New Senior Announces First Quarter 2018 Results
New Senior Investment Group Inc. ("New Senior" or the "Company") (NYSE:
SNR) announced today its results for the quarter ended March 31, 2018.
1Q 2018 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
-
Net loss of $13.3 million, or $(0.16) per basic and diluted share
-
Total net operating income ("NOI") of $47.1 million
-
Normalized Funds from Operations ("Normalized FFO") of $17.6 million,
or $0.21 per basic and diluted share
-
AFFO of $16.8 million, or $0.20 per basic and diluted share
-
Normalized Funds Available for Distribution ("Normalized FAD") of
$15.1 million, or $0.18 per basic and diluted share
1Q 2018 AND RECENT BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS
-
Total same store cash NOI decreased 1.0% vs. 1Q'17
-
Managed same store cash NOI decreased 4.8% vs. 1Q'17
-
Triple net same store cash NOI increased 3.5% vs. 1Q'17
-
On May 9, entered into an agreement to terminate the Company's triple
net leases with Holiday
-
Intend to announce first quarter dividend by June 1, 2018
-
Review of strategic alternatives is ongoing
FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS
|
Dollars in thousands, except per share data
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018
|
|
|
For the Quarter Ended March 31, 2017
|
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
Per Basic
Share
|
|
Per Diluted
Share
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
Per Basic
Share
|
|
Per Diluted
Share
|
GAAP
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
|
|
$(13,349)
|
|
$(0.16)
|
|
$(0.16)
|
|
|
$(9,895)
|
|
$(0.12)
|
|
$(0.12)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP(A)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NOI
|
|
|
$47,119
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
$55,389
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
FFO
|
|
|
13,376
|
|
$0.16
|
|
$0.16
|
|
|
23,424
|
|
$0.29
|
|
$0.28
|
Normalized FFO
|
|
|
17,644
|
|
$0.21
|
|
$0.21
|
|
|
24,282
|
|
$0.30
|
|
$0.29
|
AFFO
|
|
|
16,803
|
|
$0.20
|
|
$0.20
|
|
|
22,338
|
|
$0.27
|
|
$0.27
|
Normalized FAD (B)
|
|
|
15,113
|
|
$0.18
|
|
$0.18
|
|
|
20,644
|
|
$0.25
|
|
$0.25
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(A) See end of press release for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures
to net loss.
|
(B) Normalized FAD, which does not reflect debt principal payments
and certain other expenses, does not represent cash available for
distribution to shareholders.
|
FIRST QUARTER 2018 GAAP RESULTS
New Senior recorded GAAP net loss of $13.3 million, or $(0.16) per basic
and diluted share, for the first quarter of 2018, compared to GAAP net
loss of $9.9 million, or $(0.12) per basic and diluted share, for the
first quarter of 2017. The year over year decrease was primarily driven
by no gain on sale of assets recognized during the first quarter of 2018
compared to a $4.2 million gain on sale of assets recognized during the
first quarter of 2017.
FIRST QUARTER 2018 PORTFOLIO PERFORMANCE
Total NOI decreased 14.9% to $47.1 million compared to $55.4 million for
1Q 2017. Total same store cash NOI decreased 1.0% vs. 1Q 2017.
For the managed portfolio, same store average occupancy decreased 160
basis points to 85.4% compared to 87.0% for 1Q 2017, and same store
RevPOR increased 1.6% to $3,113 compared to $3,063 for 1Q 2017.
Year-over-year, same store cash NOI decreased 4.8% to $22.9 million
compared to $24.1 million for 1Q 2017.
For the triple net portfolio, same store cash NOI increased 3.5% to
$20.6 million compared to $19.9 million for 1Q 2017. Same store triple
net average occupancy decreased 210 basis points to 87.4% compared to
89.5% for 1Q 2017. Same store EBITDARM coverage as of March 31, 2018 was
1.15x, down from 1.20x as of March 31, 2017. Triple net average
occupancy and EBITDARM coverage are presented one quarter in arrears on
a trailing twelve month basis.
UPDATE ON REVIEW OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES
As previously announced on February 23, 2018, the Company's Board of
Directors, together with its management team and legal and financial
advisors, is exploring a full range of strategic alternatives to
maximize shareholder value. The strategic review is ongoing.
