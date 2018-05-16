[May 01, 2018] New Website Shines Light on Women of Color in the Digital Art Space

PITTSBURGH, May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In the world of digital art, women of color are largely underrepresented. A 2017 study conducted by The City University of New York, Guttman College, notes that in New York City alone, one of the most highly populated cities for artists, women of color made up less than six percent of artists represented by top galleries. One minority-owned organization seeks to change that. Launching today, Electric Women highlights the work of women of color in the digital arts space through a collection of profiles that highlight the work of these accomplished artists. Born out of the lack of diversity in the arts, Electric Women is a dynamic resource ahead of its time. As an online digital art gallery, it features work from the following artists at the cutting-edge of art, science, technology, and social practice: Alisha B Wormsley, Allison Maria Rodriguez, Anna Luisa Petrisko, Bonnie Jons, Emilia Yang, Gaby Cepeda, Hackers of Resistance, Hiba Ali, Hyphen-Labs, Ingrid Zhuang, Jennifer Chan, Joanna Cheung, Joy Poulard Cruz, Julieta Gil, Laleh Mehran, Lauren McCarthy, Legacy Russell, Lisa Park, Mary Maggic, Morehshin Allahyari, Nicole Maloof, Peiqi Su, Sarah Groff Hennigh-Palermo, Sixing Xu, Tale of Tales, Tamiko Thiel, Tonia Beglari, Wednesday Kim, Yo-Yo Lin, Yuehao Jiang "As a woman of color, it's easy to forget that a lot of our experiences and frustrations are shared," notes Lauren Valley, project director, Electric Women. "Through this website, I hope to not only spark conversations around inclusion but to push for diversity in art spaces, online and off."

Genres of art represented range from 3-D printing and virtual reality to robotic installation and bio-hacking. Artists interested in being highlighted can submit their work here.



About Electric Women Curated and edited by artist, Lauren Valley, Electric Women is the online destination for women of color in digital arts to shine. For more information about the site and to learn about the artists profiled, visit Electric-Women.com. Contact: Lauren Valley

