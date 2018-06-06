[May 03, 2018] New IgnitionOne Report Shows Digital Markets Spearheading Auto Industry Growth Worldwide

NEW YORK, May 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IgnitionOne, a global marketing technology and data analytics provider with a focus on the auto industry, today unveiled results from its latest automotive industry report, which revealed that the global automotive market has seen a 4% increase in site visits from Q4 2017 to Q1 2018.

According to the report, this increase in traffic predominantly came from high growth in the LATAM market, with site visitors in the region increasing by 55% from last quarter. IgnitionOne’s Automotive Industry Report also found that user engagement on desktop devices went up by 13%, with tablet users exhibiting 5% higher engagement from Q4. Overall, site engagement grew by almost 10% in Q1 2018.



“Auto marketers are taking note that traffic is increasingly coming from mobile devices, and that’s likely because the quality and size of device screens are making for far better shopping experiences,” said Will Margiloff, CEO and Founder of IgnitionOne. “Improved website responsiveness and car configurators may pull more engagement, but in North America, gas prices are likely influencing an interest in compact cars. Across Europe, brands are adding more and more SUVs with the BMW X2 and Volvo XC40 as examples of what’s grabbing shopper interest.” Key takeaways from the report include:



Mobile devices continue o exhibit strong growth, attracting a 4% increase in visits over Q4 2017, despite overall engagement remaining consistent.









Q1 2018 saw a 10% increase in leads and overall site engagement from the previous quarter.





User engagement on desktop devices increased by 13%, with tablet users exhibiting 5% higher engagement from last quarter.







Within Europe, the popularity of SUVs has continued, with a 44% share of site visits in Q1 correlating to interest in these segments.

“2018 is off to a promising start with site activity in Q1 showcasing good momentum and new campaigns continuing to drive high-volume traffic,” said Frank Goldberg, North America Senior Director, Automotive at IgnitionOne. “The overall increase in site engagement means that the growth in site visits also consists of better quality traffic, which in turn is a positive indication of future automotive sales growth.” Download the report here. Methodology

Based on first-party data gathered from more than 350 auto manufacturers and dealer websites across more than 50 countries, the Automotive Industry Report looks at global and car segment trends including website visits, visitor engagement, buying intent signals, and cumulative leads. The proprietary IgnitionOne Score™ models and defines, in real-time, the propensity to convert a visitor to a website, exploring how engaged they are with the automotive brand’s site, car models, products and offerings that they visit.



About IgnitionOne

IgnitionOne offers technology and services that help marketers win. The company focuses on intelligent audience creation, real-time cross-channel scoring, and robust optimization – providing a layer for smarter marketing decisions and deeper insights, whether you use native IgnitionOne solutions such as Search, Display, Email, and Website Personalization – or the marketing technology you already have. With a global footprint and hundreds of employees in 10 countries, IgnitionOne is one of the largest independent marketing technology companies in the world, currently scoring over 300 million users monthly in 75 countries and powering more than $60 billion in revenue each year for leading brands, including General Motors, CenturyLink, La Quinta and Acer, as well as advertising agencies such as 360i, GroupM and Zenith Media. Media Contact Kite Hill PR, Dana Casalino

