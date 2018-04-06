[May 07, 2018] New Custom Price and Cost Index Tool Shows Key Changes Affecting User Prices

BOSTON, May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- RISI, the leading information provider for the global forest products industry, is pleased to announce the launch of Index Builder (see video), the first tool to empower the paper packaging supply chain to customize RISI price and cost data to their needs. It allows buyers and sellers to understand their unit price evolution compared to published prices and key production costs. The new tool offers a more transparent and accurate view of their exposure to price and cost risk. Users can adjust ratios of paper packaging materials to better reflect their unique packaging contracts, then refine them overtime. Furthermore, users can drill down into the regions or mills from which they source, to which they sell or in which they compete. Index Builder enables users to: Understand key cost drivers and how they evolve.

Create custom indices based on the commodities users are buying or selling.

Drill down to the regions or mills in which users are operating.

Leverage standard end-use models to use as is or further modify. Index Builder's custom indices are based on a fixed and transparent calculation methodology which incorporates RISI's industry leading and comprehensive data sourcing.



"Index Builder takes index creation, a traditionally labor-intensive process for analysts, and does it for them in a few simple steps," said Matt Graves, Senior Vice President of Indices. "We've made it easier than ever to create simple indicators to accurately match your exposure to price and cost risk. For an overview of Index Builder visit www.risi.com/indexbuilder.

About RISI (www.risi.com) RISI is the leading information provider for the global forest products industry. The company works with clients in the pulp and paper, packaging, wood products, timber, biomass, tissue and nonwovens industries to help them make better decisions. Headquartered in Boston, MA, RISI operates additional offices throughout North and South America, Europe and Asia and is a subsidiary of Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, a global business-to-business price reporting & information group (www.euromoneyplc.com). For Press Enquiries, please contact:

Nick Boudreau

Marketing Communications

O: 781-734-8975

E: nboudreau@risi.com View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-custom-price-and-cost-index-tool-shows-key-changes-affecting-user-prices-300643786.html SOURCE RISI

