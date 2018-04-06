|
|[May 07, 2018]
|
New Mountain Finance Corporation Announces Financial Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018
New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE: NMFC) (the "Company", "we", "us"
or "our") today announced its financial results for the quarter ended
March 31, 2018 and reported first quarter net investment income of $0.34
per weighted average share. At March 31, 2018, net asset value ("NAV")
per share was $13.60, a decrease of $0.03 per share from December 31,
2017. The Company also announced that its board of directors declared a
second quarter distribution of $0.34 per share, which will be payable on
June 29, 2018 to holders of record as of June 15, 2018.
|
|
Selected Financial Highlights
|
(in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
March 31, 2018
|
|
|
Investment Portfolio(1)
|
|
$
|
2,003,123
|
|
|
Total Assets
|
|
$
|
2,078,419
|
|
|
Total Statutory Debt(2)
|
|
$
|
841,048
|
|
|
NAV
|
|
$
|
1,033,001
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NAV per Share
|
|
$
|
13.60
|
|
|
Statutory Debt/Equity
|
|
|
0.81x
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investment Portfolio Composition
|
|
March 31, 2018
|
|
Percent of Total
|
First Lien
|
|
$
|
738,027
|
|
36.9
|
%
|
Second Lien(1)
|
|
|
799,715
|
|
39.9
|
%
|
Subordinated
|
|
|
67,918
|
|
3.4
|
%
|
Preferred Equity
|
|
|
202,614
|
|
10.1
|
%
|
Investment Fund
|
|
|
102,400
|
|
5.1
|
%
|
Common Equity and Other(3)
|
|
|
92,449
|
|
4.6
|
%
|
Total
|
|
$
|
2,003,123
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
_____________________________
|
(1)
|
|
Includes collateral for securities purchased under collateralized
agreements to resell.
|
(2)
|
|
Excludes the Company's United States ("U.S.") Small Business
Administration ("SBA")-guaranteed debentures.
|
(3)
|
|
Includes investments held in New Mountain Net Lease Corporation.
|
|
|
We believe that the strength of the Company's unique investment strategy
- which focuses on acyclical "defensive growth" companies that are well
researched by New Mountain Capital, L.L.C. ("New Mountain"), a leading
alternative investment firm, is underscored by continued stable credit
performance. The Company has had only seven portfolio companies,
representing approximately $112 million of the cost of all investments
made since inception in October 2008, or approximately 2.0% of $5.5
billion, go on non-accrual.
Robert Hamwee, CEO, commented: "The first quarter represented another
solid quarter of performance for NMFC. We originated $238 million of
investments and maintained a consistent portfolio yield. Credit quality
remains strong, and with the establishment of our third Senior Loan
Program, we look forward to generating attractive returns for the BDC."
"As managers and as significant stockholders personally, we are pleased
with the completion of another successful quarter," added Steven B.
Klinsky, NMFC Chairman. "We believe New Mountain's focus on acyclical
"defensive growth" industries and on companies that we know well
continues to be a successful strategy to preserve asset value."
Portfolio and Investment Activity1
As of March 31, 2018, the Company's NAV was approximately $1,033.0
million and its portfolio had a fair value of approximately $2,003.1
million in 90 portfolio companies, with a weighted average YTM at Cost2
of approximately 11.1%. For the three months ended March 31, 2018, the
Company made approximately $237.8 million of originations and commitments3.
The $237.8 million includes approximately $185.5 million of investments
in eight new portfolio companies and approximately $52.3 million of
follow-on investments in thirteen portfolio companies held as of
December 31, 2017. For the three months ended March 31, 2018, the
Company had approximately $3.1 million of sales and cash repayments3
of approximately $84.0 million.
Consolidated Results of Operations
The Company's total investment income for the three months ended March
31, 2018 and 2017 were approximately $52.9 million and $43.3 million,
respectively. For the three months ended March 31, 2018 and 2017, the
Company's total investment income consisted of approximately $32.8
million and $32.3 million in cash interest income from investments,
respectively, approximately $1.7 million and $0.9 million in
payment-in-kind ("PIK") and non-cash interest income from investments,
prepayment penalties of approximately $1.3 million and $0.1 million,
respectively, net amortization of purchase premiums/discounts of
approximately $0.9 million and $0.7 million, respectively, cash dividend
income of approximately $5.6 million and $5.2 million, respectively, PIK
and non-cash dividend income of approximately $6.8 million and $1.5
million, respectively, and approximately $3.8 million and $2.6 million
in other income, respectively.
