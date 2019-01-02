[June 24, 2018] New NetGain Systems v10 Enterprise Manager Delivers a Comprehensive Solution for Next Level IT Monitoring Experience

NetGain v10 Enterprise Manager provides one of the most comprehensive monitoring scope in the industry SINGAPORE, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- NetGain Systems today announced its new v10 Enterprise Manager (EM) -- the region's latest IT monitoring solution targeting businesses seeking to optimize their IT infrastructure's performance and reliability without having to face possible downtime in their IT infrastructure. Being in the business for more than 15 years, NetGain Systems' breakthrough came in 2008, when it won the prestigious IT contract as the official IT monitoring solutions provider for the Beijing Olympics. NetGain Systems v10 EM packs an intuitive and customizable dashboard for a quick overview of user IT infrastructure automatically and accurately with the ability to generate on-demand tailored performance reports. This would significantly help users to plan their IT budget ahead of time and know when their devices run out of space before it even becomes filled. "As most businesses nowadays deal with a myriad of devices, there is an increasing need for a solution that provides comprehensive visibility of business critical infrastructure," said Toh Soon Seah, CEO of NetGain Systems. "With the latest edition of our core product, the NetGain v10 EM, there are now a whole suite of new features that can effectively target the critical needs of IT departments and help businesses fture-proof their investments," he added.



Before the IT infrastructure meets with downtime, the NetGain Systems v10 EM, which provides a customized dashboard with real-time monitoring functions will be able to alert users via speedy SMS alerts to multiple devices immediately, effectively and discreetly. Users will be able to experience three core new features. Network Configuration Management, to track, deploy and backup configurations and rectify their network issues speedily. IP address management, where users can easily locate IP conflicts, and run automated regular subnet scans for available and reserved IP addresses. Inventory Management, so users can track their assets easily and analyze the network size of the business and associated costs which would impact return of investment.

Available in three editions -- Standard, Plus and Premium -- NetGain v10 EM enables IT departments a peace of mind when it comes to their IT infrastructure as they execute on their digital transformation strategies. NetGain Systems EM key features include: Limitless Personalization

Real-time monitoring

Speedy alerts

Network Configuration Management

IP Address Management

Inventory Management For a trial on NetGain Systems v10 EM, a free download is available here. For more information on NetGain v10 EM, go to our v10 microsite. For a read on NetGain Systems' take on the real reason why local IT monitoring solutions is increasingly becoming a popular choice, check out our latest byline http://www.netgain-systems.com/grow-globally-acting-locally/. About NetGain Systems NetGain Systems, a pioneer in IT monitoring and protection business, launched its global headquarters in Singapore in 2002, with offices across Asia Pacific, delivering an award winning IT Infrastructure Monitoring as a Service to more than 200 of the regions' Fortune 500 companies. With our deep experience in monitoring OSS, we compress this capability into our services portfolio to provide all businesses with the benefits that were once privileges to the most mission-critical companies in the world. NetGain Systems is an award winner of the 2017 SME100 Awards for Singapore's Fast Moving Companies, achieving the symbol of recognition as one of the top business in the dynamic market this year. Media Contact

May Tan

Marketing & Communications Manager

NetGain Systems

+65 6456 1722

may@netgain-systems.com Logo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20180622/2170642-1LOGO SOURCE NetGain Systems

