|[May 10, 2018]
New Online Registration Application Expected to Improve Commitment of New Be The Match Registry Members
Minneapolis-based non-profit, Be
The Match®, announced today the launch of an enhanced
online registration application. This new user experience will make it
easier for potential registry members to join the Be The Match Registry®,
educate themselves on what being a registry member means and track the
status of their registration kits.
A personal account component allows new registrants to track the status of their swab kits - when they send it off, when it is received and when they are officially in the database. (Graphic: Be The Match)
The new platform, built on Salesforce, offers both English and Spanish
language support and allows flexibility to customize member
communications, providing registry members and supporters a more
engaging, personalized relationship with Be The Match. More tailored
communication also ensures that registry members are provided enough
information to educate themselves at every step of the registration
process.
personal account component allows new registrants to track the status
of their swab kits-when they send it off, when it is received and when
they are officially in the database.
By making this change for all new online registrants, Be The Match
anticipates improved donor availability, meaning registry members are
ready and committed to move forward with a life-saving donation when
matched with a patient. This easy, multi-step registration process,
ensures that new registry members have thought through their decision to
join the registry and would be willing to help save a life, if called.
"An integral part of realizing Be The Match's life-saving mission is to
continue building a diverse registry, comprised of individuals who are
committed to following through with the donation process," said Amy
Alegi, vice president of Marketing at Be The Match. "This new
registration application will allow individuals to make an informed
decision as they consider joining the registry."
For more information about blood stem cell donation and how you can join
the registry, visit: https://join.bethematch.org
or follow us on social at @BeTheMatch
or https://www.facebook.com/BeTheMatch/.
About Be The Match®
For people with
life-threatening blood cancers-like leukemia and lymphoma-or other
diseases, a cure exists. Be The Match connects patients with their donor
match for a life-saving marrow or umbilical cord blood transplant.
People can contribute to the cure as a member of the Be The Match
Registry®, financial contributor or volunteer. Be The Match
provides patients and their families one-on-one support, education, and
guidance before, during and after transplant.
Be The Match is operated by the National Marrow Donor Program®
(NMDP), a nonprofit organization that matches patients with donors,
educates health care professionals and conducts research through its
research program, CIBMTR® (Center for International Blood and
Marrow Transplant Research®), so more lives can be saved. To
learn more about the cure, visit BeTheMatch.org
or call 1 (800) MARROW-2.
