[June 24, 2018] New global study reveals the top EdTech capabilities that schools need to improve learning outcomes such as test scores and career readiness

SMART Technologies launches new research at ISTE 2018 including a personalized profile configurator for schools to assess individual EdTech capabilities CALGARY, Alberta and CHICAGO, June 24, 2018 /CNW/ -- A new global study from SMART Technologies, the world leader in education technology, gives insight into how a school's approach to planning, implementing and using technology can impact teaching and learning outcomes. Released today, the study identifies 22 EdTech capabilities that, when well-developed, correlate to higher reported learning outcomes. In addition to the research, SMART is providing an online configurator for schools to assess individual EdTech capabilities, resulting in a personalized profile for strengths and needs tied to the capabilities for better outcomes. SMART surveyed 481 education leaders within 10 countries, including the United States, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands and Spain. The survey found schools that reported higher development in the 22 capabilities also observed more favorable learning outcomes. The 22 evidence-based capabilities were identified through an extensive literature review of EdTech best practices from around the world. They relate to schools' capacity for strategic technology planning, integration of technology in teaching and learning, professional development, and technology ifrastructure management.



The survey also showed that some capabilities are more highly correlated to learning outcomes and found that on average, schools are not as developed in many of these high-impact areas. Respondents reported especially low development in capabilities related to strategic and collaborative technology planning, despite these capabilities having the strongest correlation to favorable learning outcomes. The 19 percent of respondents who reported high learning outcomes were more likely to:

Have detailed technology visions and plans

Involve teachers and students in technology planning

Formally and regularly evaluate the effectiveness of their technology The survey also found a relationship between respondents' reported learning outcomes and the type of technology they use. High-outcomes respondents were more likely to use software relating to assessment, game-based learning and student collaboration than participants who reported lower achievement. "We're committed to helping schools achieve better outcomes and we've seen the power of technology transform learning," said Greg Estell, SMART Technologies Chief Executive Officer and President. "We embarked on this global study to help provide a roadmap for schools to understand and implement the right capabilities to inspire greatness in each student and achieve better outcomes overall." SMART is providing a configurator for schools to assess their individual EdTech capabilities and identify possible areas of improvement. By visiting smarttech.com/profile, schools can receive a personalized profile. SMART will present this new research at ISTE 2018 in Chicago, June 24-27 (Booth #1203). Please contact Shannon Baker at SmartTechnologies@sparkpr.com to coordinate a briefing at ISTE. A short video summarizing the research is available at https://youtu.be/UgvxNIqdxnM. About SMART Technologies

SMART is a world leader in classroom technology. With more than 30 years of innovation, we've provided interactive solutions to help every student and teacher discover and develop the greatness within them. We are the inventor of the SMART Board® and the developer of SMART Notebook®, the world's most popular learning software, and part of the SMART Learning Suite. Used in more than 3 million classrooms, SMART solutions help students and teachers around the world achieve better learning outcomes. To learn more, visit smarttech.com. View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-global-study-reveals-the-top-edtech-capabilities-that-schools-need-to-improve-learning-outcomes-such-as-test-scores-and-career-readiness-300671197.html SOURCE SMART Technologies

