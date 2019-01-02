[June 28, 2018] New Agreements Between Follett and McGraw-Hill Education Will Make Powerful Learning Materials More Affordable for College Students

NEW YORK, June 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning science company McGraw-Hill Education and Follett, a national leader in campus bookstore management, today announced agreements that will make print and digital learning materials more affordable for students in the 2018-19 school year and beyond. The agreements expand the scope of Follett's current rental offering to include McGraw-Hill Education's new textbook rental program for copyright 2019 titles. The agreements also will make McGraw-Hill's powerful digital learning solutions and eBooks available to institutions using Follett's includED® "inclusive access" program, which provides students discounted first-day-of-school access to their required course materials. Under the rental program, Follett will offer more than 200 McGraw-Hill copyright 2019 titles for rent, in bound or eBook format, through its 1,800 virtual stores and 1,200 college stores across the country. With rentals, students will save as much as 70 percent off the costs of traditional bound textbooks. McGraw-Hill announced rental agreements with several other channel partners earlier this year. The inclusive access agreement between Follett and McGraw-Hill will enable more students to access digital learning solutions like McGraw-Hill Connect® from the first day of class or earlier, and at a much lower cost than other forms of delivery. Follett's includED program enables all required course materials and supplies to be delivered to students as part of their tuition or fees. McGraw-Hill currently provides inclusive access arrangements at more than 500 campuses across the United States, and that number continues to grow. "Follett is a valued partner, and we're excited to extend our work with them to make affordable, high-quality digital learning available to more students nationwide," said Bill Okun, president of higher education at McGraw-HillEducation. "By working together, we'll be able to drive more choice and value for our customers and further enhance student learning outcomes."



"We're pleased to add McGraw-Hill to our leading lineup of affordable course material solutions at the campus stores we operate across North America," said Jennifer Hatton, senior vice president of Retail Operations and Course Material Solutions for Follett Higher Education. "This partnership will result in more quality titles and affordability options to help improve the learning experience for students." These new agreements mark the continued expansion of McGraw-Hill Education's affordable options for students, which include digital learning solutions, eBooks, loose leaf, mobile applications and open educational resources (OER) for select titles. Depending on the format, these solutions are available for purchase, rent, subscription or through institutional inclusive access agreements.

For more information about McGraw-Hill Education's focus on affordability and outcomes, visit: https://mheducation.com/realvalue. About McGraw-Hill Education McGraw-Hill Education is a learning science company that delivers personalized learning experiences that help students, parents, educators and professionals drive results. McGraw-Hill Education has offices across North America, India, China, Europe, the Middle East and South America, and makes its learning solutions available in more than 60 languages. Visit us at mheducation.com or find us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn or Twitter. About Follett Corporation Follett Corporation is the world's largest single source of books, entertainment products, digital content and multi-media for libraries, schools and retailers. Headquartered in Westchester, Illinois, Follett provides education technology, services and physical and digital content to millions of students at 70,000 schools more than 2,850 physical and virtual campus stores in North America. Through Baker & Taylor, Follett's reach also extends to the public library and global retail markets. Contacts: Tyler Reed

