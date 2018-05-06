|
|[May 01, 2018]
|
New Xactly Innovations Fuel Enterprise Sales Performance and Revenue Growth
Fueling enterprises with the tools and intelligence they need to drive
high-performance sales organizations, Xactly
today announced a series of customer-driven enhancements. Built on
Xactly's (News - Alert) artificial intelligence (AI) based Sales Performance Management
(SPM) platform, the new innovations include built-in interoperability
with Microsoft (News - Alert) Azure SQL and Dynamics CRM; increased data visualization
and automated workflows; and seamless system integration for its Xactly
AlignStar territory planning and optimization software.
Following on the heels of Xactly's recently announced sales
rep attrition algorithm, Xactly's new capabilities empower
enterprise companies to transform and advance how they manage sales
performance with comprehensive data-derived insights and unparalleled
functionality.
"To compete and win in today's dynamic market, companies need to
reimagine their approach to selling," said Micheline Nijmeh, chief
marketing officer, Xactly. "These new innovations reflect our ongoing
commitment to delivering performance-driving enhancements across the
entire SPM value chain. Backed by 13 years of big-data intelligence,
only Xactly provides the tools and insights enterprises need for every
phase in the sales lifecycle, from planning to execution to
optimization."
Unparalleled Data Visualization to Align and Drive Sales Behavior
With the introduction of the Explore Tab in Xactly Insights for Sales™,
enterprises can now visualize and enhance sales performance at scale.
Enabling deeper levels of analysis and prescribed courses of action, the
Explore Tab provides organizations with:
-
An out-of-the-box dashboard that highlights critical sales performance
data;
-
The power to expand and enchmark industry data against their own with
dynamic graphs and charts - looking at elements such as sales tenure
or geography; and
-
The ability to import data insights into their existing business
intelligence tools, providing a more cohesive, enterprise-wide view of
sales performance.
Seamless, Connected Data Across the Enterprise
Xactly today also unveiled new built-in connectors for Azure SQL and
Microsoft Dynamics CRM for Xactly Connect™, an open and standards-based
data integration platform. Using Xactly Connect, enterprises streamline
and automate data flows between Xactly Incent™ and other core business
applications. On top of built-in connectors for Salesforce, Workday and,
now, Microsoft, Xactly Connect provides unlimited interoperability with
other CRM, ERP, or HCM systems and ETL and reporting tools via ODBC/JDBC
drivers.
Additionally, Xactly AlignStar territory planning and optimization
software has now been fully integrated within the Xactly SPM suite -
giving enterprises increased visibility and data insights spanning the
entire sales performance value chain.
Improved Workflows Equal Increased Productivity
New automation features in Xactly Incent also enable compensation
administrators to reduce redundant tasks and increase productivity. With
enhancements to group routing in eDocs & Approvals, organizations can
quickly customize groups, route compensation documents to different
departments, and streamline the tracking and discovery of pending,
declined, and accepted compensation contracts. In addition, with the
introduction of Global Audit Report, comp admins are able to track
changes in the system, which is a necessity in compliance audits.
To learn more about these new features, visit: https://www.xactlycorp.com/products/
About Xactly
Xactly delivers a scalable, cloud-based enterprise platform for planning
and incenting sales organizations, including sales quota and territory
planning, incentive compensation management, and predictive analytics.
Using this powerful sales performance management (SPM) portfolio,
customers mitigate risk, accelerate sales performance, and increase
business agility. Combined with Xactly InsightsTM the
industry's only empirical big data platform, Xactly empowers companies
with real-time compensation insights and benchmarking data that maximize
the bottom line. With an open, standards-based architecture, Xactly
seamlessly integrates within an enterprise's existing infrastructure,
with the ability to work with any ERP, CRM, or HCM application, while
meeting the highest enterprise standards in security, reliability, and
privacy.
To learn more about Xactly and the latest issues and trends in SPM
software, follow us on Twitter, Facebook,
and the Xactly
Blog.
©2018 Xactly Corporation. All rights reserved. Xactly, Xactly Insights,
the Xactly logo, and "Inspire Performance" are registered trademarks or
trademarks of Xactly Corporation in the United States and/or other
countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective
owners. Salesforce and others are among the trademarks of
Salesforce.com (News - Alert), Inc.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180501005590/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]