[May 02, 2018] New MINDBODY App Helps Conquer Barriers to a More Active Lifestyle

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MINDBODY (NASDAQ: MB), the leading technology platform for the fitness, wellness and beauty services industries, and a dynamic consumer wellness brand, announced today that an all new version of the MINDBODY App has been released nationwide for both Android and iOS. The new app makes it easier for people to explore and book a wide variety of classes and appointments offered at the time, place and price that best fit their lifestyle. Since first launching the app in December 2015, MINDBODY has continued to increase its investment in the company's consumer strategy and products, aiming to transform its platform into the world's premier transaction-enabled marketplace for fitness, wellness and beauty. In 2017, 40 million consumers booked 600 million class and appointment sessions through the MINDBODY platform, spending nearly $10 billion on their personal wellness. More than 130 million of those wellness sessions were booked by consumers via MINDBODY's mobile apps, reflecting a 63% increase year over year in direct consumer engagement. "The growth of our marketplace demonstrates how hungry people are for an easier way to make wellness a part of their daily lives," said Rick Stollmeyer, MINDBODY CEO and co-founder. "We want to help them by minimizing the barriers they encounter, whether that's time, place or price. To do this, we're launching an even more significant and ongoing investment in our consumr marketing programs and product innovation that will take our marketplace to a whole new level. The new MINDBODY App is just the beginning." The MINDBODY App now gives people easier access to their favorite studios, spas and salons with combined class lists, improved appointment booking and easy-to-use filters. The app also makes it easier to explore new workouts, manage a flexible routine and gain access to an unparalleled variety of activities. "For many people, their decision to workout can be highly influenced by their pocketbook, calendar and even mood," said Doug Hecht, MINDBODY senior vice president of consumer products. "The MINDBODY App has been redesigned to deliver the right activity at the right time for the right price – creating a more personalized experience for every person and increasing the likelihood that they'll continue to make fitness a part of their lifestyle."

For fitness and wellness providers, the MINDBODY App is designed to bring them more customers, converting browsers into buyers and filling open class and appointment spots through flexible pricing, promoted introductory offers and an enhanced brand presence that will help differentiate their offerings. MINDBODY also intends to increase the exposure and expand the booking channels that feature these listings outside of the app, via search engine and consumer brand partnerships. The new MINDBODY App is one of many innovations the company is developing designed to connect fitness and wellness seekers to the practitioners offering these services worldwide. The MINDBODY App is free to download via the App Store and Google Play. For more information, visit www.mindbody.io. About MINDBODY

MINDBODY, Inc. (NASDAQ: MB) is the leading technology platform for the fitness, wellness and beauty services industries. Local entrepreneurs worldwide use MINDBODY's integrated software and payments platform to run, market and build their businesses. Consumers use MINDBODY to more easily find, engage and transact with providers in their local communities. For more information on how MINDBODY is helping people lead healthier, happier lives by connecting the world to wellness, visit mindbodyonline.com.

