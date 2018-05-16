|
|[May 01, 2018]
|
New York Patients Are Being Forced Off Prescribed Medications During the Plan Year, Providing A Need for New Legislation to Fix the Problem
On behalf of a group of 36 patient and provider groups, today Global
Healthy Living Foundation (GHLF) released results of a survey showing
that a majority of those in New York living with chronic health
conditions have experienced "non-medical switching"-insurance coverage
reductions which pressure patients to switch their prescription
medications. Reductions in coverage include increased out-of-pocket
costs, eliminating a drug from the formulary entirely or other
restrictions around access. The survey, conducted by GHLF, found that
consumers are being hurt by insurer and pharmacy benefit manager (PBM)
initiated switches and support state-level action on the issue. Patient
advocates in New York have been calling for the passage of
S5022-C/A2317-C sponsored by Senator Serino and Assemblywoman
Peoples-Stokes since 2015. The bill will establish consumer safeguards
to ensure that New Yorkers have access to lifesaving and life-enhancing
therapies through consistent coverage, stable formularies, and fair
out-of-pocket costs.
"What many people in New York may not realize is that despite signing a
contract, their insurance company may alter the terms by reducing their
drug coverage at any time during the plan year," stated Seth Ginsberg,
president and co-founder of the New York based GHLF. "Insurance
companies are playing "bait and switch" with their customers, which in
this case is dangerous because a person's health can be put at risk when
access to their medication becomes uncertain. It's time for our New York
legislators to protect patients from non-medical switching."
While consumer fairness is a main concern, patients and providers argue
non-medical switching is harmful to patient health and undermines
providers' efforts to do what's best for their patients. The survey
found that nearly two-thirds (65 percent) of New York residents with
chronic illness had to switch to a different mediation than what was
prescribed due to a change in coverage. Further, more than two out of
three patients (69 percent) experienced changes in coverage that caused
their primary therapy to become suddenly and significantly more
expensive. The vast majority of respondents (86 percent) reported now
paying more out-of-pocket for their prescribed medication, with 60
percent reporting to pay a lot more.
Medication Switching Disrupts Care and Leads to Negative Health
Consequences
-
54% of respondents had to try multiple medications before finding
another medication that worked for them.
-
72% reported that their new medication, after being switched, worked
somewhat or much worse than the original prescribed medication
-
51% experienced side effects after switching to a new medication
-
93% of those who experienced side effects reported that they were
worse compared to previous side effects, with 50% saying they were
much worse
-
35% reported seeing their healthcare provider or going to the
emergency room due to complications following a switch to a new
medication and 10% reported being hospitalized.
"We believe that as New Yorkers, we deserve the medical coverage that we
chose and that our access to vital treatments should be protected in
order for usto lead the most productive lives possible," said Kathleen
Arntsen, President and CEO of Lupus and Allied Diseases Association. "We
urge our lawmakers to stand with us by ensuring ethical accountability
from insurers in requiring them to honor their contracts and not alter
the terms mid-plan year so that treatment decisions remain focused on
personalized patient care, and not solely on cost."
Beyond the health and cost implications, the survey found one third (33
percent) of all respondents reported never receiving notifications from
their insurer (letters, emails or phone calls) detailing their plan's
midyear formulary changes or modifications being made to their health
plan coverage. Instead, more than half (52 percent) learned of changes
from their pharmacist, and a small percentage (8 percent) was informed
by their physician.
Organizations supporting non-medical switching legislation in New York
include GHLF, Lupus and Allied Diseases Association, New York State
Rheumatology Society, American Cancer Society, Cancer Action Network,
Coalition of State Rheumatology Organizations, Arthritis Foundation,
Alliance for Patient Access, Aimed Alliance, American Liver Foundation,
Latino Commission on AIDS, Hispanic Health Network, Mental Health
Association in New York State, NAMI New York State, National Association
for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), MS Society, Susan G.
Komen, Medical Society State of New York, New York State Osteopathic
Society, New York Chapter American College of Physicians, Center for
Independence of the Disabled (CIDNY), New Yorkers for Accessible Health
Care, Epilepsy Foundation of NENY, Northeast Kidney Foundation, American
Diabetes Association, American Lung Association, ConsumersUnion,
Pharmacist Society of the State of NY (PSSNY), US Pain Foundation,
Institute for Community Living (ICL, Inc.), Crohn's & Colitis
Foundation, American Association of Retired Persons (AARP), National
Psoriasis Foundation, American College of Rheumatology (ACR), Patients
Rising Now, National Patient Advocate Foundation, and National Infusion
Center.
An executive summary and infographic detailing additional survey results
is available on the GHLF website at https://creakyjoints.org/advocacy/new-york-patient-sentiment-toward-non-medical-drug-switching/.
The advocacy groups plan to continue their outreach efforts to educate
patients, providers and lawmakers on the harmful impact of non-medical
switching.
About the Survey
In February and March 2018, GHLF partnered with 36 patient and provider
advocacy groups, which collectively represent hundreds of thousands of
New York residents living with chronic illness and their care providers.
GHLF and these groups invited New York residents living with a chronic
or rare illness to complete an online, 36-item survey that investigated
patient experiences with the manipulation of their respective health
plans' formularies.
A diverse sample of 219 New York residents diagnosed with chronic or
rare diseases completed the survey (of 510 that started the survey).
Although respondents' individual diseases varied widely, five separate
classes were represented: mental health (18 percent), autoimmune (32
percent), neurological (11 percent), oncological (18 percent), and other
(34 percent). Most participants had either private insurance (46
percent) or public insurance (48 percent), and the rest had "other"
forms (5 percent). More of the participants were unemployed (54 percent)
and about one-third (34 percent) were either employed full-time,
part-time, or self-employed. The majority of participants (53 percent)
reported having a household income of $50,000 or less per year.
About Global Healthy Living Foundation
The Global
Healthy Living Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization
whose mission is to improve the quality of life for people living with
chronic illnesses, such as arthritis, osteoporosis, migraine, diabetes,
psoriasis, and cardiovascular disease by advocating for improved access
to care at the community, state, and federal levels, and amplifying
education and awareness efforts within its social media framework. GHLF
is also a staunch advocate for vaccines. The Global Healthy Living
Foundation is the parent organization of CreakyJoints,
the go-to source for millions of arthritis patients and their families
world-wide who are seeking education, support, advocacy and
patient-centered research through ArthritisPower,
the first ever patient-led, patient-centered research registry for
joint, bone, and inflammatory skin conditions. Visit www.ghlf.org
for more information.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180501005475/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]