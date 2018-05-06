[May 09, 2018] New Relic to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR), provider of real-time insights for software-driven businesses, today announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Mark Sachleben, will present at the following upcoming investor conferences: J.P. Morgan 46 th Annual Global Technology (News - Alert) , Media and Communications Conference, in Boston, on Thursday, May 17, 2018, at 10:40 a.m. ET.

Annual Global Technology (News - Alert) , Media and Communications Conference, in Boston, on Thursday, May 17, 2018, at 10:40 a.m. ET. Cowen and Company 46 th Annual Technology, Media and Telecom Conference, in New York City, on Thursday, May 31, 2018, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Annual Technology, Media and Telecom Conference, in New York City, on Thursday, May 31, 2018, at 8:30 a.m. ET. Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference, i New York City, on Thursday, June 7, 2018, at 12:15 p.m. ET.



Live webcasts of the presentations will be accessible from the investor relations page of the New Relic website at http://ir.newrelic.com. Following the events, replays will be made available at the same location. About New Relic

New Relic provides the real-time insights that software-driven businesses need to innovate faster. New Relic's cloud platform makes every aspect of modern software and infrastructure observable, so companies can find and fix problems faster, build high-performing DevOps teams, and speed up transformation projects. Learn why more than 50% of the Fortune 100 trust New Relic at newrelic.com.