As part of the strategic review process, on May 9, 2018, the Company
entered into an agreement (the "Termination Agreement") to terminate its
triple net leases with affiliates of Holiday Retirement (collectively,
"Holiday"). In exchange, the Company will receive $116 million of total
consideration, including a $70 million termination payment and $46
million of retained security deposits. The effectiveness of the lease
termination is subject to the Company completing a refinancing of the
existing debt on the portfolio, which had an outstanding face amount of
approximately $666 million as of March 31, 2018 and a current coupon of
4.15%, on or before May 21, 2018. The Company expects to refinance the
existing debt with a one-year $720 million secured loan bearing interest
at LIBOR plus 4.0% for the first six months and increasing by 50 basis
points after the sixth monthly payment date and by an additional 50
basis points after the ninth monthly payment date. If the Company is
successful in refinancing the existing debt, the Company is expected to
incur approximately $65 million of prepayment fees and expenses. The
refinancing is expected to close in May, but it has not been completed
and there can be no assurances that it will be completed on the expected
terms or at all.
In addition, the parties have agreed to enter into property management
agreements (collectively, the "Management Agreements"), concurrently
with the termination of the leases, pursuant to which the Company will
pay a management fee equal to (x) a monthly base fee in the amount of 5%
of Effective Gross Income (as defined in the Management Agreements) in
the first year and 4.5% of Effective Gross Income for the remainder of
the term, and (y) provided the portfolio achieves certain performance
thresholds, an annual incentive fee in an amount not to exceed 2% of the
portfolio's Effective Gross Income. The Management Agreements are freely
terminable without penalty after the first year of the term.
The Termination Agreement and the Management Agreements were negotiated
and unanimously approved by a special committee (the "Special
Committee") of the Company's Board of Directors. The Special Committee
was composed entirely of independent and disinterested members of the
Board of Directors, and the Special Committee was advised by independent
legal and financial advisors. Holiday is majority owned by private
equity funds managed by the Company's manager.
FIRST QUARTER DIVIDEND
The Board continues to evaluate our dividend policy in light of the
ongoing strategic review, our results of operations, liquidity needs and
other factors. We expect the Board to make a final determination on the
amount of the first quarter dividend by June 1, 2018 and, consistent
with past practice, to maintain the payment date as June 22. While the
amount of such dividend has not yet been determined, it may be less than
dividends declared in prior quarters, and such difference could be
material.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
For additional information that management believes to be useful for
investors, please refer to the presentation posted in the Investor
Relations section of the Company's website, www.newseniorinv.com.
EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL
Management will host a conference call on May 10, 2018 at 9:00 A.M.
Eastern Time. The conference call may be accessed by dialing (877)
694-6694 (from within the U.S.) or (970) 315-0985 (from outside of the
U.S.) ten minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call; please
reference "New Senior First Quarter 2018 Earnings Call." A simultaneous
webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a
listen-only basis at www.newseniorinv.com.
Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the website and
download any necessary software required to listen to the internet
broadcast.
A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available
approximately two hours following the call's completion through 11:59
P.M. Eastern Time on June 10, 2018 by dialing (855) 859-2056 (from
within the U.S.) or (404) 537-3406 (from outside the U.S.); please
reference access code "1498898."
ABOUT NEW SENIOR
New Senior Investment Group (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate
investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing
properties located across the United States. As of March 31, 2018, New
Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with
133 properties across 37 states. New Senior is managed by an affiliate
of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a global investment management firm.
More information about New Senior can be found at www.newseniorinv.com.
CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING
STATEMENTS
Certain information in this press release may constitute
"forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation
statements regarding the Company's exploration of strategic
alternatives, the anticipated termination of the leases with Holiday, as
well as the related refinancing and entry into new management
agreements, the repositioning of the lease portfolio, and the
declaration or amount of any future dividend. These statements are not
historical facts. They represent management's current expectations
regarding future events and are subject to a number of risks and
uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, that could cause
actual results to differ materially from those described in the
forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but
are not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's
review of strategic alternatives and announcement thereof. Accordingly,
you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements
contained herein. For a discussion of these and other risks and
important factors that could affect such forward-looking statements, see
the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and
Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the
Company's most recent annual and quarterly reports filed with the
Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on the Company's
website (www.newseniorinv.com).
