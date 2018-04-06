[May 08, 2018] New Jersey Resources Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend

The board of directors of New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) unanimously declared a quarterly dividend on its common stock of $.2725 per share. The dividend will be payable on July 2, 2018 to shareowners of record as of June 15, 2018. NJR has paid quarterly dividends continuously since its inception in 1952, and is committed to providing customers and shareowners with exceptional value by reinvesting earnings to ensure long-term growth. NJR is a Fortune 1000 company that, through its subsidiaries, provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. NJR is composed of five primary businesses: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR's principal subsidiary, operates and maintains over 7,400 miles of natural gas transportation and distribution infrastructure to serve over half a million customers in New Jersey's Monmouth, Ocean and parts of Morris, Middlesex and Burlington counties.

NJR and its more than 1,000 employees are committed to helping customers save energy and money by promoting conservation and encouraging efficiency through Conserve to Preserve® and initiatives such as The SAVEGREEN Project® and The Sunlight Advantage®.

