaborate, learn and network in order to advance innovations that support the world's largest shared technologies. Members of the press who would like to request a press pass to attend should contact Dan Brown at dbrown@linuxfoundation.org. Open Source Summit North America is made possible by Diamond Sponsors Intel and SUSE; Platinum Sponsor Red Hat; and Gold Sponsors Amazon Web Services, Cloud Native Computing Foundation, IBM, Kenzan and VMware. Additional Resources YouTube: Why Attend Linux Foundation Events (https://youtu.be/X_rLxfmLlYY)

Recap: Open Source Summit North America 2019 (https://events17.linuxfoundation.org/events/open-source-summit-north-america) About The Linux Foundation

The Linux Foundation is the organization of choice for the world's top developers and companies to build ecosystems that accelerate open technology development and industry adoption. Together with the worldwide open source community, it is solving the hardest technology problems by creating the largest shared technology investment in history. Founded in 2000, The Linux Foundation today provides tools, training and events to scale any open source project, which together deliver an economic impact not achievable by any one company. More information can be found at www.linuxfoundation.org. The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see our trademark usage page: https://www.linuxfoundation.org/trademark-usage. Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds. Media Contact:

Dan Brown

The Linux Foundation

415-420-7880

pr@linuxfoundation.org View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-keynotes-announced-including-van-jones-and-linus-torvalds-for-the-linux-foundations-open-source-summit-north-america-300673946.html SOURCE The Linux Foundation

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]