|[May 01, 2018]
New Chef SVP of Product and Engineering and VP of Worldwide Sales to Accelerate Disruptive Impact of Application Automation for Post-Digital Transformation
Chef,
the leader in Continuous Automation, today announced the appointments of
Corey Scobie to the position of senior vice president of product and
engineering and Ryan Ried (News - Alert) to the position of vice president of worldwide
sales, with each bringing more than 20 years of strategic leadership
experience at a number of Silicon Valley's top information technology
companies to the DevOps leader. Scobie will drive Chef's combined
product and engineering organizations, while Ried will be responsible
for Chef's worldwide sales and field operations as the company continues
to disrupt the industry with its shift from effortless infrastructure to
any app, anywhere to enable corporations to survive and thrive in the
post-digital transformation era.
"I truly feel that Chef is better positioned than any other company
today to give cross-functional application, infrastructure and security
teams the tools they need to increase the efficiency of their businesses
through automation," said Scobie. "I am extremely impressed with the
engineering talent at Chef and their commitment to both the company and
its customers. I look forward to leading them to drive further
innovation for the benefit of our users."
"Chef is revered among its partners, open source users and customers,
and has built an extremely solidfoundation from which to truly help
determine the future of IT automation," said Ried. "I am proud to have
been selected to lead the sales team in helping developers, security
professionals and infrastructure and operations teams deliver software
quickly, efficiently and with low risk."
Prior to joining Chef, Scobie served as vice president of Open Platform
and Product Experience at Akamai (News - Alert). He was previously vice president of
technology at Arkana, after having been chief strategist for Application
Optimization for Websphere and Technical Executive for Websphere
appliances at IBM. He previously held executive positions at DataPower,
Orsus Solutions, Agresso (News - Alert) Corporation and KPMG. Scobie holds a bachelor's
degree in engineering from the University of Alberta.
Ried previously held senior leadership positions at Oracle, Birst
(acquired by Infor) and Gigya (News - Alert) (acquired by SAP), overseeing worldwide
sales organizations while creating a consistent go-to-market model
targeting the Global 2000. He holds a B.S. degree from the University of
Missouri.
Chef is a pioneer and a clear leader in the DevOps movement, having
created a unique value proposition in the market with its 'detect,
correct, automate' approach to continuous application and infrastructure
automation. The company's InSpec, Habitat and Automate platforms enable
companies to deliver software at velocity, helping them overcome
complexity to build, manage and deploy better, faster and safer.
"Corey has repeatedly demonstrated the ability to unify platforms in
ways that take them well beyond the sum of their components and has also
used Chef extensively in past roles. This gives him a unique perspective
on the strengths and opportunities for advancement of the Chef
platform," said Barry Crist, CEO at Chef. "Ryan's track record in
building predictable sales organizations for scale and in exceeding
corporate goals for customer satisfaction, cross-functional partnerships
and sales targets will be valuable to Chef as the company continues to
grow."
About Chef
Chef is the leader in Continuous Automation software, an innovator in
cloud native operations and one of the founders of the DevOps movement.
Chef works with more than a thousand of the most innovative companies
around the world to deliver their vision of digital transformation,
providing the practices and platform to deliver software at speed. Chef
Automate is Chef's Continuous Automation Platform which is powered
by an awesome community and open source software engines: Chef
for infrastructure, Habitat
for cloud native operations , and InSpec
for compliance. For more visit http://www.chef.io
