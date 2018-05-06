[May 09, 2018] New zipLogix™ Video Highlights How Easy the Transaction Management Benefit is for REALTORS® to Use

FRASER, Mich., May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- zipLogix™, the industry leader in transaction management software and creators of zipForm®, today released a video highlighting REALTORS® sharing their experiences using zipForm® Plus, zipTMS® and zipVault®, all components of the Transaction Management Benefit provided by the National Association of REALTORS® to its 1.3 million members, and served through technology by zipLogix™. REALTORS® from across the country, including the states of Michigan, Indiana, and Kansas are featured.





"Receiving positive feedback about how we help real estate professionals become even more successful reinforces our overall mission of expediting the time from listing to closing to help maximize the agent and brokerage selling potential," said zipLogix™ CEO Scott Strong. "As part of product development, we focus on each part of the real estate transaction process to eliminate steps, mitigate risk and make the whole process seamless for both the user and the consumer," Strong added. Fraser, Mich.-based zipLogix™, creators of zipForm®, is a technology company created by and owned by REALTOR® Associations, working to improve productivity and efficiency industry wide. Its transaction management software, which includes zipForm® Plus, zipTMS® and zipVault®, automates and simplifies the repetitive and complex steps of real estate transactions. zipLogix™ is also the provider of the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) Transaction Management Benefit, available to more than 1.3 million REALTORS® nationwide. View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-ziplogix-video-highlights-how-easy-the-transaction-management-benefit-is-for-realtors-to-use-300645642.html SOURCE zipLogix

