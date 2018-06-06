New Linux® Support from Measurement Computing

Measurement Computing Corporation (MCC) today announced the release of Universal Library (UL) for Linux, a programming library for use with MCC DAQ devices. Due to the strength and growth of the Linux community, the need for open-source DAQ solutions has increased. The newly developed UL for Linux allows Python™ and C/C++® programmers to use MCC DAQ devices with Linux.

UL for Linux is open-source, with the source code provided for the C library as well as Python. Extensive documentation and example programs are also provided, in addition to free technical support.

For complete information on UL for Linux including a list of supported devices, visit: www.mccdaq.com/ULforLinux.

