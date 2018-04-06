[May 07, 2018] New Cigna Simple File Alerts Consumers to Additional Benefit Payouts

Cigna (NYSE: CI) customers who submit an eligible medical claim will now also receive a reminder to file for benefits under their applicable critical illness, hospital care, or accidental injury voluntary insurance policies - helping to maximize their potential benefit payments to assist with out-of-pocket health expenses. The claims process, called Cigna Simple File® Auto Compare, already reminds customers of their other voluntary benefits when a qualifying life insurance, AD&D or long-term disability claim is received and has been enhanced to now include medical claims for triggering proactive outreach. "Our goal is to make it as easy as possible for customers to access all available benefits that help in their recovery from an accident, serious illness, or other hospital stay. We've expanded our data integration capabilities to help eliminate customers' concerns of overlooking a voluntary insurance policy - and its potential benefit payment," said Jim Boyman, president and general manager of Cigna's voluntary benefits business. How it Works



If a customer has a qualifying health claim, Cigna will review and determine, at no additional cost, if there are also accidental injury, critical illness or hospital care policies in place. If so, a reminder will be sent to customers to file for these additional benefits if they haven't done so already. Furthermore, the Cigna Simple File auto claims process will use illness, injury, or other hospitalization information received when a customer files a short-term disability claim to automatically initiate benefit claims that may also be available under their voluntary supplemental health coverage. Cigna's group insurance solutions include a complete suite of voluntary and supplemental health benefits that complement an employer's health and wellness strategies and help individuals with their health, productivity and financial security.

About Cigna Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) is a global health service company dedicated to helping people improve their health, well-being and sense of security. All products and services are provided exclusively by or through operating subsidiaries of Cigna Corporation, including Connecticut General Life Insurance Company, Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company, Life Insurance Company of North America and Cigna Life Insurance Company of New York. Such products and services include an integrated suite of health services, such as medical, dental, behavioral health, pharmacy, vision, supplemental benefits, and other related products including group life, accident and disability insurance. Cigna maintains sales capability in over 30 countries and jurisdictions, and has more than 95 million customer relationships throughout the world. To learn more about Cigna®, including links to follow us on Facebook or Twitter (News - Alert) , visit https://www.cigna.com. For more information about Cigna's proposed acquisition of Express Scripts, please visit http://www.makinghealthcaresimple.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180507005617/en/

