|[June 25, 2018]
New Prevencio Study Using AI Determines Simple Blood Tests Accurately Diagnose Heart Disease and Predict Adverse Heart Events in Diabetic Patients
Prevencio, Inc. today announces data which indicates its HART CAD and
HART CVE tests accurately diagnose Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) and
risk for Major Adverse Cardiac Events (MACE) in Diabetic Mellitus (DM)
patients. Researchers believe the data, presented on June 24 at the American
Diabetes Association 2018 Scientific Sessions, can assist patients
in getting guideline-recommended serial evaluations proven to enhance
health outcomes.
Historically, diagnosing CAD and predicting the risk of MACE in diabetic
patients has been challenging. The study determines that Prevencio's
HART CAD test is highly effective at detecting heart disease in patients
with DM and its HART CVE test accurately predicts the likelihood of
adverse heart events within one year of the examination.
"Patients with diabetes are at an increased risk for coronary artery
disease and major adverse cardiac events such as cardiovascular death,
myocardial infarction and stroke," said James L. Januzzi, MD, practicing
cardiologist at Massachusetts General Hospital and Professor of Medicine
at Harvard Medical School. "With the well-established correlation
between diabetes and cardiovascular disease, these HART tests are
well-suited to assist physicians in providing more appropriate care for
these patients."
Januzzi served as Principal Investigator on the team of researchers that
conducted the study. They found that the HART CAD test was able to
detect the presence of CAD with 90 percent accuracy, which is a result
comparable to patients without DM. Additionally, the HART CVE test
predicted with 90 percent accuracy that a diabetic patient would not
suffer from MACE within one year of the examination.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are
more than 100 million American adults who are living with diabetes or
prediabetes. In 2017, the total estimated cost of U.S. adults with
diagnosed diabetes (23 million people) reached a staggering $327
billio. Globally, the rate of new diabetes diagnoses remains steady,
and it is estimated that there will be 642 million people with diabetes
by 2040.
"Diabetes is a major cause of blindness, kidney failure, heart attacks,
stroke and lower limb amputation," said Rhonda Rhyne, Prevencio's Chief
Executive Officer. "This research shows the potential of Prevencio's
HART tests to become critical diagnostic and monitoring solutions to
assist in the care of diabetic patients."
Rhyne added, "We appreciate our collaboration with Massachusetts General
Hospital, Dr. Januzzi and his researchers and Myriad RBM to develop
innovative and highly accurate blood tests to improve diagnosis and
treatment for millions of cardiovascular patients."
Powered by AI, Prevencio is revolutionizing blood tests for
cardiovascular disease. Employing this novel approach, the company has
produced five blood tests to-date that significantly improve diagnoses
for a variety of heart and blood vessel-related complications.
These tests are:
-
HART CADTM - obstructive coronary artery disease diagnosis
-
HART CVETM - 1-year risk of heart attack, stroke or cardiac
death
-
HART PADTM - peripheral artery disease diagnosis
-
HART ASTM - aortic valve stenosis diagnosis
-
HART AMPTM - risk of amputation
HART test results have been presented at leading cardiovascular meetings
(European Society of Cardiology Congress Scientific Sessions - 2016,
American College of Cardiology Scientific Sessions - 2017, American
Heart Association Scientific Sessions - 2017, American College of
Cardiology Scientific Sessions - 2018, American Diabetes Association
Scientific Sessions - 2018) and published in top-tier cardiology
journals (Journal of American College of Cardiology - March 2017
and American Journal of Cardiology - July 2017).
About Prevencio, Inc.:
Prevencio's value proposition is "Preventing the Preventable" - that is,
preventing unnecessary procedures and related side effects, as well as
improving patient outcomes and clinical trials through more accurate
blood tests for Cardiovascular Disease conditions. Prevencio utilizes
Machine Learning (Artificial Intelligence) + Multi-Proteomic Biomarkers
+ Proprietary Algorithms to deliver cardiovascular diagnostic &
prognostic tests that are significantly more accurate than
standard-of-care stress tests, individual biomarkers, genetic markers
and clinical risk scores. The company is headquartered in Kirkland,
Washington. For additional information, visit www.PrevencioMed.com.
Prevencio-Preventing the Preventable.™
Forward-Looking (Safe Harbor) Statement:
Except for historical and factual information contained herein, this
press release contains forward-looking statements, such as market need,
acceptance, size, and penetration rates, the accuracy of which is
necessarily subject to uncertainties and risks including the Company's
sole dependence on HART technology and various uncertainties
characteristic of development-stage companies. The Company does not
undertake to update the disclosures contained in this press release.
