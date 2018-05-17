[May 08, 2018] New Flowfinity White Paper Reveals How Citizen Developers Help Meet Enterprise Mobility Demands

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Flowfinity Wireless Inc. today announced a new white paper that explores innovative approaches for organizations to meet the demand for mobility in the workplace. The white paper was developed for IT leaders to understand how to securely and efficiently extend app building capabilities to citizen developers. Keeping up with enterprise mobility demands is becoming more difficult than ever. Pressure is now placed on IT departments for mobile applications that are not only deployed faster and more securely, but future-proof too. As a result, forward-thinking IT leaders are implementing new strategies that go against conventional thinking. The white paper analyzes why successful strategies include decentralizing app development and involving citizen developers, who are individuals with no professional coding experience. It also provides tips on how to use personas to identify citizen developers, and explains why app development platforms such as no-code software can meet IT's security and functionality requirements. By using only approved tools, citizen developers can successfully build their own solutions within the bounds of IT policies. "It is more important than ever for IT leaders t leverage citizen developers," said Larry Wilson, VP Sales & Marketing, Flowfinity. "This white paper provides a comprehensive look into how these empowered individuals can help IT streamline an important part of the application development requirement, and enable cost-effective and shorter development cycles."



To download the white paper "How Can IT Keep Up with Rising Enterprise Mobility Demands?", please visit https://www.flowfinity.com/company/publications/how-can-it-keep-up-with-rising-enterprise-mobility-demands-wp.aspx About Flowfinity

Flowfinity is flexible software for building end-to-end business process applications faster. It enables hands-on staff to create sophisticated workflow solutions with a point-and-click interface, not code, significantly reducing deployment time and maintenance costs of mobile applications. Based on a foundation of mobile technology, Flowfinity combines web-based application building tools, a cloud database, dashboard reporting, and cross-platform mobile apps for smartphones and tablets. Since 2000, Flowfinity has been used by top global organizations across industries to automate data flow and communication between field employees, office staff, partners and customers. For more information, please visit: https://www.flowfinity.com. Media Contact:

Lisa Nguyen

194562@email4pr.com

604-878-0008 x2124 View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-flowfinity-white-paper-reveals-how-citizen-developers-help-meet-enterprise-mobility-demands-300644366.html SOURCE Flowfinity Wireless Inc.

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]