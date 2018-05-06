|
|[May 10, 2018]
New SessionM Functionality Makes GDPR Compliance Easier for Consumer-Facing Brands
SessionM,
the leading customer data and engagement platform, today unveiled a new
feature set to help clients easily achieve General Data Protection
Regulation (GDPR) compliance. The law impacts organizations who collect,
use and process the personal data of EU citizens by providing EU
consumers with the ability to access, restrict, correct and "forget" all
personal data.
"The GDPR is effective this month, but recent studies have shown that
the vast majority of companies aren't prepared. This will have a major
impact on U.S. organizations that collect, use and process personal data
of EU consumers, with non-compliance carrying massive potential fines,"
said Andy Dale, General Counsel, VP Global Privacy at SessionM. "This
feature set is incredibly powerful and equipping SessionM clients with
the tools they need to ensure that they can provide the enhanced rights
required by the GDPR the moment the regulation goes into effect."
According to Gartner,
Inc., fewer than 50 percent of organizations affected by GDPR will
be fully compliant. To comply with major components of the regulation,
functionality to handle personal data requests is built right into each
customer view in the SessionM platform, easing the stress of a potential
increase in inquiries Knowing clients cannot increase hours or
headcount to accommodate for an increase in tasks, designing a fast and
efficient process for GDPR compliance was critical.
SessionM handles complex, large-scale personal data sets for some of the
largest organizations around the globe, and realizes the importance of
simplicity for its clients. Because the SessionM platform unifies
customer profiles into a single record, client representatives can
easily service requests to opt-out of profiling, "forget", modify or
export all personal data.
Some examples of how SessionM is helping clients comply with the GDPR
include:
-
Right of Data Access and Right to Data Portability: If a
customer requests access to all collected personal data, SessionM
allows representatives to easily export all information in one
readable .csv format. Representatives can view a full ledger of every
customer data integration and the source of that data. Downstream
systems can be notified of data governance actions and respond
accordingly.
-
Right to be Forgotten: If a customer requests to have his or
her personal data permanently removed, a representative can quickly
remove him or her directly from the profile. Audit logs, timestamps
and reporting also help provide clarity into this regulation.
-
Right to Restrict Processing: Within a customer's profile, a
representative can immediately halt the processing of personal data if
requested.
To further enhance data agility across the platform, SessionM clients
can now export an entire audience. Audiences can be easily transferred
to external systems within a client's marketing stack, such as a
messaging platform or email service provider, bringing the power of
customer data management to existing technology.
"Our customer data platform is helping the world's most innovative
companies gain better control over their data in real time, to ensure
GDPR readiness and to drive smarter, more impactful engagement with
their consumers," said Mark Herrmann, Chief Product Officer at SessionM.
"The biggest global brands trust SessionM to deepen loyalty and drive
core marketing objectives."
To learn more about how SessionM is preparing brands for GDPR, please
visit: https://www.sessionm.com/gdpr/
About SessionM
SessionM is a customer data and engagement
platform empowering the world's most innovative brands to forge stronger
and more profitable customer relationships. The platform scales for the
enterprise, globally. SessionM is headquartered in Boston with offices
around the globe. For more information on SessionM, visit www.sessionm.com.