New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not
possible for New Senior to predict or assess the impact of every factor
that may cause its actual results to differ materially from those
contained in any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements
contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release, and
New Senior expressly disclaims any obligation to release publicly any
updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein
to reflect any change in New Senior's expectations with regard thereto
or change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement
is based.
|
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(dollars in thousands, except share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31, 2018
|
|
|
Assets
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
December 31, 2017
|
Real estate investments:
|
|
|
|
|
Land
|
|
$
|
182,238
|
|
|
$
|
182,238
|
|
Buildings, improvements and other
|
|
|
2,333,016
|
|
|
|
2,329,524
|
|
Accumulated depreciation
|
|
|
(297,035
|
)
|
|
|
(275,794
|
)
|
Net real estate property
|
|
|
2,218,219
|
|
|
|
2,235,968
|
|
Acquired lease and other intangible assets
|
|
|
69,139
|
|
|
|
264,438
|
|
Accumulated amortization
|
|
|
(59,406
|
)
|
|
|
(249,198
|
)
|
Net real estate intangibles
|
|
|
9,733
|
|
|
|
15,240
|
|
Net real estate investments
|
|
|
2,227,952
|
|
|
|
2,251,208
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
120,834
|
|
|
|
137,327
|
|
Straight-line rent receivables
|
|
|
85,771
|
|
|
|
82,445
|
|
Receivables and other assets, net
|
|
|
38,190
|
|
|
|
37,047
|
|
Total Assets
|
|
$
|
2,472,747
|
|
|
$
|
2,508,027
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and Equity
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
Mortgage notes payable, net
|
|
$
|
1,902,901
|
|
|
$
|
1,907,928
|
|
Due to affiliates
|
|
|
8,957
|
|
|
|
9,550
|
|
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
|
|
89,709
|
|
|
|
84,664
|
|
Total Liabilities
|
|
$
|
2,001,567
|
|
|
$
|
2,002,142
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized and
none issued or outstanding as of both March 31, 2018 and December
31, 2017
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
Common stock $0.01 par value, 2,000,000,000 shares authorized,
82,148,869 shares issued and outstanding as of both March 31, 2018
and December 31, 2017
|
|
|
821
|
|
|
|
821
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
898,135
|
|
|
|
898,132
|
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
|
(427,776
|
)
|
|
|
(393,068
|
)
|
Total Equity
|
|
$
|
471,180
|
|
|
$
|
505,885
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Liabilities and Equity
|
|
$
|
2,472,747
|
|
|
$
|
2,508,027
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)
|
(dollars in thousands, except share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
Resident fees and services
|
|
$
|
75,343
|
|
|
$
|
86,726
|
|
Rental revenue
|
|
|
23,875
|
|
|
|
28,247
|
|
Total revenues
|
|
|
99,218
|
|
|
|
114,973
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
Property operating expense
|
|
|
52,099
|
|
|
|
59,584
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
26,725
|
|
|
|
37,518
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
21,923
|
|
|
|
23,066
|
|
Acquisition, transaction and integration expense
|
|
|
2,888
|
|
|
|
348
|
|
Management fees and incentive compensation to affiliate
|
|
|
3,752
|
|
|
|
3,824
|
|
General and administrative expense
|
|
|
3,752
|
|
|
|
4,011
|
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
375
|
|
Other expense
|
|
|
1,380
|
|
|
|
135
|
|
Total expenses
|
|
|
112,519
|
|
|
|
128,861
|
|
Gain on sale of real estate
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
4,199
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss before income taxes
|
|
|
(13,301
|
)
|
|
|
(9,689
|
)
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
48
|
|
|
|
206
|
|
Net loss
|
|
$
|
(13,349
|
)
|
|
$
|
(9,895
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss per share of common stock
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted (A)
|
|
$
|
(0.16
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.12
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average number of shares of common stock outstanding
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted (B)
|
|
|
82,148,869
|
|
|
|
82,140,750
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividends declared per share of common stock
|
|
$
|
0.26
|
|
|
$
|
0.26
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(A) Basic earnings per share ("EPS") is calculated by dividing net
income by the weighted average number of shares of common stock
outstanding. Diluted EPS is computed by dividing net income by the
weighted average number of shares of common stock outstanding plus
the additional dilutive effect, if any, of common stock equivalents
during each period.
