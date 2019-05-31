|
|[May 09, 2018]
New State Street Research Reveals More than Half of Institutional Investors Plan to Outsource Their Data Management by 2021
State
Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) announced today new research, which
reveals that more than half (60 percent) of institutional investors
surveyed plan to partly or fully outsource their data management over
the next three years. Currently, 52 percent conduct all of their data
management functions in house, however, by 2021, this is expected to
fall to 36 percent with 15 percent aiming to fully outsource this
function to an external partner.
"Explosion in data complexity has fundamentally changed the way asset
owners and asset managers compete and operate," said Subbiah
Subramanian, global head of State Street Global Exchange's
data-as-a-service offering, DataGX(SM). "Today's investment
climate requires an overwhelming amount of data, and as the lines
between front, middle and back office continue to blur, smarter data
management is absolutely essential for effective performance and
recognizing growth opportunities."
More than half of survey respondents (57 percent) cite the driver behind
this change in data management as demands from regulators. However, it
also appears that data [management] is rapidly becoming increasingly
important to institutional investors with almost one-third (30 percent)
stating that the incorporation of new information insights or
alternative data into their investment process will be one of the
strongest opportunities to help increase assets for their firm over the
next five years.
In addition, almost half (46 percent) of respondents believe the
implementation of a better data strategy has improved the alignment of
their investment and risk teams; and 22 percent believe their data and
analytics capabilities have become their most important competitive
advantage.
Other key findings of the State Street research include:
-
43% of institutional investors consider the lack of integration
between different data sorces and types as the top data management
challenge
-
Five years ago, 91% of respondents said they had all or most of the
right talent in place to advance investment data and analytics
strategy.1 Today, this figure has fallen to 60%
-
Over the next five years, 43% of respondents expect to rely on
external partners as their source of performance and risk analytics
-
68% of institutional investors feel comfortable storing data on the
cloud
"In an environment of increasing regulatory requirements, and with low
yields necessitating investors to look into alternative - and often more
complex - sources of alpha, it seems clear that institutional investors
will continue to prioritize data management and analytics to make better
investment decisions, meet regulatory requirements, and gain competitive
advantage," continued Subramanian. "It appears the natural and most
effective next stage of this technological evolution is for
institutional investors to partner with data and analytics specialists,
allowing them to focus on their core competencies."
