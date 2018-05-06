[May 10, 2018] New Online Registration Application Expected to Improve Commitment of New Be The Match Registry Members

Minneapolis-based non-profit, Be The Match®, announced today the launch of an enhanced online registration application. This new user experience will make it easier for potential registry members to join the Be The Match Registry®, educate themselves on what being a registry member means and track the status of their registration kits. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180510005205/en/ A personal account component allows new registrants to track the status of their swab kits - when they send it off, when it is received and when they are officially in the database. (Graphic: Be The Match) The new platform, built on Salesforce, offers both English and Spanish language support and allows flexibility to customize member communications, providing registry members and supporters a more engaging, personalized relationship with Be The Match. More tailored communication also ensures that registry members are provided enough information to educate themselves at every step of the registration process. personal account component allows new registrants to track the status of their swab kits-when they send it off, when it is received and when they are officially in the database.



By making this change for all new online registrants, Be The Match anticipates improved donor availability, meaning registry members are ready and committed to move forward with a life-saving donation when matched with a patient. This easy, multi-step registration process, ensures that new registry members have thought through their decision to join the registry and would be willing to help save a life, if called. "An integral part of realizing Be The Match's life-saving mission is to continue building a diverse registry, comprised of individuals who are committed to following through with the donation process," said Amy Alegi, vice president of Marketing at Be The Match. "This new registration application will allow individuals to make an informed decision as they consider joining the registry."

For more information about blood stem cell donation and how you can join the registry, visit: https://join.bethematch.org or follow us on social at @BeTheMatch or https://www.facebook.com/BeTheMatch/. About Be The Match®

For people with life-threatening blood cancers-like leukemia and lymphoma-or other diseases, a cure exists. Be The Match connects patients with their donor match for a life-saving marrow or umbilical cord blood transplant. People can contribute to the cure as a member of the Be The Match Registry®, financial contributor or volunteer. Be The Match provides patients and their families one-on-one support, education, and guidance before, during and after transplant. Be The Match is operated by the National Marrow Donor Program® (NMDP), a nonprofit organization that matches patients with donors, educates health care professionals and conducts research through its research program, CIBMTR® (Center for International Blood and Marrow Transplant Research®), so more lives can be saved. To learn more about the cure, visit BeTheMatch.org or call 1 (800) MARROW-2. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180510005205/en/

