[June 25, 2018] New Prevencio Study Using AI Determines Simple Blood Tests Accurately Diagnose Heart Disease and Predict Adverse Heart Events in Diabetic Patients

Prevencio, Inc. today announces data which indicates its HART CAD and HART CVE tests accurately diagnose Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) and risk for Major Adverse Cardiac Events (MACE) in Diabetic Mellitus (DM) patients. Researchers believe the data, presented on June 24 at the American Diabetes Association 2018 Scientific Sessions, can assist patients in getting guideline-recommended serial evaluations proven to enhance health outcomes. Historically, diagnosing CAD and predicting the risk of MACE in diabetic patients has been challenging. The study determines that Prevencio's HART CAD test is highly effective at detecting heart disease in patients with DM and its HART CVE test accurately predicts the likelihood of adverse heart events within one year of the examination. "Patients with diabetes are at an increased risk for coronary artery disease and major adverse cardiac events such as cardiovascular death, myocardial infarction and stroke," said James L. Januzzi, MD, practicing cardiologist at Massachusetts General Hospital and Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School. "With the well-established correlation between diabetes and cardiovascular disease, these HART tests are well-suited to assist physicians in providing more appropriate care for these patients." Januzzi served as Principal Investigator on the team of researchers that conducted the study. They found that the HART CAD test was able to detect the presence of CAD with 90 percent accuracy, which is a result comparable to patients without DM. Additionally, the HART CVE test predicted with 90 percent accuracy that a diabetic patient would not suffer from MACE within one year of the examination. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are more than 100 million American adults who are living with diabetes or prediabetes. In 2017, the total estimated cost of U.S. adults with diagnosed diabetes (23 million people) reached a staggering $327 billio. Globally, the rate of new diabetes diagnoses remains steady, and it is estimated that there will be 642 million people with diabetes by 2040.



"Diabetes is a major cause of blindness, kidney failure, heart attacks, stroke and lower limb amputation," said Rhonda Rhyne, Prevencio's Chief Executive Officer. "This research shows the potential of Prevencio's HART tests to become critical diagnostic and monitoring solutions to assist in the care of diabetic patients." Rhyne added, "We appreciate our collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital, Dr. Januzzi and his researchers and Myriad RBM to develop innovative and highly accurate blood tests to improve diagnosis and treatment for millions of cardiovascular patients."

Powered by AI, Prevencio is revolutionizing blood tests for cardiovascular disease. Employing this novel approach, the company has produced five blood tests to-date that significantly improve diagnoses for a variety of heart and blood vessel-related complications. These tests are: HART CADTM - obstructive coronary artery disease diagnosis HART CVETM - 1-year risk of heart attack, stroke or cardiac death HART PADTM - peripheral artery disease diagnosis HART ASTM - aortic valve stenosis diagnosis HART AMPTM - risk of amputation HART test results have been presented at leading cardiovascular meetings (European Society of Cardiology Congress Scientific Sessions - 2016, American College of Cardiology Scientific Sessions - 2017, American Heart Association Scientific Sessions - 2017, American College of Cardiology Scientific Sessions - 2018, American Diabetes Association Scientific Sessions - 2018) and published in top-tier cardiology journals (Journal of American College of Cardiology - March 2017 and American Journal of Cardiology - July 2017). About Prevencio, Inc.: Prevencio's value proposition is "Preventing the Preventable" - that is, preventing unnecessary procedures and related side effects, as well as improving patient outcomes and clinical trials through more accurate blood tests for Cardiovascular Disease conditions. Prevencio utilizes Machine Learning (Artificial Intelligence) + Multi-Proteomic Biomarkers + Proprietary Algorithms to deliver cardiovascular diagnostic & prognostic tests that are significantly more accurate than standard-of-care stress tests, individual biomarkers, genetic markers and clinical risk scores. The company is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington. For additional information, visit www.PrevencioMed.com. Prevencio-Preventing the Preventable.™ Forward-Looking (Safe Harbor) Statement: Except for historical and factual information contained herein, this press release contains forward-looking statements, such as market need, acceptance, size, and penetration rates, the accuracy of which is necessarily subject to uncertainties and risks including the Company's sole dependence on HART technology and various uncertainties characteristic of development-stage companies. The Company does not undertake to update the disclosures contained in this press release. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180625005195/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]