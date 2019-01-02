|
|[June 27, 2018]
|
New Frontier Corporation Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
New Frontier Corporation (the "Company") announced today the
pricing of its initial public offering of 25,000,000 units at $10.00 per
unit. The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to
purchase up to 3,750,000 additional units at the initial public offering
price to cover over-allotments, if any. The units will be listed on the
New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") in the United States and trade under
the ticker symbol "NFC.U" beginning on June 28, 2018. Each unit consists
of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant,
with each warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Class A
ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities
comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares
and warrants are expected to be listed on the NYSE under the symbols
"NFC" and "NFC WS," respectively. The initial public offering is
expected to close on July 3, 2018, subject to customary closing
conditions.
Credit Suisse and UBS Investment Bank are serving as joint book runners
for the offering.
New Frontier Corporation is a special purpose acquisition company formed
by New Frontier Public Holding Ltd., an affiliate of New Frontier Group,
for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset
acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business
combination with one or more businesses. New Frontier Group is a
China-focused investment group that invests in, builds and operates
diversified businesses in the Chinese new economy sectors.
Prior to the initial public offering, certain investors have agreed to
provide $181 million in the form of committed capital in a private
placement to occur concurrently with the Company's initial business
combination. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the initial
public offering and private placement for an initial business
combination with a target with operations or prospects in the
healthcare, technology and education sectors in China and to cover
certain expenses and working capital.
The initial public offering is being mae only by means of a prospectus.
When available, copies of the prospectus relating to the offering may be
obtained for free from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
website http://www.sec.gov;
Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC (Address: Credit Suisse Securities
(USA) LLC, Prospectus Department, Eleven Madison Avenue, New York, NY
10010; Tel: (800) 221-1037; Email: newyork.prospectus@credit-suisse.com);
UBS Securities LLC (Address: UBS Securities LLC, Attention: Prospectus
Department, 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10019; Tel:
888-827-7275; Email: ol-prospectusrequest@ubs.com).
A registration statement relating to the securities sold in the initial
public offering has been declared effective by the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission on June 27, 2018. This press release shall not
constitute an offer to sale or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor
shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction
in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to
registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such
state or jurisdiction.
The securities to be sold in the private placement have not been
registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be
offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an
applicable exemption from the registration requirements of such Act and
applicable state securities laws.
About New Frontier Corporation
Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking
statements," including with respect to the initial public offering and
the anticipated use of the net proceeds thereof. No assurance can be
given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms
described, or at all, or that the net proceeds of the offering will be
used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous
conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company,
including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's
registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the Company's
The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for
revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required
by law.
The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for
revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required
by law.
