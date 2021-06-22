TMCnet News
Goldman Sachs Announces First Round of Capital Investments and Philanthropic Grants for One Million Black Women Initiative
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) today announced the initial foundational grant, capital investments and philanthropic grants for the One Million Black Women initiative, which has committed more than $10 billion to advance racial equity and economic opportunity by investing in Black women.
The One Million Black Women Advisory Council, which consists of 17 Black business and community leaders, met this week to provide strategic guidance on the scope and impact of the investments and grants. In partnership with Black-women-led organizations, Goldman Sachs conducted listening sessions, which engaged more than 12,000 women to determine the projects that would receive the initial round of financial support.
"The more we tell the stories, the more we measure the results so that others can learn from it, and to hold up those best practices for everyone to see, I think the possibilities for One Million Black Women are infinite," said Valerie Jarrett, former Senior Advisor to President Obama and One Million Black Women Advisory Council member.
Investment capital and philanthropic grants will be provided to the following organizations:
These organizations represent the first series of projects focused on creating #BlackWomenImpact; and directly reflect the OMBW pillars of healthcare, job creation and workforce development, education, housing, digital connectivity, financial health and access to capital.
Morehouse School of Medicine President Valerie Montgomery Rice MD, a member of the One Million Black Women Advisory Council spoke about the impact of the grant sharing her plans, "My goal for the Center for Maternal Health Equity at Morehouse School of Medicine is to create a model that can be used across the nation, and globally to empower others to advocate and work on behalf of women. Currently, maternity mortality rates are unacceptable; women deserve to live through the experience [of child birth] and hold their baby and go home."
The Ruth J. Simmons Center for Race and Justice at Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU) will track the progress and measure impact of the investments and grants.
Today's announcement comes on the heels of the new partnership with Ayesha Curry and Lendistry, a Black-led mission-driven lender based in California, to encourage and develop Black women entrepreneurs in the restaurant industry in the Greater Oakland area.
President and CEO of the National Urban League and One Million Black Women Advisory Council member, Marc Morial, lauded this access to capital partnership, stating that "to focus on Black women-owned businesses, ensuring that they have skills, connections, contacts and capital to grow is where this initiative can play a significant role."
Ayesha Curry, an entrepreneur herself and member of the One Million Black Women Advisory Council added, "In addition to access to capital, we have to provide Black women with a safe space to learn and grow. This is why I am so proud to be a member of the Advisory Council. I look forward to sharing the lessons that I've learned as an entrepreneur; as well as growing and evolving with the women in this community."
These efforts will bring Goldman Sachs closer to its goal of improving the lives of one million Black women over the next 10 years.
ABOUT THE ONE MILLION BLACK WOMEN INITIATIVE
In partnership with Black-women-led organizations, financial institutions and other partners, Goldman Sachs has committed $10 billion in direct investment capital and $100 million in philanthropic capital over the next decade to address the dual disproportionate gender and racial biases that Black women have faced for generations, which have only been exacerbated by the pandemic. The initiative, One Million Black Women, is named for and guided by the goal of impacting the lives of at least one million Black women by 2030.
ABOUT GOLDMAN SACHS
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is a leading global financial institution that delivers a broad range of financial services across investment banking, securities, investment management and consumer banking to a large and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. Founded in 1869, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices in all major financial centers around the world.
