|[May 01, 2018]
New Synacor Ad Products Power Improved Monetization
Synacor (News - Alert) (Nasdaq:SYNC) today announced the availability of RefleX, a new
suite of video, display and native monetization products that span the
full spectrum of desktop, tablet and smartphone devices. RefleX products
will run on the portal properties Synacor operates for leading internet
service providers and consumer electronic companies and are also
available for Synacor's premium publisher partners.
The new RefleX products include both video and non-video formats and
deliver an attractive balance of user engagement and monetization.
Synacor tested several RefleX video-enabled content and monetization
units on select portal properties, demonstrating its larger video
formats could nearly double revenue-per-thousand impressions (RPM) over
traditional formats. In addition, the tests demonstrated that RefleX
Adhesion, a unit that adheres to the top or bottom of a page,
dramatically increased mobile ad revenues. Based on this success,
Synacor is expanding deployment of these units to publishers eager to
take advantage of its full suite of new products.
Synacor helps publishers dynamically target different audiences by
matching contextually relevant content to the right user across multiple
devices. Publishers can also leverage Synacor's demand facilitation
services to cnnect premium advertisers and brands with their audiences
on brand safe sites.
The new RefleX suite's adaptive configurations deliver versatility with
products that include:
-
Platinum Video: A large, engaging video player that sits above site
content for guaranteed views.
-
In-line Video or Display: Native ad unit that appears in-line with
Synacor curated content or original publisher content.
-
Docked: Compelling display unit with unique content to drive
engagement.
-
Adhesion: Mobile or desktop unit that adheres to the top or bottom of
a page improving the user experience without sacrificing ad quality.
"What truly separates Synacor's publisher solutions from most other
digital advertising companies is that at our core we are a publisher
ourselves. We design, operate and monetize consumer portals for leading
ISP and consumer electronics companies. This provides us with unique
insights into the needs of other premium publishers," said Ron
Bernstein, Senior Vice President, Ad Sales and Operations at Synacor.
"We're excited to help drive additional monetization for our publisher
partners with the proven RefleX suite."
About Synacor's Media Solutions
Synacor (Nasdaq:SYNC) is the trusted technology development,
multiplatform services and revenue partner for video, internet and
communications providers, device manufacturers, governments and
enterprises delivering managed portals, advertising solutions, email and
collaboration platforms, and cloud-based identity management. Synacor
Media works with hundreds of publishers to deliver brand-safe
monetization that leverages its scale, premium brands, and programmatic
tech across desktop and mobile. Synacor connects its buy-side and
sell-side partners to create personalized, relevant, and meaningful
experiences for consumers.
