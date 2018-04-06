|
|[May 07, 2018]
|
New Cigna Simple File Alerts Consumers to Additional Benefit Payouts
Cigna (NYSE: CI) customers who submit an eligible medical claim will now
also receive a reminder to file for benefits under their applicable
critical illness, hospital care, or accidental injury voluntary
insurance policies - helping to maximize their potential benefit
payments to assist with out-of-pocket health expenses. The claims
process, called Cigna
Simple File® Auto Compare, already reminds customers of
their other voluntary benefits when a qualifying life insurance, AD&D or
long-term disability claim is received and has been enhanced to now
include medical claims for triggering proactive outreach.
"Our goal is to make it as easy as possible for customers to access all
available benefits that help in their recovery from an accident, serious
illness, or other hospital stay. We've expanded our data integration
capabilities to help eliminate customers' concerns of overlooking a
voluntary insurance policy - and its potential benefit payment," said
Jim Boyman, president and general manager of Cigna's voluntary benefits
business.
How it Works
If a customer has a qualifying health claim, Cigna will review and
determine, at no additional cost, if there are also accidental injury,
critical illness or hospital care policies in place. If so, a reminder
will be sent to customers to file for these additional benefits if they
haven't done so already. Furthermore, the Cigna Simple File auto claims
process will use illness, injury, or other hospitalization information
received when a customer files a short-term disability claim to
automatically initiate benefit claims that may also be available under
their voluntary supplemental health coverage.
Cigna's group insurance solutions include a complete suite of voluntary
and supplemental health benefits that complement an employer's health
and wellness strategies and help individuals with their health,
productivity and financial security.
About Cigna
Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) is a global health service company
dedicated to helping people improve their health, well-being and sense
of security. All products and services are provided exclusively by or
through operating subsidiaries of Cigna Corporation, including
Connecticut General Life Insurance Company, Cigna Health and Life
Insurance Company, Life Insurance Company of North America and Cigna
Life Insurance Company of New York. Such products and services include
an integrated suite of health services, such as medical, dental,
behavioral health, pharmacy, vision, supplemental benefits, and other
related products including group life, accident and disability
insurance. Cigna maintains sales capability in over 30 countries and
jurisdictions, and has more than 95 million customer relationships
throughout the world. To learn more about Cigna®, including links to
follow us on Facebook or Twitter (News - Alert), visit https://www.cigna.com.
For more information about Cigna's proposed acquisition of Express
Scripts, please visit http://www.makinghealthcaresimple.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180507005617/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]