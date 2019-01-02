[June 25, 2018] New Kid on the Block: Toronto-Based Emperor Investments Enters U.S. Robo Space

Emperor Investments, a robo-advisor with a technology platform built on 40 years of investment experience, today announced its official launch. The new firm, based in Toronto, is exclusively targeting U.S. retail investors looking for personalized equity portfolios, which are chosen by Emperor's proprietary technology and evaluated by a team of investment professionals. "The idea that led to the launch of Emperor has been in the works for more than a decade," said Brenna Casserly, CEO and Co-Founder of Emperor Investments. "During those ten years we created model portfolios into which we invested our own money, working constantly to improve the investment strategy and our approach. We were pleased with the results, which made us think we had something special to offer the investing public, and we're excited to officially launch the product to investors today." A key distinguisher of Emperor's model is the firm's focus on personalized portfolios that are invested directly in dividend-paying equities, not exchange-traded funds (ETFs), as is the case with most current robo-advisers. To accomplish this, Emperor leverages the power of their algorithms to narrow down the universe of U.S. investable companies into a "dream team" selection, based off insights gleaned from four decades of investment experience by Francis Tapon, CIO and Co-Founder of Emperor. "Our proprietary technology gives investors access to many of the world's most well-known and biggest companies, while investing directly in individual stocks and mitigating the management expense fees that typically come with ETFs," said Tapon. "We're value investors who focus on top dividend-paying names that we select from some of the world's greatest companies, which we think is the best way to build and preserve long-trm wealth."



"We strongly believe that if you love a company, you need to invest directly in it, not simply in a basket that holds that particular company along with many others which you may not want exposure to," added Casserly. Casserly noted that Emperor's strong belief in investing in individual securities is what led the company away from offering ETFs.

Another differentiator: Emperor is aiming to be a lifestyle company first, and an investment firm second. There are many reasons why people invest their money, but ultimately it comes down to funding life goals. For some, that means saving for retirement, while others are investing so they can purchase their first home or meet other longer-term financial goals. Emperor's model allows clients to have as many custom portfolios as they like, each one keyed to a different life goal, which in turn comes with its own unique investment horizon and risk appetite. An initial investment of just $500 nets the investor a range of pure equity portfolios at a cost of just 60 basis points. There are no other fees. To get started, investors can take Emperor's free online questionnaire. For more information on Emperor Investments, visit them here. About Emperor Investments Emperor Investments is a new way to invest in the stock market. As an online, goal-based investing platform, Emperor's advanced technology builds bespoke, 100% equity portfolios that are tailored specifically to our clients' personal financial goals. Our proprietary technology is built on 40 years of investment experience and has been tried, tested, and historically outperforms the competition. For more information visit www.emperorinvests.com. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180625005076/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]