|[May 02, 2018]
New MIPI I3C Host Controller Interface Speeds Sensor Integration
The MIPI® Alliance, an international organization that develops
interface specifications for mobile and mobile-influenced industries,
today released MIPI
I3C Host Controller Interface (HCI) v1.0. The publicly available
specification defines the building of a common software driver interface
to support compliant MIPI
I3C host controller (master device) hardware implementations from
multiple vendors to more easily integrate value-added features for
smartphones, wearables, Internet of Things (IoT), automotive and more.
Smartphones and other devices have a rapidly increasing number of
mechanical, motion, biometric and environmental sensors, which enable a
wide variety of features and use cases that companies use to
differentiate their products. This sensor proliferation creates
significant design challenges, especially for software developers.
For example, without a common method for interfacing to MIPI I3C, every
host controller must have its own system software or driver to support
that piece of hardware. Every host controller implementation may also
provide a different set of features and optimizations.
MIPI I3C HCI defines a common set of capabilities for the host
controller and the software interface, allowing for the building of
class definitions based on a common set of features. The definition
allows for vendor-specific extensions and optimizations.
"The release of MIPI I3C in 2016 was an important milestone for
developers because it brought together multiple sensor interface
approaches around a unifying specification that provides conveniences
and system-level benefits for many use cases and applications in mobile
and beyond," said Joel Huloux, chairman of MIPI Alliance. "Now, MIPI I3C
HCI provides an additional set of benefits by offering a common software
driver interface that allows implementers of MIPI I3C to focus on
developing innovative sensor applications rather than the interfaces
themselves."
MIPI I3C HCI, now available for download, is also included in the
soon-to-be-released MIPI
Touch family of specifications, making it possible to use touch
commands and multiple data streams to add differentiating touch features
to a design. Application processor companies can apply the specification
to standardize the HCI method used in their devices.
The specification defines several optimizations based on typical usage.
For example, the combo command feature allows for the efficient one-shot
transfer of write and then read transfers on the bus. Another example is
auto command, which provides an efficient way to read a large data
buffer related to in-band interrupt.
Other key MIPI I3C HCI v1.0 features include:
-
Support for MIPI I3C main master device operation on the I3C bus
-
Two modes of operation: Direct data interface support (PIO mode), with
programmable buffer depths for the transmit/response and data buffer,
and DMA interface support (DMA mode) to support scatter gather
transfers for data buffers
-
Power-efficient operation of the host controller, which helps maximize
battery life in mobile devices such as wearables and smartphones
-
Support for I3C data rates, including I2C fast mode (up to
400Kbps), I2C fast mode+ (up to 1Mbps) and I3C SDR (up to
12.5Mbps)
-
Support for extended capabilities, including vendor-specific ones, to
enable more sophisticated hardware or additional functionality.
"MIPI I3C HCI paves the way to build a software ecosystem around MIPI
I3C," said Rob Gough, MIPI Software Working Group chair. "The
specification provides an efficient means for platform software to
interface to the features provided by the master device on the I3C bus
and ensures power-efficient operation of the host controller. The end
result - developers are freed up time to focus on integrating camera,
touch and other components and features to differentiate their products."