The Company's total net expenses after income tax expense for the three
months ended March 31, 2018 and 2017 were approximately $27.2 million
and $19.9 million, respectively. Total net expenses after income tax
expense for the three months ended March 31, 2018 and 2017 consisted of
approximately $11.3 million and $8.4 million, respectively, of costs
associated with the Company's borrowings and approximately $13.8 million
and $9.8 million, respectively, in net management and incentive fees.
Since the Company's initial public offering ("IPO"), the base management
fee calculation has deducted the borrowings under the New Mountain
Finance SPV Funding, L.L.C. credit facility (the "SLF Credit Facility").
The SLF Credit Facility had historically consisted of primarily lower
yielding assets at higher advance rates. As part of an amendment to the
amendment to the Company's existing credit facilities with Wells Fargo Bank, National
Association, the SLF Credit Facility merged with and into the New
Mountain Finance Holdings, L.L.C. credit facility (the "Holdings Credit
Facility") on December 18, 2014. Post credit facility merger and to be
consistent with the methodology since the IPO, New Mountain Finance
Advisers BDC, L.L.C. (the "Investment Adviser") will continue to waive
management fees on the leverage associated with those assets that share
the same underlying yield characteristics with investments that were
leveraged under the legacy SLF Credit Facility, which as of March 31,
2018 and 2017 totaled approximately $323.3 million and $322.3 million,
respectively. For the three months ended March 31, 2018 and 2017,
management fees waived were approximately $1.3 million and $1.4 million,
respectively. For the three months ended March 31, 2018 and 2017,
incentive fees waived were approximately $0 and $1.8 million,
respectively. The Investment Adviser cannot recoup management fees and
incentive fees that the Investment Advisor has previously waived. The
Company's net direct and indirect professional, administrative, other
general and administrative and income tax expenses for the three months
ended March 31, 2018 and 2017 were approximately $2.1 million and $1.7
million, respectively.
For the three months ended March 31, 2018 and 2017, the Company recorded
approximately $0.2 million and $0.8 million of net realized gains, and
$(2.2) million and $5.4 million of net changes in unrealized
(depreciation) appreciation of investments and securities purchased
under collateralized agreements to resell, respectively. For the three
months ended March 31, 2018 and 2017, benefit for taxes was
approximately $0.1 million and $0.8 million, respectively, related to
differences between the computation of income for United States ("U.S.")
federal income tax purposes as compared to accounting principles
generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP").
Liquidity and Capital Resources
As of March 31, 2018, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of
approximately $29.6 million and total statutory debt outstanding of
approximately $841.0 million4, which consisted of
approximately $355.7 million of the $495.0 million of total availability
on the Holdings Credit Facility, $95.0 million of the $150.0 million of
total availability on the Company's senior secured revolving credit
facility (the "NMFC Credit Facility"), $155.3 million4 of
convertible notes outstanding and $235.0 million of unsecured notes
outstanding. Additionally, the Company had $150.0 million of
SBA-guaranteed debentures outstanding as of March 31, 2018.
Portfolio and Asset Quality
The Company puts its largest emphasis on risk control and credit
performance. On a quarterly basis, or more frequently if deemed
necessary, the Company formally rates each portfolio investment on a
scale of one to four. Each investment is assigned an initial rating of a
"2" under the assumption that the investment is performing materially
in-line with expectations. Any investment performing materially below
our expectations would be downgraded from the "2" rating to a "3" or a
"4" rating, based on the deterioration of the investment. An investment
rating of a "4" could be moved to non-accrual status, and the final
development could be an actual realization of a loss through a
restructuring or impaired sale.
As of March 31, 2018, two portfolio companies had an investment rating
of "4". The Company's investment in these portfolio companies had an
aggregate cost basis of approximately $1.6 million and an aggregate fair
value of approximately $0.5 million.
Recent Developments
The Company has had approximately $83.5 million of originations and
commitments since the end of the first quarter through May 3, 2018. This
was offset by approximately $29.9 million of repayments and $18.2
million of sales during the same period.
