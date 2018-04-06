|
|[May 08, 2018]
New Live Chat Functionalities Debut in Arya, VSoft's Digital Banking Platform, at VISION Client Conference
Arya,
an intelligent, open architecture digital services platform for both
retail and commercial account holders, debuted its latest live chat
functionalities at VSoft's annual client conference, VISION,
which is being held May 8-10 at the Ritz-Carlton Atlanta.
The VSoft team showcases how Arya's live chat features enable financial
institutions to engage with account holders using the latest technology
like smart assistants and chat bots during a live demo. Powered by a
natural language processing engine, Arya's live chat capabilities enable
users to check account balances, review recent transactions and even
generate transaction requests via text through multiple channels,
including SMS, Facebook (News - Alert) Messenger, Whatsapp or an embedded chatbot on
the financial institution's website. These requests can be made via
smart assistants like Amazon's Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple's (News - Alert) Siri
as well. If needed, the live chat engine can also escalate an inquiry to
a customer service representative on certain channels so that support
and resolution can be provided quickly and effectively.
Beyond its live chat functionalities, the Arya digital banking platform
includes a variety of built-in features, such as a full suite of cash
management services and VSoft's industry-leading mobile check deposit.
By streamlining all channels under a single access point for a truly
integrated banking experience, Arya allows financial institutions to
consolidate their online banking, mobile banking and mobile deposit
applications without time-consuming and costly integrations.
"From mobile apps to smart assistants technologies, financial
institutions have more ways to interact with customers than ever before
and Arya's live chat features ensure institutions of all sizes can
leverage a variety of channels efficiently and effectively," said Murthy
Veeraghanta, chairman and CEO of VSoft. "With Arya, banks and credit
unions can offer a more intuitive and engaging digital experience, which
supports user-friendly interactions that deepen relationships with
account holders."
About Arya
Arya, powered by VSoft
Corporation, is an intelligent, open architecture digital services
platform for both retail and commercial account holders that streamlines
all channels under a single access point for a truly integrated banking
experience. Account holders use one system for both business and
consumer banking activities, with access to a variety of cash management
services, all while logged into the same system. Unlike other platforms,
check capture is native to the system to provide significant cost
savings with no integration required. Arya uses standard real-time and
file-based APIs to integrate into all core banking platforms. Built with
the latest Angular technology, the platform provides a consistent user
experience and is one of the most feature-rich and flexible systems on
the market today with a low total cost of ownership.
For more information, please visit www.AryaBanking.com,
or follow Arya on Twitter (News - Alert) at @AryaBanking.
