New Relic to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
[May 09, 2018]

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR), provider of real-time insights for software-driven businesses, today announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Mark Sachleben, will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • J.P. Morgan 46th Annual Global Technology (News - Alert), Media and Communications Conference, in Boston, on Thursday, May 17, 2018, at 10:40 a.m. ET.
  • Cowen and Company 46th Annual Technology, Media and Telecom Conference, in New York City, on Thursday, May 31, 2018, at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference, i New York City, on Thursday, June 7, 2018, at 12:15 p.m. ET.



Live webcasts of the presentations will be accessible from the investor relations page of the New Relic website at http://ir.newrelic.com. Following the events, replays will be made available at the same location.

About New Relic


New Relic provides the real-time insights that software-driven businesses need to innovate faster. New Relic's cloud platform makes every aspect of modern software and infrastructure observable, so companies can find and fix problems faster, build high-performing DevOps teams, and speed up transformation projects. Learn why more than 50% of the Fortune 100 trust New Relic at newrelic.com.

New Relic is a registered trademark of New Relic, Inc.