On April 12, 2018, the Company's board of directors, including a
''required majority'' (as such term is defined in Section 57(o) of the
Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "1940 Act")) approved
the application of the modified asset coverage requirements set forth in
Section 61(a)(2) of the 1940 Act, as amended by the Small Business
Credit Availability Act (the "SBCA"). As a result, the Company's asset
coverage requirements for senior securities will be changed from 200% to
150%, effective April 12, 2019. On the same day, the board of directors
recommended the submission of a proposal for stockholders to approve the
application of the 150% minimum asset coverage ratio to the Company at a
special meeting of stockholders scheduled to be held on June 8, 2018. If
the stockholder proposal is approved by the required votes of the
Company's stockholders at such special meeting of stockholders, the
Company would become subject to the 150% minimum asset coverage ratio
the day after such stockholder approval instead of April 12, 2019.
Changing the asset coverage ratio would permit the Company to double its
leverage, which would result in increased leverage risk and increased
expenses.
On April 25, 2018, the Company and SkyKnight Income II, LLC ("SkyKnight
II") entered into a limited liability company agreement to establish a
joint venture, NMFC Senior Loan Program III LLC ("SLP III"). The Company
and SkyKnight II have committed to provide $80.0 million and $20.0
million, respectively, of equity to SLP III. The purpose of the joint
venture is to invest primarily in senior secured loans issued by
portfolio companies within the Company's core industry verticals. All
investment decisions must be unanimously approved by the investment
committee of SLP III, which has equal representations from the Company
and SkyKnight II. On May 2, 2018, SLP III closed its $300.0 million
revolving credit facility with Citibank, N.A. which matures on May 2,
2023 and bears interest at a rate of LIBOR plus 1.70% per annum.
On April 27, 2018, the Company exited its investment in American Tire
Distributors, Inc. ("ATD"), due to ATD's reported loss of its largest
supplier. As of March 31, 2018, the Company's investment in ATD had a
cost basis of approximately $12.3 million and fair value of
approximately $12.8 million. The sale will result in a realized loss of
approximately $5.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.
On May 2, 2018, the Company's board of directors declared a second
quarter 2018 distribution of $0.34 per share payable on June 29, 2018 to
holders of record as of June 15, 2018.
_____________________________
|
1
|
|
Includes collateral for securities purchased under collateralized
agreements to resell.
|
2
|
|
References to "YTM at Cost" assume the accruing investments in our
portfolio as of a certain date, the ''Portfolio Date'', are
purchased at cost on that date and held until their respective
maturities with no prepayments or losses and are exited at par at
maturity. This calculation excludes the impact of existing leverage.
YTM at Cost uses the LIBOR curves at each quarter's respective end
date. The actual yield to maturity may be higher or lower due to the
future selection of LIBOR contracts by the individual companies in
the Company's portfolio or other factors.
|
3
|
|
Excludes revolving credit facilities, payment-in-kind ("PIK")
interest, bridge loans, return of capital and realized gains /
losses.
|
4
|
|
Includes premium received on additional convertible notes issued in
September 2016.
|
|
|
Conference Call
New Mountain Finance Corporation will host a conference call at 10 a.m.
Eastern Time on Tuesday, May 8, 2018, to discuss its first quarter 2018
financial results. All interested parties may participate in the
conference call by dialing +1 (877) 443-9109 approximately 15 minutes
prior to the call. International callers should dial +1 (412) 317-1082.
This conference call will also be broadcast live over the Internet and
can be accessed by all interested parties through the Company's website, http://ir.newmountainfinance.com.
To listen to the live call, please go to the Company's website at least
15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register and download any
necessary audio software. Following the call, you may access a replay of
the event via audio webcast on our website. We will be utilizing a
presentation during the conference call and we have posted the
presentation to the investor relations section of our website.
