[May 10, 2018] New Accessory Converts the Amazon Echo into an Enhanced Version of the Echo Tap

BELLEVUE, Wash., May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Accessories announces the release of the Mission Battery Shell, the first integrated battery solution for Amazon Echo 2 that is available on the market. Rather than attaching a bulky battery pack to the bottom of the Echo (such that the battery could fall off), the Mission Battery Shell integrates a hidden rechargeable lithium-ion battery into the outer shell of Amazon Echo. To make the Echo portable, the user simply slides off the decorative shell that comes with Amazon Echo and replaces it with the Mission Battery Shell. The easy installation process takes mere seconds and doesn't require any tools. Mission Accessories President Brian Wengreen states, "Users will appreciate the flexibility of being able use Amazon Echo in their garage, patio, garden, gym, or virtually anywhere else. For the first time, there is no need to try to attach a battery pack to the bottom of Echo as with other solutions that are available today. Instead, with the Battery Shell, the rechargeable battery actually becomes part of Echo. The Mission Battery Shell basically turns Echo 2 into equivalent of the original Amazon Echo ap but with the higher-performance audio and updated near-field microphone array that are available with the Echo 2."



The Mission Battery Shell has passed rigorous testing at the National Analysis Center, a UL-owned product testing lab. It's fully compatible with Amazon Echo 2. The Mission Battery Shell includes robust protection for the Echo that is essential for using Echo on the go. The Vex™ silicone pad and Real-Shield™ hard shell protects Echo from damage during accidental drops and from everyday wear and tear. With the Mission Battery Shell, users can enjoy Echo 8–10 hours away from the power outlet.

The Mission Battery Shell includes innovative electronic features such as a 30 Watt Mega-Boost Regulator that supports deep bass tones by guaranteeing sufficient power during peak power events. The Battery Shell also enables seamless transitions between "plugged-in" mode and portable mode by using Power Path FET technology. A premium Renesas microprocessor is the heart of the Precision Control System and a Smart Battery Management System from Texas Instruments prevents battery overcharge. The Mission Battery Shell for Echo 2 is now available at Amazon.com for $49.99. For images and more information about the Mission Battery Shell, visit https://missionaccessories.com/portfolio/echobatteryshell/ About Mission Accessories Mission Accessories develops innovative accessory products for Amazon Devices and other popular consumer devices. In 2015, the company released the original Battery Base for the first-generation Echo. The company's product portfolio includes accessories for Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Roku, and Google devices. Learn more about Mission Accessories products at www.missionaccessories.com. Press Contact:

Cheryl Malone (206) 397-0029

