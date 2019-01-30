[June 28, 2018] New myHub Map Serves Up 3D Interaction; SiteLink rolls out industry-leading 3D property map for stores and websites

RALEIGH, N.C., June 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SiteLink, the global leader in cloud-based software and payment processing for storage operations of all sizes, announces a new interactive site map, complete with 3D rotating views and website compatibility. The 3D Map is a major addition to myHub for the many users operating from tablets, often directly from the map. The 3D performance and website options are among the first available in the self- storage industry. Highlights Industry-first 3D interaction, easy setup and smooth functionality

Mobility, browser options and website tie-in deliver exceptional convenience and interaction for operators

3D rendering helps tenants choose, locate units quickly and easily 3D functionality wows myHub users; consistent with clean, user-friendly mobile interface The 3D interactive map for SiteLink myHub brings the current Web Edition map, a long- time customer favorite, to the next level. Reimagined in 3D and optimized for myHub's streamlined, finger-friendly interface, users can rotate the map and change perspective in 3 dimensions – with real-time smooth rendering – for optimal views of a facility layout. "At SiteLink we strive to improve what is already really good. That attitude guides the development of myHub, the browser-based evolution of SiteLink. The quality and features in this new map illustrates this commitment. Our goal was to make a spectacular, feature rich, 3D map for our myHub users," said Ross Lampe, SiteLink's President. "More and more operators prefer the browser-based, mobile opion, and we are delivering on our promise to fast-track key features like this."



Setup is easy; edits are straightforward and intuitive in the 3D Map. The new Actions palette offers multiple views and settings; moveable, collapsible tool palettes and mouse-over features show tenant info and notes. Reserve units, move-in/move-out and more right from the map. Multi-device capability and mobile options simplify daily tasks for operators

Access the 3D Map in myHub from any browser and on multiple screens and devices. Users can switch quickly between locations and view the map for other stores instantly, with a single login. Three-dimensional rendering adds realism to the entire structure – units, offices, all components display with greater detail. The 3D Map expands workflow options for myHub users because many opt to start their day with the map to perform everyday tasks. Walk-throughs and facility checks are easier with the myHub 3D Map on a tablet or mobile device screen. Operators can build the 3D Map into their websites and use it for greater automation like online move-ins. High-tech look impresses, assists tenants Managers, tenants and potential customers can use the 3D Map as a visual aid: easily identify a unit's location, survey surroundings on screen, and review best access to units from the office or the gate, etc. This can help customers decide which unit to choose and help reduce complaints. The high-tech performance and look of the myHub 3D Map is sure to impress customers. "Feedback from customers has been very positive," said Markus Hecker, SiteLink's COO. "Clients told us just how thrilled they are about the new feature. Specifically, tablet users are so excited about the interactive 3D Map at their fingertips." The new 3D Interactive Map (beta) in SiteLink myHub is now in place for all customers. The 3D Map's website integration is coming soon. About SiteLink Founded in Raleigh, North Carolina in 1996, SiteLink leads the industry in cloud-based and Windows self-storage management software globally, and built-in, in-house payment processing. Client base feedback, the industry's largest, and continued innovation result in the fastest, fewest clicks and most modern interface. Profit tools, integrations, quality service and regular updates make SiteLink the favorite of single and multi-store operators, including most top 100 operators. Stores with fewer than 250 units enjoy special bundle pricing. As the leader in website integration and payment processing, SiteLink offers online marketing, reservations, rentals and payment solutions. Built-in electronic signature and document management, TOTAL CRM, revenue management, TeleTracker phone integration and text messaging boost profits. More than fifty SiteLink Marketplace partners like web designers, call centers, kiosks, insurance, access systems and listing services deliver tighter integrations with SiteLink vs. other software. PCI Level 1 & SOC 1 Type II Certifications and industry-first OneSupport deliver software and payment processing support under one roof. View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-myhub-map-serves-up-3d-interaction-sitelink-rolls-out-industry-leading-3d-property-map-for-stores-and-websites-300673804.html SOURCE SiteLink

