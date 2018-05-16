[May 01, 2018] New Chef SVP of Product and Engineering and VP of Worldwide Sales to Accelerate Disruptive Impact of Application Automation for Post-Digital Transformation

Chef, the leader in Continuous Automation, today announced the appointments of Corey Scobie to the position of senior vice president of product and engineering and Ryan Ried (News - Alert) to the position of vice president of worldwide sales, with each bringing more than 20 years of strategic leadership experience at a number of Silicon Valley's top information technology companies to the DevOps leader. Scobie will drive Chef's combined product and engineering organizations, while Ried will be responsible for Chef's worldwide sales and field operations as the company continues to disrupt the industry with its shift from effortless infrastructure to any app, anywhere to enable corporations to survive and thrive in the post-digital transformation era. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180501006373/en/ Ryan Ried, VP of Worldwide Sales, Chef (Photo: Business Wire) "I truly feel that Chef is better positioned than any other company today to give cross-functional application, infrastructure and security teams the tools they need to increase the efficiency of their businesses through automation," said Scobie. "I am extremely impressed with the engineering talent at Chef and their commitment to both the company and its customers. I look forward to leading them to drive further innovation for the benefit of our users." "Chef is revered among its partners, open source users and customers, and has built an extremely solidfoundation from which to truly help determine the future of IT automation," said Ried. "I am proud to have been selected to lead the sales team in helping developers, security professionals and infrastructure and operations teams deliver software quickly, efficiently and with low risk." Prior to joining Chef, Scobie served as vice president of Open Platform and Product Experience at Akamai (News - Alert) . He was previously vice president of technology at Arkana, after having been chief strategist for Application Optimization for Websphere and Technical Executive for Websphere appliances at IBM. He previously held executive positions at DataPower, Orsus Solutions, Agresso (News - Alert) Corporation and KPMG. Scobie holds a bachelor's degree in engineering from the University of Alberta. Ried previously held senior leadership positions at Oracle, Birst (acquired by Infor) and Gigya (News - Alert) (acquired by SAP), overseeing worldwide sales organizations while creating a consistent go-to-market model targeting the Global 2000. He holds a B.S. degree from the University of Missouri.

Chef is a pioneer and a clear leader in the DevOps movement, having created a unique value proposition in the market with its 'detect, correct, automate' approach to continuous application and infrastructure automation. The company's InSpec, Habitat and Automate platforms enable companies to deliver software at velocity, helping them overcome complexity to build, manage and deploy better, faster and safer. "Corey has repeatedly demonstrated the ability to unify platforms in ways that take them well beyond the sum of their components and has also used Chef extensively in past roles. This gives him a unique perspective on the strengths and opportunities for advancement of the Chef platform," said Barry Crist, CEO at Chef. "Ryan's track record in building predictable sales organizations for scale and in exceeding corporate goals for customer satisfaction, cross-functional partnerships and sales targets will be valuable to Chef as the company continues to grow." About Chef Chef is the leader in Continuous Automation software, an innovator in cloud native operations and one of the founders of the DevOps movement. Chef works with more than a thousand of the most innovative companies around the world to deliver their vision of digital transformation, providing the practices and platform to deliver software at speed. Chef Automate is Chef's Continuous Automation Platform which is powered by an awesome community and open source software engines: Chef for infrastructure, Habitat for cloud native operations , and InSpec for compliance. For more visit http://www.chef.io View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180501006373/en/