|
(B) All outstanding options were excluded from the diluted share
calculation as their effect would have been anti-dilutive.
|
|
|
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
Cash Flows From Operating Activities
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
|
$
|
(13,349
|
)
|
|
$
|
(9,895
|
)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating
activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation of tangible assets and amortization of intangible assets
|
|
|
26,749
|
|
|
|
37,555
|
|
Amortization of deferred financing costs
|
|
|
2,132
|
|
|
|
2,465
|
|
Amortization of deferred revenue, net
|
|
|
331
|
|
|
|
190
|
|
Amortization of premium on mortgage notes payable
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(144
|
)
|
Non-cash straight-line rent
|
|
|
(3,326
|
)
|
|
|
(4,581
|
)
|
Gain on sale of real estate
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(4,199
|
)
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
375
|
|
Provision for bad debt
|
|
|
345
|
|
|
|
645
|
|
Other non-cash expense
|
|
|
1,322
|
|
|
|
87
|
|
Changes in:
|
|
|
|
|
Receivables and other assets, net
|
|
|
(796
|
)
|
|
|
(198
|
)
|
Due to affiliates
|
|
|
(593
|
)
|
|
|
(549
|
)
|
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
|
|
2,915
|
|
|
|
(297
|
)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
$
|
15,730
|
|
|
$
|
21,454
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash Flows From Investing Activities
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from the sale of real estate, net
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
14,956
|
|
Capital expenditures, net of insurance proceeds
|
|
|
(3,561
|
)
|
|
|
(4,386
|
)
|
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
|
|
$
|
(3,561
|
)
|
|
$
|
10,570
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash Flows From Financing Activities
|
|
|
|
|
Principal payments of mortgage notes payable
|
|
$
|
(7,159
|
)
|
|
$
|
(4,900
|
)
|
Repayments of mortgage notes payable
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(14,730
|
)
|
Payment of exit fee on extinguishment of debt
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(178
|
)
|
Payment of deferred financing costs
|
|
|
(587
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
Purchase of interest rate caps
|
|
|
(280
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
Payment of common stock dividend
|
|
|
(21,359
|
)
|
|
|
(21,357
|
)
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
|
$
|
(29,385
|
)
|
|
$
|
(41,165
|
)
|
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
|
|
(17,216
|
)
|
|
|
(9,141
|
)
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
|
|
|
157,485
|
|
|
|
97,517
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
|
|
$
|
140,269
|
|
|
$
|
88,376
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information
|
|
|
|
|
Cash paid during the period for interest expense
|
|
$
|
19,633
|
|
|
$
|
20,679
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supplemental Disclosure of Non-Cash Investing and Financing
Activities
|
|
|
|
|
Issuance of common stock
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
139
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of NOI to Net Loss
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Quarter Ended
|
|
|
March 31, 2018
|
Total revenues
|
|
$
|
99,218
|
|
Property operating expense
|
|
|
(52,099
|
)
|
NOI
|
|
|
47,119
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
(26,725
|
)
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
(21,923
|
)
|
Acquisition, transaction and integration expense
|
|
|
(2,888
|
)
|
Management fees and incentive compensation to affiliate
|
|
|
(3,752
|
)
|
General and administrative expense
|
|
|
(3,752
|
)
|
Other expense
|
|
|
(1,380
|
)
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
(48
|
)
|
Net Loss
|
|
$
|
(13,349
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of Net Loss to FFO, Normalized FFO, AFFO and
Normalized FAD
|
(dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Quarter Ended
|
|
|
March 31, 2018
|
Net loss
|
|
$
|
(13,349
|
)
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
26,725
|
|
FFO
|
|
$
|
13,376
|
|
FFO per diluted share
|
|
$
|
0.16
|
|
Acquisition, transaction and integration expense
|
|
|
2,888
|
|
Other expense
|
|
|
1,380
|
|
Normalized FFO
|
|
$
|
17,644
|
|
Normalized FFO per diluted share
|
|
$
|
0.21
|
|
Straight-line rent
|
|
|
(3,326
|
)
|
Amortization of deferred financing costs
|
|
|
2,132
|
|
Amortization of deferred community fees and other(1)
|
|
|
353
|
|
AFFO
|
|
$
|
16,803
|
|
AFFO per diluted share
|
|
$
|
0.20
|
|
Routine capital expenditures
|
|
|
(1,690
|
)
|
Normalized FAD
|
|
$
|
15,113
|
|
Normalized FAD per diluted share
|
|
$
|
0.18
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding(2)
|
|
|
82,738
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Includes amortization of above / below market lease intangibles,
amortization of premium on mortgage notes payable and amortization
of deferred community fees and other, which includes the net change
in deferred community fees and other rent discounts or incentives.
