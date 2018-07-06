[May 03, 2018]

New Coach-to-Coach Football Communication Technology is a Game Changer

TUCKAHOE, N.Y., May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Vokkero announces the launch of GUARDIAN C2C, a full-duplex communication system specifically designed to meet the needs of football coach-to-coach sideline communications.

Building on its success with officiating communications through its Squadra product line, used at the highest levels of team sports around the world, Vokkero has developed an advanced technology to meet the communication needs of football coaches, from college to high school levels.

GUARDIAN C2C's technology platform includes hands-free, full-duplex communication with full HD audio quality for up-to-16 users and requires no base station. Patented noise filtering technology and voice activity detection algorithms enable clear communication in even the loudest stadiums. Separate roles for Head-coach, offensive or defensive coaches in parallel to dedicated channels for Offense, Defense and All Staff conferences streamline communications.

The product was recently debuted at the 2018 AFCA Convention in Charlotte, NC. "We're providing a user-frindly wireless communications system with the highest voice quality on the market for a very competitive price," says Bob D'Ostilio, North American Director of Business Development for Vokkero.







The system is also available for purchase directly on the Vokkero USA website: www.VokkeroUSA.com

"Through extensive product development, we have created an intuitive system with the extra features and capabilities to meet—and exceed—the needs of today's football coaches for performance and ease of use," says Bertrand Million, VP of Global Business Development of Adeunis, parent company of Vokkero.

About VOKKERO

Vokkero is dedicated to developing innovative technologies to meet the demands of sports leagues, officials and coaches, delivering the highest quality audio using its patented digital noise filtration.

Vokkero launched in the US market in 2010 and achieved rapid success with its Squadra products as the officiating communication system for Pro and Division 1 College Football, MLS Pro Soccer as well as soccer at the collegiate level. Vokkero is also used in a variety of sports, including Lacrosse, Basketball, Polo, the America's cup and Field Hockey, among others.

Vokkero is a Brand of Adeunis, a French engineering company that specializes in designing and manufacturing innovative wireless solutions and connected objects.

