|[May 03, 2018]
New Whitepaper from Horizon Investments Looks to Redefine "Risk" in the Context of Goals-Based Retirement Planning
Redefining
Risk: The Revolution Coming to Financial Services, a new
whitepaper from leading goals-based investment management firm Horizon
Investments, provides a new look at the meaning of "risk" in the
context of saving for and spending during retirement.
In the paper, Horizon examines the three stages that characterize
retirement-related investment planning - accumulation, protection, and
distribution - and defines the respective risks associated with each:
volatility, drawdown, and longevity. It notes that volatility risk has a
significant behavioral component - the well-known tendency of investors
to pull assets out of the market during a downturn, which can undermine
long-term returns. Drawdown risk is viewed as a permanent loss of
capital that can take place in the period either shortly before or
during the distribution stage, making recovery difficult and threatenin
the investor's ability to reach his or her retirement goals. Finally,
longevity risk is actuarial - the need to fund more years in retirement
as life spans increase.
"Historically, advisors and investors have looked at retirement planning
and portfolio construction in terms of style boxes and Modern Portfolio
Theory," said Robbie Cannon, Chief Executive Officer at Horizon. "These
remain important tools, but individuals tend to define risk differently
- primarily as their ability to achieve a specific life goal. With a
goals-based approach, we're better able to help investors understand how
the risks to their investment strategy change throughout their lives,
and to construct portfolios that evolve to address these challenges."
Horizon develops portfolios designed to help advisors and their clients
manage risk throughout the investment journey. The portfolios are global
and dynamically managed, offering investors a range of exposures along
the risk/reward continuum. The firm offers tools designed to protect
against a significant, permanent loss of capital during market downturns
through its proprietary Risk Assist® strategy, which is typically
utilized during the drawdown and distribution stages.
"A goals-based approach to retirement planning recognizes that how
an investor gets to his or objective over a lifetime matters, and that
factors like volatility and drawdown can significantly impact returns,"
added Cannon. "Our strategies and portfolio allocations are designed to
address the risks that develop along the stages we have defined. As
such, they may vary from what would be seen in a traditional,
institutional-like approach. We believe that, taken as a whole, they
offer the best way to help individuals get where they want to go."
About Horizon
Horizon is a leading provider of modern goals-based investment
management. With our focus in goals-based investment strategies, we are
dedicated to helping financial advisors and their clients improve the
investment experience relative to real world, prioritized financial
goals. Our investment process balances quantitative expertise with a
qualitative perspective, including economic, fundamental and
geopolitical analysis. Financial advisors turn to Horizon for the
innovative risk mitigation and retirement income strategies we deliver
today. Rooted in a global active investment approach, our GAIN PROTECT
SPEND® framework, combined with our investment management methodology,
has been a cornerstone of Horizon's portfolio construction process for
over a decade.