|
(2) Includes dilutive effect of options.
|
|
|
Reconciliation of Year-over-Year Cash NOI (unaudited)
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1Q 2017
|
|
1Q 2018
|
|
|
Same Store
NNN
Properties
|
|
Non-Same
Store
NNN
Properties
|
|
Same Store
Managed
Properties
|
|
Non-Same
Store
Managed
Properties
|
|
Total
|
|
Same Store
NNN
Properties
|
|
Non-Same
Store
NNN
Properties
|
|
Same Store
Managed
Properties
|
|
Non-Same
Store
Managed
Properties
|
|
Total
|
Cash NOI
|
|
$
|
19,882
|
|
|
$
|
3,825
|
|
|
$
|
24,079
|
|
|
$
|
3,336
|
|
$
|
51,122
|
|
|
$
|
20,574
|
|
|
-
|
|
$
|
22,927
|
|
|
$
|
644
|
|
|
$
|
44,145
|
|
Straight-line rent
|
|
|
4,019
|
|
|
|
562
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
4,581
|
|
|
|
3,326
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
3,326
|
|
Amortization of deferred community fees and other(1)
|
|
|
(26
|
)
|
|
|
(15
|
)
|
|
|
(318
|
)
|
|
|
45
|
|
|
(314
|
)
|
|
|
(25
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
(325
|
)
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
|
(352
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Segment / Total NOI
|
|
$
|
23,875
|
|
|
$
|
4,372
|
|
|
$
|
23,761
|
|
|
$
|
3,381
|
|
$
|
55,389
|
|
|
$
|
23,875
|
|
|
-
|
|
$
|
22,602
|
|
|
$
|
642
|
|
|
$
|
47,119
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(37,518
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(26,725
|
)
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(23,066
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(21,923
|
)
|
Acquisition, transaction & integration expense
|
|
|
|
|
(348
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2,888
|
)
|
Management fees and incentive compensation to affiliate
|
|
|
|
|
(3,824
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(3,752
|
)
|
General and administrative expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(4,011
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(3,752
|
)
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(375
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Other expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(135
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1,380
|
)
|
Gain on sale of real estate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,199
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(206
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(48
|
)
|
Net loss
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
($9,895
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
($13,349
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Includes amortization of above / below market lease intangibles
and amortization of deferred community fees and other, which
includes the net change in deferred community fees and other rent
discounts or incentives.
|
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
The tables above set forth reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to net
income (loss), which is the most directly comparable GAAP financial
measure.
A non-GAAP financial measure is a measure of historical or future
financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or
includes amounts that are not excluded from or included in the most
comparable GAAP measure. We consider certain non-GAAP financial measures
to be useful supplemental measures of our operating performance. GAAP
accounting for real estate assets assumes that the value of real estate
assets diminishes predictably over time, even though real estate values
historically have risen or fallen with market conditions. As a result,
many industry investors look to non-GAAP financial measures for
supplemental information about real estate companies.
