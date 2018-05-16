[May 01, 2018] New Vice President of Global Sales - Sports and Events Appointed by iKOMG

SCHINDELLEGI, Switzerland, May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- iKO Media Group, a global end-to-end service provider for broadcasters and content owners, announces and welcomes Mr. Orr Ariel as Vice President of Global Sales - Sports & Events. Orr will be responsible for the leadership of the Global Sports & Events sales team, developing new business opportunities and creating customized solutions to customer needs. Orr has extensive experience in the Broadcasting industry and brings with him over 10 years of Sales and broadcasting consulting experience, specifically for Sports and Events broadcasting. Orr spent 8 years working for MX1, and was responsible for building long-term relationships, efficiently covering mega events, and negotiating with vendors and suppliers. Orr has a proven track record of creating long term business relationships, both with customers and networks. His experience, track-record and goal-oriented mindset are key assets that will enhance iKOMG's offering and sales activities on a global scale. "I am very excited about this new opporunity to work with one of the industry's up and coming service providers." said Orr Ariel. "I am looking forward to this new challenge to lead the Sports & Events business and the many opportunities that come with this role. I am definitely part a of winning team and it will be a very exciting time." "Providing excellent services to our customers is of paramount importance for us at iKO. We've been successful in this endeavor because we strive to bring on the best people in the business." Said Yaacov Moreshet, Chairman of iKO Media Group. "A company is only as strong as its team members and we are thrilled that Orr has joined our high caliber global team. I wish him every success."

About iKO Media Group iKO Media Group is a boutique end-to-end media service partner for broadcasters and content owners. They provide tailor-made solutions focused on customer needs through dedicated service to a wide range of global and local networks. iKOMG differs from other service providers thanks to a holistic approach and a keen ability to offer the best SLA for mid-size networks.

This approach allows iKOMG to deliver effective solutions customized to specific budgets and requirements without compromising on quality of service. As a trusted partner to dozens of global and local networks, iKOMG is identified with expert knowledge, dedicated service and professionalism. iKOMG is committed to operating its business with the goal of creating value for all stakeholders. The company's sustainability strategy focuses on social, environmental, and economic responsibility.



For more information, visit http://www.ikomg.com/news Press Contact - iKOMG

Yael Ayalon

Marketing Manager

ya@ikomg.com

http://www.ikomg.com

SOURCE iKO Media Group

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]