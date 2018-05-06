ABOUT US | SERVICES | SUBSCRIPTIONS | LOGIN | SIGNUP
New Xactly Innovations Fuel Enterprise Sales Performance and Revenue Growth
[May 01, 2018]

Fueling enterprises with the tools and intelligence they need to drive high-performance sales organizations, Xactly today announced a series of customer-driven enhancements. Built on Xactly's (News - Alert) artificial intelligence (AI) based Sales Performance Management (SPM) platform, the new innovations include built-in interoperability with Microsoft (News - Alert) Azure SQL and Dynamics CRM; increased data visualization and automated workflows; and seamless system integration for its Xactly AlignStar territory planning and optimization software.

Following on the heels of Xactly's recently announced sales rep attrition algorithm, Xactly's new capabilities empower enterprise companies to transform and advance how they manage sales performance with comprehensive data-derived insights and unparalleled functionality.

"To compete and win in today's dynamic market, companies need to reimagine their approach to selling," said Micheline Nijmeh, chief marketing officer, Xactly. "These new innovations reflect our ongoing commitment to delivering performance-driving enhancements across the entire SPM value chain. Backed by 13 years of big-data intelligence, only Xactly provides the tools and insights enterprises need for every phase in the sales lifecycle, from planning to execution to optimization."

Unparalleled Data Visualization to Align and Drive Sales Behavior

With the introduction of the Explore Tab in Xactly Insights for Sales™, enterprises can now visualize and enhance sales performance at scale. Enabling deeper levels of analysis and prescribed courses of action, the Explore Tab provides organizations with:

  • An out-of-the-box dashboard that highlights critical sales performance data;
  • The power to expand and enchmark industry data against their own with dynamic graphs and charts - looking at elements such as sales tenure or geography; and
  • The ability to import data insights into their existing business intelligence tools, providing a more cohesive, enterprise-wide view of sales performance.

Seamless, Connected Data Across the Enterprise

Xactly today also unveiled new built-in connectors for Azure SQL and Microsoft Dynamics CRM for Xactly Connect™, an open and standards-based data integration platform. Using Xactly Connect, enterprises streamline and automate data flows between Xactly Incent™ and other core business applications. On top of built-in connectors for Salesforce, Workday and, now, Microsoft, Xactly Connect provides unlimited interoperability with other CRM, ERP, or HCM systems and ETL and reporting tools via ODBC/JDBC drivers.


Additionally, Xactly AlignStar territory planning and optimization software has now been fully integrated within the Xactly SPM suite - giving enterprises increased visibility and data insights spanning the entire sales performance value chain.

Improved Workflows Equal Increased Productivity

New automation features in Xactly Incent also enable compensation administrators to reduce redundant tasks and increase productivity. With enhancements to group routing in eDocs & Approvals, organizations can quickly customize groups, route compensation documents to different departments, and streamline the tracking and discovery of pending, declined, and accepted compensation contracts. In addition, with the introduction of Global Audit Report, comp admins are able to track changes in the system, which is a necessity in compliance audits.

To learn more about these new features, visit: https://www.xactlycorp.com/products/

About Xactly

Xactly delivers a scalable, cloud-based enterprise platform for planning and incenting sales organizations, including sales quota and territory planning, incentive compensation management, and predictive analytics. Using this powerful sales performance management (SPM) portfolio, customers mitigate risk, accelerate sales performance, and increase business agility. Combined with Xactly InsightsTM the industry's only empirical big data platform, Xactly empowers companies with real-time compensation insights and benchmarking data that maximize the bottom line. With an open, standards-based architecture, Xactly seamlessly integrates within an enterprise's existing infrastructure, with the ability to work with any ERP, CRM, or HCM application, while meeting the highest enterprise standards in security, reliability, and privacy.

To learn more about Xactly and the latest issues and trends in SPM software, follow us on TwitterFacebook, and the Xactly Blog.

©2018 Xactly Corporation. All rights reserved. Xactly, Xactly Insights, the Xactly logo, and "Inspire Performance" are registered trademarks or trademarks of Xactly Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Salesforce and others are among the trademarks of Salesforce.com (News - Alert), Inc.


