[May 10, 2018] New SessionM Functionality Makes GDPR Compliance Easier for Consumer-Facing Brands

SessionM, the leading customer data and engagement platform, today unveiled a new feature set to help clients easily achieve General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliance. The law impacts organizations who collect, use and process the personal data of EU citizens by providing EU consumers with the ability to access, restrict, correct and "forget" all personal data. "The GDPR is effective this month, but recent studies have shown that the vast majority of companies aren't prepared. This will have a major impact on U.S. organizations that collect, use and process personal data of EU consumers, with non-compliance carrying massive potential fines," said Andy Dale, General Counsel, VP Global Privacy at SessionM. "This feature set is incredibly powerful and equipping SessionM clients with the tools they need to ensure that they can provide the enhanced rights required by the GDPR the moment the regulation goes into effect." According to Gartner, Inc., fewer than 50 percent of organizations affected by GDPR will be fully compliant. To comply with major components of the regulation, functionality to handle personal data requests is built right into each customer view in the SessionM platform, easing the stress of a potential increase in inquiries Knowing clients cannot increase hours or headcount to accommodate for an increase in tasks, designing a fast and efficient process for GDPR compliance was critical.



SessionM handles complex, large-scale personal data sets for some of the largest organizations around the globe, and realizes the importance of simplicity for its clients. Because the SessionM platform unifies customer profiles into a single record, client representatives can easily service requests to opt-out of profiling, "forget", modify or export all personal data. Some examples of how SessionM is helping clients comply with the GDPR include:

Right of Data Access and Right to Data Portability: If a customer requests access to all collected personal data, SessionM allows representatives to easily export all information in one readable .csv format. Representatives can view a full ledger of every customer data integration and the source of that data. Downstream systems can be notified of data governance actions and respond accordingly.

If a customer requests access to all collected personal data, SessionM allows representatives to easily export all information in one readable .csv format. Representatives can view a full ledger of every customer data integration and the source of that data. Downstream systems can be notified of data governance actions and respond accordingly. Right to be Forgotten: If a customer requests to have his or her personal data permanently removed, a representative can quickly remove him or her directly from the profile. Audit logs, timestamps and reporting also help provide clarity into this regulation.

If a customer requests to have his or her personal data permanently removed, a representative can quickly remove him or her directly from the profile. Audit logs, timestamps and reporting also help provide clarity into this regulation. Right to Restrict Processing: Within a customer's profile, a representative can immediately halt the processing of personal data if requested. To further enhance data agility across the platform, SessionM clients can now export an entire audience. Audiences can be easily transferred to external systems within a client's marketing stack, such as a messaging platform or email service provider, bringing the power of customer data management to existing technology. "Our customer data platform is helping the world's most innovative companies gain better control over their data in real time, to ensure GDPR readiness and to drive smarter, more impactful engagement with their consumers," said Mark Herrmann, Chief Product Officer at SessionM. "The biggest global brands trust SessionM to deepen loyalty and drive core marketing objectives." To learn more about how SessionM is preparing brands for GDPR, please visit: https://www.sessionm.com/gdpr/ About SessionM

SessionM is a customer data and engagement platform empowering the world's most innovative brands to forge stronger and more profitable customer relationships. The platform scales for the enterprise, globally. SessionM is headquartered in Boston with offices around the globe. For more information on SessionM, visit www.sessionm.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180510005298/en/