|
|
New Mountain Finance Corporation
|
Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities
|
(in thousands, except shares and per share data)
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
March 31, 2018
|
|
December 31, 2017
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investments at fair value
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-controlled/non-affiliated investments (cost of $1,563,275 and
$1,438,889, respectively)
|
|
$
|
1,583,047
|
|
|
$
|
1,462,182
|
|
Non-controlled/affiliated investments (cost of $152,521 and
$180,380, respectively)
|
|
|
155,729
|
|
|
|
178,076
|
|
Controlled investments (cost of $229,862 and $171,958, respectively)
|
|
|
239,147
|
|
|
|
185,402
|
|
Total investments at fair value (cost of $1,945,658 and $1,791,227,
respectively)
|
|
|
1,977,923
|
|
|
|
1,825,660
|
|
Securities purchased under collateralized agreements to resell (cost
of $30,000 and
$30,000, respectively)
|
|
|
25,200
|
|
|
|
25,212
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
29,636
|
|
|
|
34,936
|
|
Interest and dividend receivable
|
|
|
36,767
|
|
|
|
31,844
|
|
Receivable from affiliates
|
|
|
651
|
|
|
|
343
|
|
Other assets
|
|
|
8,242
|
|
|
|
10,023
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
2,078,419
|
|
|
$
|
1,928,018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Borrowings
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Holdings Credit Facility
|
|
$
|
355,663
|
|
|
$
|
312,363
|
|
Unsecured Notes
|
|
|
235,000
|
|
|
|
145,000
|
|
Convertible Notes
|
|
|
155,385
|
|
|
|
155,412
|
|
SBA-guaranteed debentures
|
|
|
150,000
|
|
|
|
150,000
|
|
NMFC Credit Facility
|
|
|
95,000
|
|
|
|
122,500
|
|
Deferred financing costs (net of accumulated amortization of
$17,885 and $16,578, respectively)
|
|
|
(16,012
|
)
|
|
|
(15,777
|
)
|
Net borrowings
|
|
|
975,036
|
|
|
|
869,498
|
|
Payable for unsettled securities purchased
|
|
|
29,841
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Management fee payable
|
|
|
14,435
|
|
|
|
7,065
|
|
Incentive fee payable
|
|
|
13,105
|
|
|
|
6,671
|
|
Interest payable
|
|
|
7,201
|
|
|
|
5,107
|
|
Payable to affiliates
|
|
|
2,076
|
|
|
|
863
|
|
Deferred tax liability
|
|
|
812
|
|
|
|
894
|
|
Other liabilities
|
|
|
2,912
|
|
|
|
2,945
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
1,045,418
|
|
|
|
893,043
|
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share, 2,000,000 shares
authorized, none issued
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Common stock, par value $0.01 per share, 100,000,000 shares
authorized,
75,935,093 and 75,935,093 shares issued and outstanding,
respectively
|
|
|
759
|
|
|
|
759
|
|
Paid in capital in excess of par
|
|
|
1,053,468
|
|
|
|
1,053,468
|
|
Accumulated undistributed net investment income
|
|
|
39,083
|
|
|
|
39,165
|
|
Accumulated undistributed net realized losses on investments
|
|
|
(76,475
|
)
|
|
|
(76,681
|
)
|
Net unrealized appreciation (depreciation) (net of provision for
taxes of $812 and
$894, respectively)
|
|
|
16,166
|
|
|
|
18,264
|
|
Total net assets
|
|
$
|
1,033,001
|
|
|
$
|
1,034,975
|
|
Total liabilities and net assets
|
|
$
|
2,078,419
|
|
|
$
|
1,928,018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of shares outstanding
|
|
|
75,935,093
|
|
|
|
75,935,093
|
|
Net asset value per share
|
|
$
|
13.60
|
|
|
$
|
13.63
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
New Mountain Finance Corporation
|
Consolidated Statements of Operations
|
(in thousands, except shares and per share data)
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
March 31, 2018
|
|
March 31, 2017
|
Investment income
|
|
|
From non-controlled/non-affiliated investments:
|
|
|
Interest income
|
|
$
|
35,436
|
|
|
$
|
32,876
|
|
Dividend income
|
|
|
486
|
|
|
|
39
|
|
Non-cash dividend income
|
|
|
1,324
|
|
|
|
12
|
|
Other income
|
|
|
2,868
|
|
|
|
2,265
|
|
From non-controlled/affiliated investments:
|
|
|
Interest income
|
|
|
102
|
|
|
|
647
|
|
Dividend income
|
|
|
845
|
|
|
|
1,004
|
|
Non-cash dividend income
|
|
|
4,009
|
|
|
|
644
|
|
Other income
|
|
|
302
|
|
|
|
298
|
|
From controlled investments:
|
|
|
Interest income
|
|
|
1,201
|
|
|
|
475
|
|
Dividend income
|
|
|
4,239
|
|
|
|
4,213
|
|
Non-cash dividend income
|
|
|
1,454
|
|
|
|
821
|
|
Other income
|
|
|
623
|
|
|
|
13
|
|
Total investment income
|
|
|
52,889
|
|
|
|
43,307
|
|
Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Incentive fee
|
|
|
6,434
|
|
|
|
5,408
|
|
Management fee
|
|
|
8,692
|
|
|
|
7,614
|
|
Interest and other financing expenses
|
|
|
11,290
|
|
|
|
8,376