You should not consider non-GAAP measures as alternatives to GAAP net
(loss) income, which is an indicator of our financial performance, or as
alternatives to GAAP cash flow from operating activities, which is a
liquidity measure, nor are non-GAAP measures necessarily indicative of
our ability to satisfy our funding requirements. In order to facilitate
a clear understanding of our consolidated historical operating results,
you should examine our non-GAAP measures in conjunction with GAAP net
(loss) income as presented in our Consolidated Financial Statements and
other financial data included elsewhere in this report. Moreover, the
comparability of non-GAAP financial measures across companies may be
limited as a result of differences in the manner in which real estate
companies calculate such measures, the capital structure of such
companies or other factors.
Below is a description of the non-GAAP financial measures presented
herein.
NOI and Cash NOI
The Company evaluates the performance of each of its two business
segments based on NOI. The Company defines NOI as total revenues less
property-level operating expenses, which include property management
fees and travel cost reimbursements. The sum of the NOI for each segment
is total NOI, which the Company uses to evaluate the aggregate
performance of its segments.
The Company defines cash NOI as NOI excluding the effects of
straight-line rent, amortization of above / below market lease
intangibles and amortization of deferred community fees and other, which
includes the net change in deferred community fees and other rent
discounts or incentives. We believe that NOI and cash NOI serve as
useful supplemental measures to net income because they allow investors,
analysts and management to measure unlevered property-level operating
results and to compare our operating results between periods and to the
operating results of other real estate companies on a consistent basis.
Same store NOI and same store cash NOI include only properties owned for
the entirety of comparable periods. Properties acquired, sold,
transitioned to other operators or classified as held for sale during
the comparable periods are excluded from the same store amounts.
FFO and Other Non-GAAP Measures
We use Funds From Operations ("FFO") and Normalized FFO as supplemental
measures of our operating performance. We use the National Association
of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT") definition of FFO. NAREIT
defines FFO as GAAP net income excluding gains (losses) from sales of
depreciable real estate assets and impairment charges of depreciable
real estate, plus real estate depreciation and amortization, and after
adjustments for unconsolidated entities and joint ventures to reflect
FFO on the same basis. FFO does not account for debt principal payments
and is not intended as a measure of a REIT's ability to satisfy such
payments or any other cash requirements.
Normalized FFO, as defined below, measures the financial performance of
our portfolio of assets excluding items that, although incidental to,
are not reflective of the day-to-day operating performance of our
portfolio of assets. We believe that Normalized FFO is useful because it
facilitates the evaluation of our portfolio's operating performance (i)
between periods on a consistent basis and (ii) to the operating
performance of other real estate companies. However, comparability may
be limited because our calculation of Normalized FFO may differ
significantly from that of other companies, or because of features of
our business that are not present in other companies.
We define Normalized FFO as FFO excluding the following income and
expense items, as applicable: (a) acquisition, transaction
and integration related costs and expenses; (b) the write off of
unamortized discounts, premiums, deferred financing costs, or additional
costs, make whole payments and penalties or premiums incurred as the
result of early repayment of debt (collectively
"Gain (Loss) on extinguishment of debt"); (c) incentive compensation
recognized as a result of sales of property; (d) the remeasurement of
deferred tax assets and (e) other items that we believe are not
indicative of operating performance, generally reported as "Other
(income) expense" in the Consolidated Statements of Operations.
Management also uses AFFO and Normalized FAD as supplemental measures of
the Company's operating performance.
We define AFFO as Normalized FFO excluding the impact of the following:
(a) straight-line rents; (b) amortization of above / below market lease
intangibles; (c) amortization of deferred financing costs; (d)
amortization of premium on mortgage notes payable and (e) amortization
of deferred community fees and other, which includes the net change in
deferred community fees and other rent discounts or incentives. We
believe AFFO is useful because it facilitates the evaluation of (i) the
current economic return on our portfolio of assets between periods on a
consistent basis and (ii) our portfolio versus those of other real
estate companies that report AFFO. However, comparability may be limited
because our calculation of AFFO may differ significantly from that of
other companies, or because of features of our business that are not
present in other companies.
We define Normalized FAD as AFFO less routine capital expenditures,
which we view as a cost associated with the current economic return.
Normalized FAD, which does not reflect debt principal payments and
certain other expenses, does not represent cash available for
distribution to shareholders.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180510005575/en/
