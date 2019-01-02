[June 28, 2018] New IntelligenceBank Marketing Risk Management Dashboard

SAN DIEGO, June 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, IntelligenceBank announced the launch of a new Marketing Risk Management Dashboard. The tool helps senior marketers manage marketing risks and controls, as well as track their risk profile across a range of marketing initiatives.

IntelligenceBank's software gives senior marketers a real-time view of risks to marketing activities.



While reputational and regulatory risks have always been important issues for marketing leaders, the sustained growth in expenditure (including in areas traditionally the domain of IT) has skyrocketed risk management to the top of the CMO watch list. According to Tessa Court,CEO of IntelligenceBank, “We built the Marketing Risk Management Dashboard to cater for CMOs who need to manage and track marketing risk. Senior Marketers have told us they face significant challenges to mitigate risk, while focusing on quality, compliance, results and efficiency - so we decided to make it easier for them.”



While configurable to feature any data set on the platform, the Dashboard template includes: 1. Marketing Risk Matrix and Heatmap

All marketing projects can be classified based on their risk profile. Color coded categories indicate custom parameters such as; likelihood, consequence, budget or media spend, and risk score. For example, a social media post will carry a lower score than a new product launch in a highly regulated industry.

2. Marketing Contracts Renewal Dates

With so many third party vendor contracts and varying review dates, contract amounts, Service Level Agreements, and term excerpts to manage - all marketing contracts can now be stored in one place, with automatic notifications set for when vendor contracts are due for renewal. 3. Creative Approvals

Instantly see the status of all creative approvals, across brand, legal and compliance flows. 4. Resource Planning and Workload Analysis

Track both open and completed projects by designer or team lead, to assist with capacity planning and to mitigate the risk on deliverables. Measure spend across deliverables to ensure you are not overspending with one agency or on a specific item that could be brought in house. 5. Track Expenditure

Track budget vs. actuals by category and instantly view expenditure vs. budget across all projects. 6. Talent Usage Rights Expiration

Instantly view all creative assets that have upcoming talent or usage rights expiration or renewal deadlines. See all stakeholders who have downloaded the file and send notifications to see if renewal is required. The new IntelligenceBank Marketing Risk Management Dashboard helps senior marketers manage the full range of marketing risks. About IntelligenceBank

IntelligenceBank helps marketers produce great content, quickly. It’s marketing software for managing projects, showcasing brand guidelines, centralizing digital assets, editing and approving creative. With offices in Australia, the United States and Canada, the company also provides a range of other process management software for boards, knowledge management and risk. For more information, visit http://www.intelligencebank.com A photo accompanying this announcement is available at //www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c1addf89-fd4e-45f9-9832-73c25c098062 Contact Rob Weisz, VP of Marketing, IntelligenceBank, 61 3 8618 7800

