|[June 26, 2018]
New Orleans Real-Time Crime Center Relies on BriefCam Video Content Analytics Platform to Improve Public Safety
BriefCam,
the industry's leading provider of Video Synopsis (News - Alert)® and Deep Learning
solutions, today announced that the New Orleans Real-Time Crime Center
is using BriefCam's video analytics platform as a key component of its
Real-time Crime Monitoring Center designed to improve public safety.
The monitoring center captures video footage from strategically mounted
cameras and license plate scanners and provides real-time intelligence
to the New Orleans Police Department, Fire Department, EMS, and New
Orleans Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (NOHSEP) and their
public safety partners. The center supports the work of incident
commanders in the field, providing critical information to quickly
assess emergency situations and make informed decisions about keeping
New Orleans safe in real-time.
Since the center opened in November 2017, BriefCam's video analytics
platform has been used on a daily basis and credited in more than 100
cases where it has helped local police and fire departments to solve
crimes, manage crowd control, improve pedestrian traffic flow, and
investigate security events. BriefCam is deployed together with its VMS
technology partners, Genetec (News - Alert) and Milestone.
"BriefCam's video analytics platform is a critical tool for
investigating incidents and solving crimes," said Aaron Miller, Director
of the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness for the
City of New Orleans. "With cameras covering the city and BriefCam's
unique ability to rapidly pin-point objects of nterest, incidents can
be solved more quickly, and trends in pedestrian, crowd or traffic
behavior can be uncovered in a matter of minutes. BriefCam saves police,
fire and security officials a huge amount of time and improves the
everyday public safety of our city."
"We are extremely proud to be a part of this state-of-the-art, real-time
crime center which is utilizing video surveillance footage to be more
productive, proactive, and predictive," said Trevor Matz, BriefCam
president and CEO. "By making video searchable, quantifiable and
actionable, BriefCam is empowering officers and first responders to
solve crimes faster and make their citizens safer. It is honor for us to
be able to contribute to the growth and safety of this legendary city."
BriefCam's breakthrough
technology detects, tracks, extracts and identifies people and
objects from video, including; men, women, children, clothing, bags,
vehicles, animals, size, color, speed, path, direction, dwell time, and
more. By leveraging this extracted and aggregated video metadata within
BriefCam's embedded BI platform, users can also perform quantitative
analysis on their video, derive actionable insights, and visualize them
within customizable dashboards, enabling data driven safety, security
and operational decision making. BriefCam integrates with complementary
technologies such as Video
Management Systems (VMS), Physical Security Information Management
Systems (PSIM), Command & Control Systems (C&C), and Cloud-based Video
Surveillance Solutions.
About BriefCam
BriefCam is the industry's leading provider
of Video Synopsis® and Deep Learning solutions for rapid video review
and search, smart alerting and quantitative video insights. By
transforming raw video into actionable intelligence, BriefCam
dramatically shortens the time-to-target for security threats while
increasing safety and optimizing operations. BriefCam's award-winning
products are deployed by law enforcement and public safety
organizations, government and transportation agencies, major
enterprises, healthcare and educational institutions, and local
communities worldwide. For more information about transforming video
surveillance into actionable intelligence, visit https://www.briefcam.com/.
