|[May 03, 2018]
New Linux® Support from Measurement Computing
Measurement Computing Corporation (MCC) today announced the release of
Universal Library (UL) for Linux, a programming library for use with MCC
DAQ devices. Due to the strength and growth of the Linux community, the
need for open-source DAQ solutions has increased. The newly developed UL
for Linux allows Python™ and C/C++® programmers to use MCC DAQ devices
with Linux.
UL for Linux is open-source, with the source code provided for the C
library as well as Python. Extensive documentation and example programs
are also provided, in addition to free technical support.
For complete information on UL for Linux including a list of supported
devices, visit: www.mccdaq.com/ULforLinux.
About Measurement ComputingMeasurement Computing designs
and manufactures data acquisition devices that are easy to use, easy to
integrate, and easy to support. Included software options are extensive
and provided for both programmers and non-programmers. Free technical
support, limited lifetime warranties, and low cost of ownership make
Measurement Computing the easiest choice for DAQ.
More information about Measurement Computing is available at www.mccdaq.com.
Click below to see a photo of UL for Linux:
https://www.mccdaq.com/press_releases/pr_photos/PR-UL-for-Linux.jpg
https://www.mccdaq.com/press_releases/pr_photos/PR-UL-for-Linux-Screen.jpg
