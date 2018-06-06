[May 04, 2018] New zipLogix™ Video Highlights Value of the Transaction Management Benefit to REALTORS®

FRASER, Mich., May 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- zipLogix™, the industry leader in transaction management software and creators of zipForm®, today released a video highlighting REALTORS® sharing their experiences using zipForm® Plus, part of the Transaction Management Benefit provided by the National Association of REALTORS® to its members and delivered through zipLogix™ technology REALTORS® from across the nation are featured, including members from Texas, Connecticut, New Jersey and California.





"We take great pride in what we do. Hearing how we help real estate professionals become even more successful in their business reinforces our goal of helping agents sell more and shorten the time from listing to closing at every step along the way," said zipLogix™ CEO Scott Strong. Strong added, "Making the process faster and easier for agents leads to an increase in consumer satisfaction, and in the end, more repeat business for them." Fraser, Mich.-based zipLogix™, creators of zipForm®, is a technology company created by and owned by REALTOR® Associations, working to improve productivity and efficiency industry wide. Its transaction management software, which includes zipForm® Plus, zipTMS® and zipVault®, automates and simplifies the repetitive and complex steps of real estate transactions. zipLogix™ is also the provider of the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) Transaction Management Benefit, available to more than 1.3 million REALTORS® nationwide. View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-ziplogix-video-highlights-value-of-the-transaction-management-benefit-to-realtors-300643074.html SOURCE zipLogix

