[June 26, 2018] New Brazil Credit Bureau Unveils Brand Name and Reveals the role of Big Data Technology to Stimulate Financial Inclusion

SAO PAULO and ATLANTA, June 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Quod, the first Brazilian fintech company handling database management focused on "positive credit scoring," announced today its marketplace brand name. This is a historic advancement in the global credit risk industry because Brazil, like many other countries, has relied in the past on negative-only credit risk information. Helping Quod step closer to full launch is LexisNexis Risk Solutions, a global, big data technology and analytics company that Quod selected to be its technical services provider. Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/494562/LexisNexis_Risk_Solutions_Logo.jpg "The LexisNexis Risk Solutions infrastructure provides innovative tools for large volume data analytics. Its technology helps us supply distinguished risk management, fraud prevention, and large volume data analytics products and solutions, whether for financial institutions or for other companies demanding information about credit risk for their daily operations," explained Rodrigo Abreu, Quod's CEO. Quod selected LexisNexis Risk Solutions as its strategic technical provider for two primary reasons. LexisNexis Risk Solutions' high-powered data processing platform, HPCC Systems® and LexisNexis Risk Solutions analytic expertise that facilitates a deeper understanding of consumer behavior. HPPC Systems® will allow Quod to efficiently process and analyze complex datasets in a matter of seconds. Financial institutions in other countries around the world should look to the new credit bureau as the dawn of an innovative and viable model for deriving value out of data by deploying the technology and analytics that Quod is leveraging with LexisNexis Risk Solutions. For Rick Trainor, CEO, Business Services, LexisNexis Risk Solutions being part of this initiative in Brazil is an opportunity to leverage HPCC Systems® to stimulate the credit ecosystem. "Quod is an innovative initiative being led by the main Brazilian credit market players. It illustrates that the banks are invested in identifying alternative ways to contributeto Brazil's economic development. We also think Quod serves as an inspiration for institutions in other countries that face the same challenges around economic inclusion and increasing transparency," Mr. Trainor said.



LexisNexis Risk Solutions recently conducted a global study on economic inclusion and financial transparency. It found that half of the 300 financial services professionals surveyed admitted turning away 6 percent to 15 percent of potential customers due to their current KYC or credit risk management processes. Clearly, innovation is needed so that more people can gain access to credit provided by the financial services industry. An ANBC (Brazilian National Credit Bureau Association) study estimates that over 20 million new customers might be included in the credit market with the development of the "positive registration" approach that Quod is taking. This is meaningful because access to credit helps raise people out of poverty while fostering economic stability by supporting the growth of a healthy middle class. Economic inclusion is broader than a person just opening a bank account. It includes a person having access to credit. Making credit more accessible requires novel solutions built on the foundation of powerful technology. HPCC Systems® is capable of processing and linking disparate information quickly. Predictive scores can be subsequently calculated in real-time, making credit granting seamless to the consumer and lowering the chance of potential loss to the financial institution.

Thomas C. Brown, senior vice president, U.S. commercial markets and global market development, LexisNexis Risk Solutions, said: "Greater economic inclusion drives greater financial transparency. When credit is available to more people in an economy, financial institutions are able to perform better know your customer (KYC) initiatives and root out bad actors, like money launderers and terrorist financiers, which ultimately helps protect society at large from financial crimes." About LexisNexis® Risk Solutions LexisNexis® Risk Solutions harnesses the power of data and advanced analytics to provide insights that help businesses and governmental entities reduce risk and improve decisions to benefit people around the globe. We provide data and technology solutions for a wide range of industries including insurance, financial services, healthcare and government. Headquartered in metro Atlanta, Georgia, we have offices throughout the world and are part of RELX Group (LSE: REL/NYSE: RELX), a global provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers across industries. RELX is a FTSE 100 company and is based in London. For more information, please visit www.risk.lexisnexis.com, and www.relx.com. About Quod Quod is the brand that Gestora de Inteligência de Crédito S.A., the data management fintech company created by Brazil's five largest banks: Banco do Brasil, Bradesco, Caixa Econômica Federal, Itaú and Santander, operates under. The company was formally constituted in June 2017, which is when it started the implementation of its infrastructure as well as its risk management, fraud prevention and large volume of data products and solutions. The fintech company, to be operational by the end of 2018, will serve clients in all economic sectors, including financial institutions, insurers, retailers, telecommunication operators and small to medium-sized companies, among others. One of Quod's fundamental values is the protection of customer and company data, and it prioritizes the conscientious and positive use of credit. Press contact: Jean Creech Avent

Director of Public Relations

LexisNexis Risk Solutions

+1 770-862-7978

jean.creech@lexisnexis.com Cintia Beck

Approach Comunicação

11 3846-5787

11 96329-3499

cintia.beck@approach.com.br Beatriz Ces

Approach Comunicacao

11 3846-5787- r. 40

beatriz.ces@approach.com.br SOURCE LexisNexis Risk Solutions

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]