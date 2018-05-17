|
|[May 02, 2018]
|
New Relic Appoints Hope Cochran to Its Board of Directors
New
Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR), provider of real-time insights for
software-driven businesses, today announced that Hope Cochran, partner
at Madrona Ventures, has joined its Board of Directors, effective May 1,
2018. Cochran replaces current director Sarah Friar, who has resigned
from the board after four years of service.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180502006526/en/
Hope Cochran joins the New Relic Board of Directors (Photo: Business Wire)
"Hope's leadership and wealth of operating and financial experience make
her a powerful new addition to our board," said Lew Cirne, CEO and
founder, New Relic. "Sarah has been an invaluable member of our board
for many years and I am grateful for her countless contributions to New
Relic's success."
"I'm excited to join the team at New Relic, who have built an incredible
culture of innovation and customer success," said Hope Cochran. "I look
forward to helping New Relic continue on its journey to helping every
company successfully deliver on their digital strategies."
"It's been an honor to serve on New Relic's board, trough its IPO and
into one of the fastest growing enterprise software companies," said
Sarah Friar.
Cochran has served as a Venture Partner at Madrona Venture Group since
January 2017. From September 2013 to June 2016, she served as the Chief
Financial Officer of the gaming company King Digital Entertainment plc,
which was acquired by Activision (News - Alert) Blizzard, Inc. in February 2016. Prior
to King Digital, she served as the Chief Financial Officer of Clearwire
Corporation, a telecommunications operator, from February 2011 until its
acquisition by Sprint (News - Alert), Inc. in July 2013. Previously, she has held
several roles in the software industry, including at PeopleSoft, Inc.,
Evant Inc. and SkillsVillage Inc., a human resources software company
that she founded. Cochran currently serves on the board of directors of
Hasbro, Inc. and MongoDB, Inc. She received a B.A. in Economics and
Music from Stanford University.
Hope Cochran joins the New Relic Board of Directors, which now consists
of Chairman Peter Fenton, general partner, Benchmark; Sohaib Abbasi,
former chief executive officer of Informatica Corporation; Lew Cirne,
CEO and founder, New Relic; Adam Messinger, former chief technology
officer, Twitter (News - Alert); Dan Scholnick, general partner, Trinity Ventures; and
James Tolonen, former senior group vice president and chief financial
officer of Business Objects, S.A.
About New Relic
New Relic provides the real-time insights that software-driven
businesses need to innovate faster. New Relic's cloud platform makes
every aspect of modern software and infrastructure observable, so
companies can find and fix problems faster, build high-performing DevOps
teams, and speed up transformation projects. Learn why more than 50% of
the Fortune 100 trust New Relic at newrelic.com.
New Relic is a registered trademark of New Relic, Inc.
All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their
registered owners.
Facebook Twitter YouTube LinkedIn
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180502006526/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]