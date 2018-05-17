[May 02, 2018] New MIPI I3C Host Controller Interface Speeds Sensor Integration

The MIPI® Alliance, an international organization that develops interface specifications for mobile and mobile-influenced industries, today released MIPI I3C Host Controller Interface (HCI) v1.0. The publicly available specification defines the building of a common software driver interface to support compliant MIPI I3C host controller (master device) hardware implementations from multiple vendors to more easily integrate value-added features for smartphones, wearables, Internet of Things (IoT), automotive and more. Smartphones and other devices have a rapidly increasing number of mechanical, motion, biometric and environmental sensors, which enable a wide variety of features and use cases that companies use to differentiate their products. This sensor proliferation creates significant design challenges, especially for software developers. For example, without a common method for interfacing to MIPI I3C, every host controller must have its own system software or driver to support that piece of hardware. Every host controller implementation may also provide a different set of features and optimizations. MIPI I3C HCI defines a common set of capabilities for the host controller and the software interface, allowing for the building of class definitions based on a common set of features. The definition allows for vendor-specific extensions and optimizations. "The release of MIPI I3C in 2016 was an important milestone for developers because it brought together multiple sensor interface approaches around a unifying specification that provides conveniences and system-level benefits for many use cases and applications in mobile and beyond," said Joel Huloux, chairman of MIPI Alliance. "Now, MIPI I3C HCI provides an additional set of benefits by offering a common software driver interface that allows implementers of MIPI I3C to focus on developing innovative sensor applications rather than the interfaces themselves." MIPI I3C HCI, now available for download, is also included in the soon-to-be-released MIPI Touch family of specifications, making it possible to use touch commands and multiple data streams to add differentiating touch features to a design. Application processor companies can apply the specification to standardize the HCI method used in their devices. The specification defines several optimizations based on typical usage. For example, the combo command feature allows for the efficient one-shot transfer of write and then read transfers on the bus. Another example is auto command, which provides an efficient way to read a large data buffer related to in-band interrupt. Other key MIPI I3C HCI v1.0 features include: Support for MIPI I3C main master device operation on the I3C bus

Two modes of operation: Direct data interface support (PIO mode), with programmable buffer depths for the transmit/response and data buffer, and DMA interface support (DMA mode) to support scatter gather transfers for data buffers

Power-efficient operation of the host controller, which helps maximize battery life in mobile devices such as wearables and smartphones

Support for I3C data rates, including I 2 C fast mode (up to 400Kbps), I 2 C fast mode+ (up to 1Mbps) and I3C SDR (up to 12.5Mbps)

C fast mode (up to 400Kbps), I C fast mode+ (up to 1Mbps) and I3C SDR (up to 12.5Mbps) Support for extended capabilities, including vendor-specific ones, to enable more sophisticated hardware or additional functionality. "MIPI I3C HCI paves the way to build a software ecosystem around MIPI I3C," said Rob Gough, MIPI Software Working Group chair. "The specification provides an efficient means for platform software to interface to the features provided by the master device on the I3C bus and ensures power-efficient operation of the host controller. The end result - developers are freed up time to focus on integrating camera, touch and other components and features to differentiate their products."

Learn more about MIPI I3C HCI and MIPI I3C Organizations that download the specification are encouraged to join MIPI Alliance to realize all of the benefits that membership provides. Membership includes access to relevant patents and licenses, and opportunities to participate in specification development activities, interoperability workshops and other events. Additional resources on MIPI I3C include the FAQs ("Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) for MIPI I3C Version 1.0"); "A Developer's Guide to MIPI I3C for Sensors and Beyond" presentation; a recent webinar; and a "MIPI Whitepaper: Introduction to the MIPI I3C Standardized Sensor Interface." Plan to attend MIPI DevCon Seoul, October 19, 2018, for educational sessions on topics including MIPI I3C and MIPI Touch implementations. To discover more about MIPI Alliance and to connect with its social networks, follow its Twitter page, join its LinkedIn group and like its Facebook page. To join MIPI Alliance, use the Join MIPI link on the organization's site. About MIPI Alliance MIPI Alliance (MIPI) develops interface specifications for mobile and mobile-influenced industries. There is at least one MIPI specification in every smartphone manufactured today. Founded in 2003, the organization is celebrating its 15th year of moving mobile forward with over 300 member companies worldwide and 14 active working groups delivering specifications within the mobile ecosystem. Members of the organization include handset manufacturers, device OEMs, software providers, semiconductor companies, application processor developers, IP tool providers, test and test equipment companies, as well as camera, tablet and laptop manufacturers. For more information, please visit www.mipi.org. MIPI® is a registered trademark owned by MIPI Alliance. MIPI I3CSM, MIPI I3C HCI SM and MIPI TouchSM are service marks of MIPI Alliance. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180502005200/en/

