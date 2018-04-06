[May 08, 2018] New Live Chat Functionalities Debut in Arya, VSoft's Digital Banking Platform, at VISION Client Conference

Arya, an intelligent, open architecture digital services platform for both retail and commercial account holders, debuted its latest live chat functionalities at VSoft's annual client conference, VISION, which is being held May 8-10 at the Ritz-Carlton Atlanta. The VSoft team showcases how Arya's live chat features enable financial institutions to engage with account holders using the latest technology like smart assistants and chat bots during a live demo. Powered by a natural language processing engine, Arya's live chat capabilities enable users to check account balances, review recent transactions and even generate transaction requests via text through multiple channels, including SMS, Facebook (News - Alert) Messenger, Whatsapp or an embedded chatbot on the financial institution's website. These requests can be made via smart assistants like Amazon's Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple's (News - Alert) Siri as well. If needed, the live chat engine can also escalate an inquiry to a customer service representative on certain channels so that support and resolution can be provided quickly and effectively.



Beyond its live chat functionalities, the Arya digital banking platform includes a variety of built-in features, such as a full suite of cash management services and VSoft's industry-leading mobile check deposit. By streamlining all channels under a single access point for a truly integrated banking experience, Arya allows financial institutions to consolidate their online banking, mobile banking and mobile deposit applications without time-consuming and costly integrations. "From mobile apps to smart assistants technologies, financial institutions have more ways to interact with customers than ever before and Arya's live chat features ensure institutions of all sizes can leverage a variety of channels efficiently and effectively," said Murthy Veeraghanta, chairman and CEO of VSoft. "With Arya, banks and credit unions can offer a more intuitive and engaging digital experience, which supports user-friendly interactions that deepen relationships with account holders."

About Arya Arya, powered by VSoft Corporation, is an intelligent, open architecture digital services platform for both retail and commercial account holders that streamlines all channels under a single access point for a truly integrated banking experience. Account holders use one system for both business and consumer banking activities, with access to a variety of cash management services, all while logged into the same system. Unlike other platforms, check capture is native to the system to provide significant cost savings with no integration required. Arya uses standard real-time and file-based APIs to integrate into all core banking platforms. Built with the latest Angular technology, the platform provides a consistent user experience and is one of the most feature-rich and flexible systems on the market today with a low total cost of ownership. For more information, please visit www.AryaBanking.com, or follow Arya on Twitter (News - Alert) at @AryaBanking. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180508005001/en/

