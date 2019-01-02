|
|[June 21, 2018]
New Residential Announces Secondary Offering of Common Stock
New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE: NRZ; "New Residential" or the
"Company") announced today, pursuant to an exercise of options by FIG
LLC and one or more affiliates and employees of FIG LLC (collectively,
the "Selling Stockholders"), the commencement of an underwritten public
offering of 3,694,228 shares of its common stock issued, subject to
market conditions. The Company will not receive any proceeds from the
sale of the shares by the Selling Stockholders.
Citigroup Global Markets Inc. is acting as the sole underwriter for the
offering. The underwriter may offer the shares from time to time for
sale in one or more transactions on the New York Stock Exchange, in the
over-the-counter market, through negotiated transactions or otherwise at
market prices prevailing at the time of sale, at prices related to
prevailing market prices or at negotiated prices.
The offering will be made pursuant to the Company's effective shelf
registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission
(the "SEC (News - Alert)"). The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus and
a related prospectus supplement. Prospective investors should read the
prospectus supplement and the prospectus in that registration statement
and other documents the Company has filed or will file with the SEC for
more complete information about the Company and the offering. You may
obtain these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC's website
at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, the prospectus supplement and
accompanying base prospectus may be obtained by contacting Citigroup
Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long
Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by callig 1-800-831-9146.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the
solicitation of an offer to buy shares of common stock, nor shall there
be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer,
solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or
qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.
ABOUT NEW RESIDENTIAL
New Residential focuses on opportunistically investing in, and
actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. The
Company primarily targets investments in mortgage servicing related
assets and other related opportunistic investments. New Residential is
organized and conducts its operations to qualify as a real estate
investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The Company is managed
by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a global investment
management firm.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain statements in this press release may constitute
forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements
relating to the Selling Stockholders' intention to consummate the
offering. These statements are based on management's current
expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of trends and
uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from
those described in the forward-looking statements, many of which are
beyond our control. The Company can give no assurance that its
expectations will be attained. Accordingly, you should not place undue
reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this press
release.
For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that
could affect such forward-looking statements, see the sections entitled
"Risk Factors" in the prospectus supplement and the prospectus related
to the offering and in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and
Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, as well as the sections entitled
"Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results
of Operations" incorporated by reference in the prospectus supplement
related to the offering from the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K
and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. In addition, new risks and
uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the
Company to predict or assess the impact of every factor that may cause
its actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking
statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of
this press release. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to
release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking
statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's
expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions or
circumstances on which any statement is based.
