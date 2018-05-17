|
|[May 02, 2018]
|
New FIS Study Finds Larger U.S. and U.K. Banks Are Vulnerable to Losing Critical Small-Midsized Business Customers
A new study
from financial services technology leader FIS™
(NYSE: FIS) has identified key gaps in the performance of larger U.S.
and U.K. banks in serving the needs of their critical small and midsized
business (SMB) client base.
The FIS study found that while SMBs in both countries are generally
satisfied with their banking providers, many of those businesses are
considering switching banks - particularly customers of larger financial
institutions - to take advantage of other available services or more
competitive fees. This comes at a time when SMBs are dramatically
increasing their use of digital banking and payment tools to handle a
variety of financial transactions and activities.
The findings are part of the 2018
FIS Performance Against Customer Expectations (PACE) report, which
surveyed consumers and SMB decision makers on how well their banking
providers are meeting their needs.
"Our research shows that larger banks are missing key opportunities to
meet the growing digital needs of their important SMB customers," said
Bruce Lowthers, chief operating officer, Integrated Financial Solutions,
FIS. "These findings are particularly concerning at a time when SMBs
look to their banking partners to help them capitalize on favorable
economic conditions to drive growth. Banks of all sizes have an
opportunity to leverage their trusted status to provide these very
important clients with the modern offerings they need to grow."
Larger Banks Vulnerable to Attrition
The study found that more than 80% of surveyed SMB customers in the
U.S., and 70% of SMB customers in the U.K., are satisfied with their
primary banking providers. However:
-
In the U.S., SMBs report higher satisfaction with services from
community banks over larger banks. Most of the SMBs that have switched
banks, or plan to, are customers of larger banks.
-
In the U.K., nearly one in four SMBs - most of which use larger
banking providrs - are planning to switch banking providers in the
next 12 months
-
Common reasons cited by SMBs in both countries for switching banks are
uncompetitive fees, dissatisfaction with services/products provided,
outdated bank processes, or being declined for a business loan/line of
credit.
-
SMBs in both countries report difficulty in obtaining reliable and
accurate information from their banks, especially larger institutions,
without visiting a physical bank branch.
Growing Adoption of Digital Tools
The SMB decision makers surveyed by FIS say they are increasingly
adopting advanced tools from their banking providers to perform a
growing number of financial transactions and activities:
-
About 60% of SMBs in both countries have increased the number of
transactions done digitally over the past year.
-
More than 40% of financial transactions were completed digitally by
SMBs in both countries.
-
Acceptance of online, mobile app and person-to-person payments
increased 38% over the last year for U.S. SMBs.
-
More than 70% of SMBs in the U.S., and an even higher percentage in
the U.K., report using mobile apps for handling financial transactions.
-
More than half of the survey respondents in both countries make
financial transactions from their smartphones on behalf of their
businesses.
-
Slightly more SMB survey respondents in the U.K. (28%) than the U.S.
(23%) say their companies offer mobile wallet capabilities for
financial transactions.
"There's both good news and bad news for banks in this new FIS study,"
said Christine Barry, research director at Aite Group. "The good news is
that SMBs generally value their relationships with their primary banks
and trust them more than alternative providers of banking and payment
services. The bad news is that, at a time when their use and acceptance
of digital transactions is growing, many SMBs are not happy with the
tools they're getting from their banking providers. Banks need to move
quickly to address these needs."
About the PACE Study
The PACE Study's research method was comprised of surveys of decision
makers at 574 small and medium-sized businesses across the United States
and the United Kingdom. Businesses surveyed had $500 million (or the GBP
equivalent) or less in revenue. They varied in size from startups to
established businesses, and crossed industries. Surveys were conducted
online, and asked respondents to rank their bank on nine key performance
indicators.
To read the full report, visit www.fisglobal.com/pace.
About
FIS
FIS is a global leader in financial services technology, with a focus on
retail and institutional banking, payments, asset and wealth management,
risk and compliance, and outsourcing solutions. Through the depth and
breadth of our solutions portfolio, global capabilities and domain
expertise, FIS serves more than 20,000 clients in over 130 countries.
Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., FIS employs more than 53,000 people
worldwide and holds leadership positions in payment processing,
financial software and banking solutions. Providing software, services
and outsourcing of the technology that empowers the financial world, FIS
is a Fortune 500 company and is a member of Standard & Poor's 500®
Index. For more information about FIS, visit www.fisglobal.com.
