[May 08, 2018] New Relic Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2018 Results

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR), provider of real-time insights for software-driven businesses, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2018 ended March 31, 2018. "We are very pleased with our fourth quarter results, which capped off our fiscal year with revenue of over $355 million, a 35% increase over fiscal 2017," said Lew Cirne, CEO and founder, New Relic. "Strong quarterly results helped narrow our quarter's GAAP operating loss to $(7.5) million and expanded non-GAAP operating income to $4.8 million. We attribute our continued momentum in the enterprise market to our success in helping companies solve business-critical issues including mastering the complexity of modern software, reducing the risk of service interruptions for customer-facing applications, and competing in the digital era." Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Highlights: Revenue of $98.4 million, growing 34% year-over-year, and up 7% sequentially from the third quarter of fiscal 2018.

GAAP loss from operations was $(7.5) million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018, compared to $(15.1) million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017. Non-GAAP income from operations was $4.8 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018, compared to a loss of $(5.8) million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017.

GAAP net loss per basic share was $(0.13) for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 based on 55.7 million weighted average shares outstanding, compared to $(0.28) for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017 based on 53.0 million weighted average shares outstanding. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.09 for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018, compared to a loss of $(0.11) per basic share for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017.

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $247.9 million at the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018, compared with $233.0 million at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2018. Fiscal 2018 Financial Highlights: Revenue of $355.1 million, up 35% compared with fiscal 2017.

GAAP loss from operations was $(46.8) million for fiscal 2018, compared with $(61.3) million for fiscal 2017. Non-GAAP loss from operations was $(1.5) million for fiscal 2018, compared with $(25.4) million for fiscal 2017.

GAAP net loss per basic share was $(0.83) for fiscal 2018 based on 54.8 million weighted average shares outstanding, compared with $(1.18) for fiscal 2017 based on 51.7 million weighted average shares outstanding. Non-GAAP net income per basic and diluted share was breakeven for fiscal 2018, compared with a net loss per basic share of $(0.49) for fiscal 2017. Customer Highlights: $100K+ Paid Business Accounts as of March 31, 2018 of 703, compared to 517 as of March 31, 2017.

Paid Business Accounts as of March 31, 2018 of over 17,000, compared to over 15,200 as of March 31, 2017.

54% of ARR from Enterprise Paid Business Accounts as of March 31, 2018, compared to 46% as of March 31, 2017.

Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 of 141%, compared to 133% as of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017. Fourth Quarter & Recent Business Highlights: New Relic recognized as a Leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring Suites for sixth consecutive time.

Announced new integrations for Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform, which assist in ensuring application and infrastructure health.

Kicked off 17-city "Well Instrumented" tour at Global AWS Summits, driving customer and partner success in cloud migration and transformation projects.

Announced executive promotions designed to drive continued global customer success, including Erica Schultz to the role of Chief Revenue Officer and Roger Scott to the role of Chief Customer Officer. Outlook: On April 1, 2018, New Relic adopted Accounting Standards Codification (ASC) 606 using the modified retrospective method. For the first quarter and full fiscal year 2019, we expect no material difference in revenue as a result of the adoption of this new revenue standard. Under the new standard, we will be deferring certain expenses that were previously recognized upfront, primarily sales commissions. As a result, we expect a benefit of approximately $8.0 to $12.0 million to GAAP and non-GAAP expenses for the full fiscal year 2019 and approximately $0.5 to $1.5 million to GAAP and non-GAAP expenses for the first fiscal quarter of 2019. The guidance below incorporates the expected impact of the adoption of this new revenue standard. New Relic has not reconciled its expectations as to non-GAAP income (loss) from operations or non-GAAP net income (loss) per share to their most directly comparable GAAP measure as a result of uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, reconciling items such as stock-based compensation, lawsuit litigation expenses and employer payroll taxes on equity incentive plans. Accordingly, reconciliation is not available without unreasonable effort, although it is important to note that these factors could be material to New Relic's results computed in accordance with GAAP. First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Outlook: Revenue between $104.5 million and $106.5 million, representing year-over-year growth of between 30% and 32%, respectively. Non-GAAP income from operations of between $5.5 million and $6.5 million. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share of between $0.10 and $0.12. This assumes 59.3 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

Full Year Fiscal 2019 Outlook: Revenue between $452.0 million and $458.0 million, representing year-over-year growth of between 27% and 29%. Non-GAAP income from operations of between $15.0 million and $20.0 million. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share of between $0.29 and $0.37. This assumes 60.2 million weighted average common shares outstanding.