|
|
Professional fees
|
|
|
694
|
|
|
|
850
|
|
Administrative expenses
|
|
|
939
|
|
|
|
708
|
|
Other general and administrative expenses
|
|
|
410
|
|
|
|
466
|
|
Total expenses
|
|
|
28,459
|
|
|
|
23,422
|
|
Less: management and incentive fees waived
|
|
|
(1,322
|
)
|
|
|
(3,156
|
)
|
Less: expenses waived and reimbursed
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(470
|
)
|
Net expenses
|
|
|
27,137
|
|
|
|
19,796
|
|
Net investment income before income taxes
|
|
|
25,752
|
|
|
|
23,511
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
16
|
|
|
|
80
|
|
Net investment income
|
|
|
25,736
|
|
|
|
23,431
|
|
Net realized gains (losses):
|
|
|
Non-controlled/non-affiliated investments
|
|
|
206
|
|
|
|
826
|
|
Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation):
|
|
|
Non-controlled/non-affiliated investments
|
|
|
(3,521
|
)
|
|
|
7,979
|
|
Non-controlled/affiliated investments
|
|
|
1,809
|
|
|
|
(296
|
)
|
Controlled investments
|
|
|
(456
|
)
|
|
|
(1,478
|
)
|
Securities purchased under collateralized agreements to resell
|
|
|
(12
|
)
|
|
|
(800
|
)
|
Benefit for taxes
|
|
|
82
|
|
|
|
755
|
|
Net realized and unrealized gains (losses)
|
|
|
(1,892
|
)
|
|
|
6,986
|
|
Net increase in net assets resulting from operations
|
|
$
|
23,844
|
|
|
$
|
30,417
|
|
Basic earnings per share
|
|
$
|
0.31
|
|
|
$
|
0.44
|
|
Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding-basic
|
|
|
75,935,093
|
|
|
|
69,718,968
|
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
|
$
|
0.30
|
|
|
$
|
0.40
|
|
Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding-diluted
|
|
|
85,759,220
|
|
|
|
79,543,095
|
|
Distributions declared and paid per share
|
|
$
|
0.34
|
|
|
$
|
0.34
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ABOUT NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE CORPORATION
New Mountain Finance Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified and
externally managed investment company that has elected to be regulated
as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of
1940, as amended. The Company's investment objective is to generate
current income and capital appreciation through the sourcing and
origination of debt securities at all levels of the capital structure,
including first and second lien debt, notes, bonds and mezzanine
securities. The Company's first lien debt may include traditional first
lien senior secured loans or unitranche loans. Unitranche loans combine
characteristics of traditional first lien senior secured loans as well
as second lien and subordinated loans. Unitranche loans will expose the
Company to the risks associated with second lien and subordinated loans
to the extent it invests in the "last out" tranche. In some cases, the
investments may also include small equity interests. The Company's
investment activities are managed by its Investment Adviser, New
Mountain Finance Advisers BDC, L.L.C., which is an investment adviser
registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended. More
information about New Mountain Finance Corporation can be found on the
Company's website at http://www.newmountainfinance.com.
ABOUT NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL
New Mountain Capital is a New York based investment firm focused on
long-term business-building and growth investments. The firm currently
manages private equity, public equity, and credit funds with over $20
billion in assets under management. New Mountain seeks out what it
believes to be the highest quality growth leaders in carefully selected
industry sectors and then works intensively with management to build the
value of these companies. For more information on New Mountain Capital,
please visit http://www.newmountaincapital.com.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Statements included herein may contain "forward-looking statements",
which relate to our future operations, future performance or our
financial condition. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of
future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks
and uncertainties. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially
from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements as a result of
a variety of factors, including those described from time to time in our
filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or factors that are
beyond our control. New Mountain Finance Corporation undertakes no
obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements
made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the time of
this press release.
