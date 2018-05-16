[May 01, 2018] New Synacor Ad Products Power Improved Monetization

Synacor (News - Alert) (Nasdaq:SYNC) today announced the availability of RefleX, a new suite of video, display and native monetization products that span the full spectrum of desktop, tablet and smartphone devices. RefleX products will run on the portal properties Synacor operates for leading internet service providers and consumer electronic companies and are also available for Synacor's premium publisher partners. The new RefleX products include both video and non-video formats and deliver an attractive balance of user engagement and monetization. Synacor tested several RefleX video-enabled content and monetization units on select portal properties, demonstrating its larger video formats could nearly double revenue-per-thousand impressions (RPM) over traditional formats. In addition, the tests demonstrated that RefleX Adhesion, a unit that adheres to the top or bottom of a page, dramatically increased mobile ad revenues. Based on this success, Synacor is expanding deployment of these units to publishers eager to take advantage of its full suite of new products. Synacor helps publishers dynamically target different audiences by matching contextually relevant content to the right user across multiple devices. Publishers can also leverage Synacor's demand facilitation services to cnnect premium advertisers and brands with their audiences on brand safe sites. The new RefleX suite's adaptive configurations deliver versatility with products that include: Platinum Video: A large, engaging video player that sits above site content for guaranteed views.

In-line Video or Display: Native ad unit that appears in-line with Synacor curated content or original publisher content.

Docked: Compelling display unit with unique content to drive engagement.

Adhesion: Mobile or desktop unit that adheres to the top or bottom of a page improving the user experience without sacrificing ad quality. "What truly separates Synacor's publisher solutions from most other digital advertising companies is that at our core we are a publisher ourselves. We design, operate and monetize consumer portals for leading ISP and consumer electronics companies. This provides us with unique insights into the needs of other premium publishers," said Ron Bernstein, Senior Vice President, Ad Sales and Operations at Synacor. "We're excited to help drive additional monetization for our publisher partners with the proven RefleX suite."

About Synacor's Media Solutions Synacor (Nasdaq:SYNC) is the trusted technology development, multiplatform services and revenue partner for video, internet and communications providers, device manufacturers, governments and enterprises delivering managed portals, advertising solutions, email and collaboration platforms, and cloud-based identity management. Synacor Media works with hundreds of publishers to deliver brand-safe monetization that leverages its scale, premium brands, and programmatic tech across desktop and mobile. Synacor connects its buy-side and sell-side partners to create personalized, relevant, and meaningful experiences for consumers.

www.synacor.com View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180501005099/en/