Conference Call Details: What: New Relic financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal 2018 and outlook for the first quarter and the full year of fiscal 2019

New Relic financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal 2018 and outlook for the first quarter and the full year of fiscal 2019 When: May 8, 2018 at 2:00 P.M. Pacific Time (5:00 P.M. Eastern Time)

May 8, 2018 at 2:00 P.M. Pacific Time (5:00 P.M. Eastern Time) Dial in: To access the call in the U.S., please dial (833) 241-7256, and for international callers, please dial (647) 689-4220. Callers may provide confirmation number 6025918 to access the call more quickly, and are encouraged to dial into the call 10 to 15 minutes prior to the start to prevent any delay in joining.

http://ir.newrelic.com (live and replay)

http://ir.newrelic.com (live and replay) Replay: Following the completion of the call through 11:59 PM Eastern Time on May 15, 2018, a telephone replay will be available by dialing (800) 585-8367 from the United States or (416) 621-4642 internationally with conference ID 6025918. About New Relic New Relic provides the real-time insights that software-driven businesses need to innovate faster. New Relic's cloud platform makes every aspect of modern software and infrastructure observable, so companies can find and fix problems faster, build high-performing DevOps teams, and speed up transformation projects. Learn why more than 50% of the Fortune 100 trust New Relic at newrelic.com. Forward-Looking Statements This press release and the earnings call referencing this press release contain "forward-looking" statements, as that term is defined under the federal securities laws, including but not limited to statements regarding New Relic's future financial performance, including its outlook on financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2019 and for the full year of fiscal 2019, and the expected impact of ASC 606 on those financial results, such as revenue, non-GAAP income (loss) from operations and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, free cash flow, non-GAAP operating income, gross margins, deferred revenue, physical capital expenditures, capitalized software, and cash from operations, its outlook on fiscal 2019 capital expenditures, operating margin and gross margin, New Relic's ability to maintain non-GAAP profitability, market trends and opportunity, continued heavy investment towards potential future growth opportunity, the market opportunity for the New Relic platform, the growth of the platform or any individual product, the timing and benefits from additional integrations with respect to the leading cloud platforms, New Relic's customer adoption, momentum, competitive advantages, and value proposition to its customers, benefits from and investment in New Relic Applied Intelligence, the pace of hiring activity and seasonality. These forward-looking statements are based on New Relic's current assumptions, expectations and beliefs and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, assumptions and changes in circumstances that may cause New Relic's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. The risks and uncertainties referred to above include, but are not limited to, New Relic's ability to generate sufficient revenue to achieve and sustain profitability, particularly in light of its significant ongoing expenses; New Relic's short operating history in an evolving industry; New Relic's ability to manage its significant recent growth; fluctuation of New Relic's quarterly results; the development of the overall market for SaaS business software; the dependence of New Relic's business on its customers purchasing additional subscriptions and products from it and renewing their subscriptions; New Relic's ability to develop enhancements to its products, increase adoption and usage of its products and introduce new products that achieve market acceptance; risks associated with recent changes to New Relic's management structure; New Relic's ability to persuade its customers to expand their use of New Relic's products to additional use cases; New Relic's ability to determine optimal prices for its products; New Relic's ability to expand its marketing and sales capabilities and increase sales of its solutions to large enterprises while mitigating the risks associated with serving such customers; privacy concerns, which could result in additional cost and liability to New Relic or inhibit sales; changes in privacy laws, regulations and standards; New Relic's ability to effectively compete in the intensely competitive market for application performance monitoring solutions and respond effectively to rapidly changing technology, evolving industry standards and changing customer needs, requirements or preferences; New Relic's dependence on lead generation strategies to drive sales and revenue; interruptions or performance problems associated with New Relic's technology and infrastructure; defects or disruptions in New Relic's products; the expense and complexity of New Relic's ongoing and planned investments in data center hosting facilities; risks associated with international operations; New Relic's ability to protect its intellectual property rights; and other "Risk Factors" set forth in New Relic's most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Further information on these and other factors that could affect New Relic's financial results and the forward-looking statements in this press release is included in the filings New Relic makes with the SEC from time to time, particularly under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," including the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2017. Copies of these documents may be obtained by visiting New Relic's Investor Relations website at http://ir.newrelic.com or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. New Relic assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Non-GAAP Financial Measures New Relic discloses the following non-GAAP financial measures in this release and the earnings call referencing this press release: non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP sales and marketing, non-GAAP research and development, non-GAAP general and administrative, non-GAAP net income (loss) per share and free cash flow. New Relic uses each of these non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, for short- and long-term operating plans, and to evaluate New Relic's financial performance. New Relic believes they are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating its operational performance, as further discussed below. New Relic's non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in its industry, as other companies in its industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently, particularly related to non-recurring, unusual items. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and exclude expenses that may have a material impact on New Relic's reported financial results. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of the historical non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included below in this press release. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these historical non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. New Relic defines non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP sales and marketing, non-GAAP research and development, non-GAAP general and administrative, non-GAAP operating income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) as the respective GAAP balances, adjusted for: (1) stock-based compensation expense, (2) amortization of stock-based compensation capitalized in software development costs, (3) the amortization of purchased intangibles, (4) the transaction costs related to acquisition, (5) lawsuit litigation expense, and (6) employer payroll tax expense on equity incentive plans, as applicable. Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share is calculated as non-GAAP net income (loss) divided by weighted average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders. New Relic defines free cash flow as GAAP cash from operations, minus capital expenditures, minus capitalized software. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors and others in assessing New Relic's operating performance due to the following factors: Stock-based compensation and amortization of stock-based compensation capitalized in software development costs. New Relic utilizes share-based compensation to attract and retain employees. It is principally aimed at aligning their interests with those of its stockholders and at long-term retention, rather than to address operational performance for any particular period. As a result, share-based compensation expenses vary for reasons that are generally unrelated to financial and operational performance in any particular period. Amortization of purchased intangibles and transaction costs related to acquisition. New Relic views amortization of purchased intangible assets as items arising from pre-acquisition activities determined at the time of an acquisition. While these intangible assets are evaluated for impairment regularly, amortization of the cost of purchased intangibles is an expense that is not typically affected by operations during any particular period. Similarly, New Relic views acquisition related expenses as events that are not necessarily reflective of operational performance during a period. Lawsuit litigation expense. New Relic may from time to time incur charges or benefits that are outside of the ordinary course of New Relic's business related to litigation. New Relic believes it is useful to exclude such charges or benefits because it does not consider such amounts to be part of the ongoing operation of New Relic's business and because of the singular nature of the claims underlying the matter. Employer payroll tax expense on equity incentive plans. New Relic excludes employer payroll tax expense on equity incentive plans as these expenses are tied to the exercise or vesting of underlying equity awards and the price of New Relic's common stock at the time of vesting or exercise. As a result, these taxes may vary in any particular period independent of the financial and operating performance of New Relic's business. Additionally, New Relic's management believes that the non-GAAP financial measure free cash flow is meaningful to investors because management reviews cash flows generated from operations after taking into consideration capital expenditures and the capitalization of software development costs due to the fact that these expenditures are considered to be a necessary component of ongoing operations. Operating Metrics New Relic's dollar-based net expansion rate compares its recurring subscription revenue from customers from one period to the next. It is increased when customers increase their use of New Relic's products, use additional products, or upgrade to a higher subscription tier. New Relic's dollar-based net expansion rate is reduced when customers decrease their use of New Relic's products, use fewer products, or downgrade to a lower subscription tier. New Relic's monthly recurring revenue represents the revenue that New Relic would contractually expect to receive from those customers over the following month, without any increase or reduction in any of their subscriptions. Similarly, annual recurring revenue represents the revenue that New Relic would contractually expect to receive from those customers over the following 12-month period, without any increase or reduction in any of their subscriptions. New Relic defines the number of paid business accounts at the end of any particular period as the number of accounts at the end of the period as identified by a unique account identifier for which New Relic has recognized revenue on the last day of the period indicated. New Relic defines an enterprise paid business account as a paid business account that New Relic measures to have over 1,000 employees. New Relic is a registered trademark of New Relic, Inc. All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.







Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data; unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, Year Ended March 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Revenue $ 98,448 $ 73,336 $ 355,058 $ 263,479 Cost of revenue 16,383 13,930 62,725 49,990 Gross profit 82,065 59,406 292,333 213,489 Operating expenses: Research and development $ 19,646 $ 15,967 74,332 61,054 Sales and marketing 55,006 45,537 207,021 168,163 General and administrative 14,945 12,968 57,788 45,615 Total operating expenses 89,597 74,472 339,141 274,832 Loss from operations (7,532 ) (15,066 ) (46,808 ) (61,343 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 687 393 2,190 1,189 Interest expense (22 ) (24 ) (86 ) (87 ) Other income (expense), net 226 (55 ) 343 (572 ) Loss before income taxes (6,641 ) (14,752 ) (44,361 ) (60,813 ) Income tax provision 325 241 959 264 Net loss $ (6,966 ) $ (14,993 ) $ (45,320 ) $ (61,077 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.13 ) $ (0.28 ) $ (0.83 ) $ (1.18 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted 55,669 52,991 54,814 51,715

Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except par value; unaudited) March 31, 2018 March 31, 2017 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 132,479 $ 88,305 Short-term investments 115,441 118,101 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,728 and $1,117, respectively 99,488 62,032 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 15,591 8,169 Total current assets 362,999 276,607 Property and equipment, net 53,899 50,728 Restricted cash 8,202 8,115 Goodwill 11,828 11,828 Intangible assets, net 1,312 2,499 Other assets 5,086 2,492 Total assets $ 443,326 $ 352,269 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,985 $ 6,522 Accrued compensation and benefits 17,414 15,935 Other current liabilities 8,619 7,607 Deferred revenue 189,633 125,269 Total current liabilities 218,651 155,333 Deferred rent, non-current 8,147 8,272 Deferred revenue, non-current 649 1,135 Other liabilities, non-current 775 685 Total liabilities 228,222 165,425 Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value 56 53 Treasury stock - at cost (260 shares) (263 ) (263 ) Additional paid-in capital 521,119 447,314 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (324 ) (96 ) Accumulated deficit (305,484 ) (260,164 ) Total stockholders' equity 215,104 186,844 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 443,326 $ 352,269 Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands; unaudited) Year Ended March 31, 2018 2017 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss: $ (45,320 ) $ (61,077 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 23,243 18,805 Stock-based compensation expense 40,598 31,946 Other 1,559 1,125 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (38,315 ) (30,251 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (9,794 ) (3,658 ) Accounts payable (1,823 ) 658 Accrued compensation and benefits and other liabilities 2,112 5,550 Deferred revenue 63,878 51,681 Deferred rent (488 ) 4,149 Net cash provided by operating activities 35,650 18,928 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (21,368 ) (21,430 ) Increase in restricted cash (87 ) - Purchases of short-term investments (128,669 ) (168,938 ) Proceeds from sale and maturity of short-term investments 131,135 175,877 Capitalized software development costs (4,843 ) (4,029 ) Net cash used in investing activities (23,832 ) (18,520 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 7,592 5,283 Proceeds from exercise of employee stock options 24,764 16,700 Net cash provided by financing activities 32,356 21,983 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 44,174 22,391 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 88,305 65,914 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 132,479 $ 88,305 Reconciliation from GAAP to Non-GAAP Results (In thousands, except per share data; unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, Year Ended March 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Reconciliation of gross profit and gross margin: GAAP gross profit $ 82,065 $ 59,406 $ 292,333 $ 213,489 Plus: Stock-based compensation 724 478 2,440 1,847 Plus: Amortization of purchased intangibles 197 396 1,187 1,062 Plus: Amortization of stock-based compensation capitalized in software development costs 225 230 927 754 Plus: Employer payroll tax on employee equity incentive plans 93 45 208 114 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 83,304 $ 60,555 $ 297,095 $ 217,266 GAAP gross margin 83 % 81 % 82 % 81 % Non-GAAP adjustments 2 % 2 % 2 % 1 % Non-GAAP gross margin 85 % 83 % 84 % 82 % Reconciliation of operating expenses: GAAP research and development $ 19,646 $ 15,967 $ 74,332 $ 61,054 Less: Stock-based compensation (3,076 ) (2,522 ) (12,176 ) (9,975 ) Less: Employer payroll tax on employee equity incentive plans (412 ) (172 ) (967 ) (448 ) Non-GAAP research and development $ 16,158 $ 13,273 $ 61,189 $ 50,631 GAAP sales and marketing $ 55,006 $ 45,537 $ 207,021 $ 168,163 Less: Stock-based compensation (4,811 ) (3,392 ) (16,925 ) (13,042 ) Less: Amortization of purchased intangibles - - - (25 ) Less: Employer payroll tax on employee equity incentive plans (390 ) (166 ) (1,080 ) (501 ) Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 49,805 $ 41,979 $ 189,016 $ 154,595 GAAP general and administrative $ 14,945 $ 12,968 $ 57,788 $ 45,615 Less: Stock-based compensation (2,209 ) (1,835 ) (9,057 ) (7,082 ) Less: Lawsuit litigation - - - (48 ) Less: Amortization of purchased intangibles - - - (75 ) Less: Employer payroll tax on employee equity incentive plans (190 ) (77 ) (387 ) (950 ) Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 12,546 $ 11,056 $ 48,344 $ 37,460 Reconciliation of income (loss) from operations and operating margin: GAAP loss from operations $ (7,532 ) $ (15,066 ) $ (46,808 ) $ (61,343 ) Plus: Stock-based compensation 10,820 8,227 40,598 31,946 Plus: Lawsuit litigation - - - 48 Plus: Amortization of purchased intangibles 197 396 1,187 1,162 Plus: Amortization of stock-based compensation capitalized in software development costs 225 230 927 754 Plus: Employer payroll tax on employee equity incentive plans 1,085 460 2,642 2,013 Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations $ 4,795 $ (5,753 ) $ (1,454 ) $ (25,420 ) GAAP operating margin (8 )% (21 )% (13 )% (23 )% Non-GAAP adjustments 13 % 13 % 13 % 13 % Non-GAAP operating margin 5 % (8 )% - % (10 )% Reconciliation of net income (loss): GAAP net loss $ (6,966 ) $ (14,993 ) $ (45,320 ) $ (61,077 ) Plus: Stock-based compensation 10,820 8,227 40,598 31,946 Plus: Lawsuit litigation - - - 48 Plus: Amortization of purchased intangibles 197 396 1,187 1,162 Plus: Amortization of stock-based compensation capitalized in software development costs 225 230 927 754 Plus: Employer payroll tax on employee equity incentive plans 1,085 460 2,642 2,013 Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 5,361 $ (5,680 ) $ 34 $ (25,154 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.10 $ (0.11 ) $ 0.00 $ (0.49 ) Diluted $ 0.09 $ (0.11 ) $ 0.00 $ (0.49 ) Shares used in non-GAAP per share calculations: Basic 55,669 52,991 54,814 51,715 Diluted 58,669 52,991 57,528 51,715 Reconciliation of GAAP Cash Flows from Operating Activities to Free Cash Flows (In thousands; unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, Year Ended March 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 11,557 $ 9,591 $ 35,650 $ 18,928 Capital expenditures (3,791 ) (4,829 ) (21,368 ) (21,430 ) Capitalized software development costs (1,789 ) (954 ) (4,843 ) (4,029 ) Free cash flows (Non-GAAP) $ 5,977 $ 3,808 $ 9,439 $ (6,531 ) Net cash used in investing activities $ (13,272 ) $ (8,672 ) $ (23,832 ) $ (18,520 ) Net cash provided by financing activities $ 8,957 $ 7,216 $ 32,356 $ 21,983 View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180508006533/en/

