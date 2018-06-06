ABOUT US | SERVICES | SUBSCRIPTIONS | LOGIN | SIGNUP
New Linux® Support from Measurement Computing
[May 03, 2018]

New Linux® Support from Measurement Computing


Measurement Computing Corporation (MCC) today announced the release of Universal Library (UL) for Linux, a programming library for use with MCC DAQ devices. Due to the strength and growth of the Linux community, the need for open-source DAQ solutions has increased. The newly developed UL for Linux allows Python™ and C/C++® programmers to use MCC DAQ devices with Linux.

UL for Linux is open-source, with the source code provided for the C library as well as Python. Extensive documentation and example programs are also provided, in addition to free technical support.

For complete information on UL for Linux including a list of supported devices, visit: www.mccdaq.com/ULforLinux.

About Measurement ComputingMeasurement Computing designs and manufactures data acquisition devices that are easy to use, easy to integrate, and easy to support. Included software options are extensive and provided for both programmers and non-programmers. Free technical support, limited lifetime warranties, and low cost of ownership make Measurement Computing the easiest choice for DAQ.



More information about Measurement Computing is available at www.mccdaq.com.

Click below to see a photo of UL for Linux:
https://www.mccdaq.com/press_releases/pr_photos/PR-UL-for-Linux.jpg
https://www.mccdaq.com/press_releases/pr_photos/PR-UL-for-Linux-Screen.jpg



