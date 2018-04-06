[May 08, 2018] New Low Power Consumption AC/EC Fans Introduced by Mechatronics Inc.

PRESTON, Wash., May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mechatronics Inc. announces the LPH series of high performance and low-cost EC fans. The new low power consumption axial fans add new sizes, new control options, and optional IP68 environmental protection. Delivering UL recognized EC fans at a price that is a fraction of competing models, Mechatronics is making electronically commutated fan technology available for markets and applications where cost had previously limited their viability. Mechatronics LPH series fans not only set a revolutionary price point, they also deliver up to 50% energy savings over traditional AC fans of the same size and airflow. "With the introduction of the LPH series fans, Mechatronics continues to show we are committed to delivering products that create immediate value in performance and power consumption at a price that lowers total cost of ownership," said Shawn Psachos, General Manager at Mechatronics Inc. AC axial fans are used across a vast array of industrial, medical, and technical products that can benefit from replacement with EC fans. LPH series EC fans are available in frame sizes from 60mm-172mm, wih each model compatible with input voltages from 100-240VAC. Because EC technology converts AC power to DC power internal to the fan, the LPH series fans can be installed anywhere a similar sized AC fan is used. LPH series UL recognized fans come standard with terminal type plugs or lead wires for simple replacement of less efficient AC fans.



Learn more by visiting mechatronics.com or contacting a Mechatronics Distributor, or Sales Representative. To find immediate pricing, and product availability please visit the LPH series launch partner, Digikey.com. Mechatronics Low Power Fans deliver design flexibility, quick turn-around, excellent customer service, and the lowest total cost is required. Mechatronics is Cooling Simplified.

