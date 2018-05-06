|
|[May 09, 2018]
|
New Relic to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
New
Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR), provider of real-time insights for
software-driven businesses, today announced that its Chief Financial
Officer, Mark Sachleben, will present at the following upcoming investor
conferences:
-
J.P. Morgan 46th Annual Global Technology (News - Alert), Media and
Communications Conference, in Boston, on Thursday, May 17, 2018, at
10:40 a.m. ET.
-
Cowen and Company 46th Annual Technology, Media and Telecom
Conference, in New York City, on Thursday, May 31, 2018, at 8:30 a.m.
ET.
-
Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference, i New
York City, on Thursday, June 7, 2018, at 12:15 p.m. ET.
Live webcasts of the presentations will be accessible from the investor
relations page of the New Relic website at http://ir.newrelic.com.
Following the events, replays will be made available at the same
location.
About New Relic
New Relic provides the real-time insights that software-driven
businesses need to innovate faster. New Relic's cloud platform makes
every aspect of modern software and infrastructure observable, so
companies can find and fix problems faster, build high-performing DevOps
teams, and speed up transformation projects. Learn why more than 50% of
the Fortune 100 trust New Relic at newrelic.com.
New Relic is a registered trademark of New Relic, Inc.
