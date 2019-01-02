[June 28, 2018] New Valassis Chatbot Streamlines Car Buying via Facebook Messenger

Valassis Digital, a leader in digital marketing, announced today its newest chatbot solution to help automotive dealers better target potential car shoppers, reach in-market leads, increase customer engagement and drive dealership traffic and sales. Notably, Valassis Digital's chatbot is a free, customizable and turnkey solution available for download by automotive brands wishing to enhance their conversational user experiences. With "messaging" emerging as the preferred channel for customer service - overtaking both email and phone - chatbots are becoming an increasingly critical component to modern-day brand success. In fact, according to RetailMeNot, 40 percent of companies are planning to implement instant messaging services or chatbots in 2018 in an effort to positively drive sales growth. Valassis Digital's automotive chatbot solution for car dealers is accessible via Facebook (News - Alert) Messenger and delivers key car buying user experiences in automated instant messaging including: Searching dealership inventory: enables users to browse the dealer's current new and used inventory.

"We live in an increasingly digital-first world where consumer convenience reigns supreme," said Mike Balducci, Vice President, Strategy, Valassis Digital. "From auto dealers to grocery stores, brands are constantly innovating to better blend the physical and digital realms and improve the customer experience. Artificial intelligence, like chatbots, is a prime example of this effort. It provides cost-effective solutions that alleviate brand and consumer pain points, drives brick-and-mortar traffic and bolsters employee functions." "We pride ourselves at Allstar Kia of San Bernardino on listening to customer feedback, then working to make car shopping a more convenient and enjoyable experience," said Chris Ferrall, Director of Internet Marketing, Allstar Kia of San Bernardino. "Valassis has been a strategic partner as we incorporate new ways of engaging and assisting customers. Although it's early in the pilot, the preliminary results we're seeing are positive in that our clients who engage with the chatbot are getting answers to their car buying questions any time of day, all without any sales pressure. We're excited how this chatbot extends our website's capabilities into Facebook Messenger and demonstrates to our clients that Allstar Kia is listening to their feedback."

You can learn more about Valassis Digital's automotive chatbot here and test the solution here.

