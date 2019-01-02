|
New Valassis Chatbot Streamlines Car Buying via Facebook Messenger
Valassis
Digital, a leader in digital marketing, announced today its newest
chatbot solution to help automotive dealers better target potential car
shoppers, reach in-market leads, increase customer engagement and drive
dealership traffic and sales. Notably, Valassis Digital's chatbot is a
free, customizable and turnkey solution available for download by
automotive brands wishing to enhance their conversational user
experiences.
With "messaging" emerging
as the preferred channel for customer service - overtaking both
email and phone - chatbots are becoming an increasingly critical
component to modern-day brand success. In fact, according to RetailMeNot,
40 percent of companies are planning to implement instant messaging
services or chatbots in 2018 in an effort to positively drive sales
growth. Valassis Digital's automotive chatbot solution for car dealers
is accessible via Facebook (News - Alert) Messenger and delivers key car buying user
experiences in automated instant messaging including:
-
Searching dealership inventory: enables users to browse the
dealer's current new and used inventory.
-
Estimating trade-in value: allows users to get an estimated
trade-in value for their current vehicle.
-
Getting pre-qualified: provides users with their real-time
Transunion credit score to help them prequalify for finance offers.
-
Setting up appointments: enables users to request and confirm a
test drive or service appointment.
"We live in an increasingly digital-first world where consumer
convenience reigns supreme," said Mike Balducci, Vice President,
Strategy, Valassis Digital. "From auto dealers to grocery stores,
brands are constantly innovating to better blend the physical and
digital realms and improve the customer experience. Artificial
intelligence, like chatbots, is a prime example of this effort. It
provides cost-effective solutions that alleviate brand and consumer pain
points, drives brick-and-mortar traffic and bolsters employee functions."
"We pride ourselves at Allstar Kia of San Bernardino on listening to
customer feedback, then working to make car shopping a more convenient
and enjoyable experience," said Chris Ferrall, Director of
Internet Marketing, Allstar Kia of San Bernardino. "Valassis has
been a strategic partner as we incorporate new ways of engaging and
assisting customers. Although it's early in the pilot, the preliminary
results we're seeing are positive in that our clients who engage with
the chatbot are getting answers to their car buying questions any time
of day, all without any sales pressure. We're excited how this chatbot
extends our website's capabilities into Facebook Messenger
and demonstrates to our clients that Allstar Kia is listening to their
feedback."
You can learn more about Valassis Digital's automotive chatbot here
and test the solution here.
About Valassis Digital
Valassis
Digital is a leading digital marketing intelligence company,
providing a best-in-class data management platform and online and
offline targeting capabilities that fuels superior display advertising
and expanded media offerings, such as in-store campaign solutions, for
advertising clients. Through proprietary technology, Valassis Digital
creates meaningful marketing and advertising impact for businesses -
from planning, delivery, and attribution. Valassis Digital taps into
meaningful, actionable insights that drive better campaign performance.
About Valassis
Valassis helps
thousands of local and national brands tap the potential of
industry-leading data through intelligent media delivery -
understanding, engaging and inspiring millions of consumers to action
with smarter cross-channel campaigns. We've been a part of consumers'
lives for decades, introducing new ways to deliver offers and messages
that activate them - whether via mail, digital, in-store or the
newspaper. NCH Marketing Services, Inc. and Clipper Magazine are
Valassis subsidiaries, and RetailMeNot Everyday™ is its consumer brand.
Its signature Have You Seen Me?® program delivers hope to
missing children and their families. Valassis and RetailMeNot are
wholly owned subsidiaries of Harland
Clarke Holdings.
