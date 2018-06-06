[May 03, 2018] New online health care option now available in South Dakota

South Dakota residents now have a new online option for getting 24/7 health care. virtuwell.com helps diagnose and treat more than 60 conditions. The online clinic is like a retail clinic or urgent care. But, it's available from a phone or computer. Certified nurse practitioners help with bladder and sinus infections, pink eye, acne and more. Custom treatment plans are typically ready in 30 minutes. And include prescriptions if needed. A visit costs $49 or less, depending on insurance. virtuwell was developed by HealthPartners in 2010. It was originally available in just two states: Minnesota and Wisconsin. The online clinic is now available in 13 states, including South Dakota. To date, more than 400,000 people have been treated. "We're excited to bring virtuwell to South Dakota for online care," says Kevin Palattao, Senior Vice President, virtuwell. "Keeping health care costs low is a priority for most. This is true whether you're looking out for your family or for company. virtuwell is proof we can deliver a great experience and quality treatment. But, at an affordable price for employers, health plans and consumers."



How it works

Visitors to the website start by answering questions about their symptoms, medical history and allergies. The quick interview helps nurse practitioners make a diagnosis and rule out any serious, underlying conditions. An email and text is sent to the customer when their treatment plan is ready. If prescriptions are in the plan, they are sent to the selected pharmacy.

In addition to South Dakota, virtuwell is available in Arizona, California, Connecticut, Colorado, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Wisconsin. To learn more, or to try virtuwell, visit virtuwell.com. About virtuwell.com

virtuwell is a 24/7 online clinic developed by HealthPartners, the largest consumer-governed, non-profit health care organization in the nation with a mission to improve health and well-being in partnership with members, patients and the community. To learn more, or to try virtuwell, visit virtuwell.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180503006442/en/

