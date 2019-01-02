|
|[June 25, 2018]
|
New Kid on the Block: Toronto-Based Emperor Investments Enters U.S. Robo Space
Emperor
Investments, a robo-advisor with a technology platform built on 40
years of investment experience, today announced its official launch. The
new firm, based in Toronto, is exclusively targeting U.S. retail
investors looking for personalized equity portfolios, which are chosen
by Emperor's proprietary technology and evaluated by a team of
investment professionals.
"The idea that led to the launch of Emperor has been in the works for
more than a decade," said Brenna Casserly, CEO and Co-Founder of Emperor
Investments. "During those ten years we created model portfolios into
which we invested our own money, working constantly to improve the
investment strategy and our approach. We were pleased with the results,
which made us think we had something special to offer the investing
public, and we're excited to officially launch the product to investors
today."
A key distinguisher of Emperor's model is the firm's focus on
personalized portfolios that are invested directly in dividend-paying
equities, not exchange-traded funds (ETFs), as is the case with most
current robo-advisers. To accomplish this, Emperor leverages the power
of their algorithms to narrow down the universe of U.S. investable
companies into a "dream team" selection, based off insights gleaned from
four decades of investment experience by Francis Tapon, CIO and
Co-Founder of Emperor.
"Our proprietary technology gives investors access to many of the
world's most well-known and biggest companies, while investing directly
in individual stocks and mitigating the management expense fees that
typically come with ETFs," said Tapon. "We're value investors who focus
on top dividend-paying names that we select from some of the world's
greatest companies, which we think is the best way to build and preserve
long-trm wealth."
"We strongly believe that if you love a company, you need to invest
directly in it, not simply in a basket that holds that particular
company along with many others which you may not want exposure to,"
added Casserly.
Casserly noted that Emperor's strong belief in investing in individual
securities is what led the company away from offering ETFs.
Another differentiator: Emperor is aiming to be a lifestyle company
first, and an investment firm second. There are many reasons why people
invest their money, but ultimately it comes down to funding life goals.
For some, that means saving for retirement, while others are investing
so they can purchase their first home or meet other longer-term
financial goals. Emperor's model allows clients to have as many custom
portfolios as they like, each one keyed to a different life goal, which
in turn comes with its own unique investment horizon and risk appetite.
An initial investment of just $500 nets the investor a range of pure
equity portfolios at a cost of just 60 basis points. There are no other
fees.
To get started, investors can take Emperor's free
online questionnaire. For more information on Emperor Investments,
visit them here.
About Emperor Investments
Emperor Investments is a new way to invest in the stock market. As an
online, goal-based investing platform, Emperor's advanced technology
builds bespoke, 100% equity portfolios that are tailored specifically to
our clients' personal financial goals. Our proprietary technology is
built on 40 years of investment experience and has been tried, tested,
and historically outperforms the competition.
For more information visit www.emperorinvests.com.
